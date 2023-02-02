ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Star Says These Are The Best Wings In Buffalo

Love him or hate him, Rob Gronkowski is a proud Buffalo boy. The twice-retired tight end for both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was born and raised in Amherst and frequently spends time in Western New York to visit his family. Thanks to the Buffalo blizzard, he was even stuck here during the holidays like the rest of us.
Ten Reasons New York Sports Fans Want the Eagles to ‘Fly’ to a Super Bowl Win

It's Super Bowl week in the NFL, and sadly, no New York teams will be competing for the Lombardi Trophy. The Buffalo Bills had the best odds to win it all this year, but were eliminated by Cincinnati in the Divisional Round. The Giants and Jets both had breakout seasons, but the Jets failed to make the playoffs, and the Giants' Cinderella story ended with a loss to Philadelphia.
