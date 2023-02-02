Caris LeVert injury update revealed before Grizzlies matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert was listed as “questionable” for the Cavs with right hamstring soreness before they take on the Memphis Grizzlies, according to multiple sources.

The 28-year-old Cavs guard hasn’t missed a game since he did not dress for a late-November matchup against the Detroit Pistons, according to Basketball Reference. The Cavaliers took an 8-point victory over Detroit in Little Caesars Arena, placing center Robin Lopez in the starting lineup along with forward Dean Wade.

Caris LeVert started in five of the team’s last eight games as Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell sat out with left groin soreness. He still played an important role off the bench upon Mitchell’s return, most recently scoring 14 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing three assists in a 3-point loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Though forward Dylan Windler remains out of the Cavs rotation, he was “putting in tons of work with Cleveland’s coaching staff,” Right Down Euclid Editor in Chief Evan Dammarell wrote in a Thursday tweet. Windler last played for the Cavs in an early-2022 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, where he saw his role increase as the Bucks rested a majority of their starters before the playoffs. He played for nearly 19 minutes in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, scoring two points, grabbing three rebounds and earning two assists against a Bucks team that featured forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo and two-way forward Sandro Mamukelashvili in its starting lineup.

Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is listed as doubtful before Thursday’s matchup. Neither Grizzlies guard Ja Morant nor forward Desmond Bane were listed with injuries before the Cavs take on Memphis in a nationally-televised game. Guard Danny Green and center Steven Adams round out the rest of the team’s injured players.

The Cavs will tip off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcasted on TNT.

