UNC basketball entered the season as the No. 1 team but has disappointed. Does Tuesday’s loss put the Tar Heels in trouble according to Bracketology?. The one thing that Hubert Davis had to hope he wouldn’t see in the 2022-23 season was his North Carolina Tar Heels repeat the same pattern from a season ago. Sure, that pattern resulted in a March Madness run as a No. 8 seed in the tournament after a late-season surge that led them to the National Championship Game. However, it was the shortcomings early in the year that necessitated that UNC basketball run that was troubling.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO