Medical use cannabis paraphernalia defined in Augusta
AUGUSTA-- The legislatures Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs has passed a bill designed to protect cannabis caregivers and patients by clarifying the meaning of the term "cannabis paraphernalia" in Maine statute. LD 83 is sponsored by Democratic State Senator Craig Hickman of Winthrop. It's known as an Act to...
Advocates rally for employee benefit expansions
AUGUSTA -- Employers, workers and Maine lawmakers rallied in support of expanding the state's Paid Family and Medical Leave Program. "I think it's really one of the most transformational policies that we can do for all Mainers,” said Senator Mattie Daughtry. The Maine Paid Family Leave Coalition is committed...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Maine
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Maine using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Orono Land Trust uses trail cameras to highlight Maine wildlife
ORONO -- The Orono Land Trust is finding new ways to attract visitors to their neck of the woods. Since last fall, the group has been using trail cameras to monitor a wide variety of local wildlife-- and now they are using the pictures to both encourage people to get out in nature and demonstrate a need to protect Maine's animals.
DeSantis touts Florida as Republican edge over Democrats grows: 'Freedom is here to stay'
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proudly shared that Republicans in Florida once again have made history, as registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats by 400,000 voters. A red wave has steadily shifted Florida's political scene as Americans sought shelter from coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates, thrusting the Sunshine State and its tenacious governor into the spotlight.
Pennsylvania Walmart customer upset over long lines, customer service pours bleach, oil, syrup onto floors
A disgruntled Walmart customer in Pennsylvania created a slippery, sticky mess after being "dissatisfied with Walmart's customer service." Tilden Township Police shared that 46-year-old Leonard Repp Jr. poured out bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple syrup and jam jelly onto various aisle floors at the store on Jan. 14. FLORIDA...
Road closure planned for Cadillac Mountain Road
ACADIA NATIONAL PARK-- Construction projects in Acadia National Park are slated for some of it's most visited roads. The Cadillac Mountain Road will be closed for construction between February 28th and May 10th. Because of Maine's winter climate, it might not be possible for the repaving and culvert replacement to...
