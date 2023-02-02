Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA trade rumors: A Lakers trade package to land Kevin Durant
The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on trading for Kyrie Irving for ridiculous reasons but it might not be the last megastar that the Brooklyn Nets move before the trade deadline. After trading Kyrie, the door is open for the Nets to also trade Kevin Durant this season. Brooklyn is...
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NBA trade rumors: Reported Lakers-Jazz package would be total disaster
The NBA trade deadline is just days away and after missing out on Kyrie Irving for absurd reasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have been forced to pivot and consider other ways that the team can improve via trade. The biggest move the Lakers can make involves Russell Westbrook, who has...
NBA legends react to LeBron James breaking all-time scoring record
It was only a matter of time. LeBron James entered Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. It didn’t even take four quarters for LeBron to break the record, as a fadeaway jumper over Kenrich Williams...
Lakers trade rumors: The most likely Terry Rozier trade package
The Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors are running wild with the trade deadline only days away. Los Angeles missed out on Kyrie Irving after it appeared that the Brooklyn Nets were negotiating in bad faith, leaving Rob Pelinka and co. to pivot to other options. Several names have started to...
NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz have offer for Westbrook, waiting for Lakers
The Jazz reportedly have an offer on the table for Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. Will it be enough to get Los Angeles to bite?. According to Tim Macmahon, the Jazz have a deal in place where they would acquire Westbrook and those two infamous Lakers first-round picks (2027 and 2029) for Mike Conley and Malik Beasley. While it is unclear whether the Lakers would accept a deal like this, it’s an interesting twist after the Lakers missed out on Kyrie Irving.
UNC basketball Bracketology: Are Tar Heels in danger of missing March Madness?
UNC basketball entered the season as the No. 1 team but has disappointed. Does Tuesday’s loss put the Tar Heels in trouble according to Bracketology?. The one thing that Hubert Davis had to hope he wouldn’t see in the 2022-23 season was his North Carolina Tar Heels repeat the same pattern from a season ago. Sure, that pattern resulted in a March Madness run as a No. 8 seed in the tournament after a late-season surge that led them to the National Championship Game. However, it was the shortcomings early in the year that necessitated that UNC basketball run that was troubling.
Blackhawks News: The Athletic ranked their farm very high
Scott Wheeler writes about NHL prospects for The Athletic and he is very good at his job. His latest project is ranking all 32 NHL teams by their farm system and how good it is. Chicago Blackhawks fans might be impressed with where he has them. Wheeler ranked Chicago at...
