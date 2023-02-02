Marshall Field’s mystery gift from 1985 revealed

CHICAGO — The Marshall Field’s time capsule mystery gift has been revealed.

Debbie Katich, of Aurora, was selected to open the wrapped box at Resale Connection in Downers Grove Thursday. She was the lucky winner out of 1100 raffle entrees.

The owner of the store, Larry Guenther, acquired the wrapped Marshall Field’s gift from a customer who received it from an employer in 1985.

He paid $20 for the unknown gift.

In January, Guenther ran a promotion at the store that with every purchase made, you’d receive a ticket to be entered in a raffle to win the surprise box.

Katich unwrapped the gift Thursday, revealing it was a candy dish. She said she’ll use the dish at Christmas and fill it with candy, or use it as a decoration.

