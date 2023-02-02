It's Super Bowl week in the NFL, and sadly, no New York teams will be competing for the Lombardi Trophy. The Buffalo Bills had the best odds to win it all this year, but were eliminated by Cincinnati in the Divisional Round. The Giants and Jets both had breakout seasons, but the Jets failed to make the playoffs, and the Giants' Cinderella story ended with a loss to Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO