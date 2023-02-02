ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX2now.com

Myles Garrett Gives Update On Pro Bowl Games Toe Injury

The Browns star appeared to be in good spirits as he fired off a hilarious joke about his bizarre injury. Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett said he’s “all good” after dislocating a toe in the Pro Bowl Games this past weekend. Garrett, who had X-rays on...
FOX2now.com

Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy Reflects on Losing Out on Head Coaching Jobs

The Kansas City offensive coordinator has been interviewing for jobs since 2019. Eric Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator for the past five years, but it hasn’t yet led to a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. That is despite five straight AFC championship game appearances and playing a part in developing quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
