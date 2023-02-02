ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finn Wolfhard was 'really proud' of his 'Stranger Things' costar Noah Schnapp after he came out: 'I just had a big smile on my face'

By Palmer Haasch
 5 days ago
Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

  • Finn Wolfhard said that he was happy for his "Stranger Things" costar Noah Schnapp after he came out.
  • Schnapp came out on social media in early January.
  • Wolfhard told GQ that he was "just really proud" of Schnapp.

Finn Wolfhard was "really proud" of his "Stranger Things" castmate Noah Schnapp after he came out on social media in early January.

Wolfhard spoke with GQ about "Stranger Things," his new film "When You Finish Saving the World," and his relationships with his longtime castmates. After Schnapp came out, he said, he was immediately happy for him.

"When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face," he told the publication. "I was just really proud of him."

Schnapp posted a TikTok in early January recounting what it felt like to come out to his friends and family and, in the process, came out to the general public.

"When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know,'" he wrote in an on-screen caption while lip-syncing to a trending sound that says, "It was never that serious."

In the caption of the post, Schnapp compared himself to his "Stranger Things" character Will Byers, who was revealed to be gay — and in love with Wolfhard's character, Mike Wheeler — in the most recent season of the show. In July 2022, Schnapp said in an interview with Variety that he hadn't known until that season whether or not Will was gay, despite the show hinting at his sexuality in earlier seasons.

Wolfhard told GQ that while he and his "Stranger Things" castmates may not speak every day , he knows that they have each others' backs.

"In the same way that family works, if I ever needed anything, they're there," he told GQ.

Read the original article on Insider

