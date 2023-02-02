Mort's Rookie Notebook: v2

It's time to take yet another quick temperature check on the 2022 NBA Rookie class.

Disclaimer: This list consists of random observations that puts an emphasis on where a player is now. Any strengths or weaknesses presented are not necessarily going to follow these players as they develop.



Walker Kessler

He was in my first Rookie Notebook, but I don't care. We need to keep talking about what this rim-protection monster is doing.

98.8% of Kessler's shots come from within ten feet of the basket. He's hitting almost 72% from the field on the season. The rookie is also swatting over two shots per night while barely playing over 20 minutes on average. He's grabbing 13.1 rebounds per 36 minutes too.

Best of all? The eye test confirms Kessler's influence. Opponents change their shots a ton when going up against him, as his reputation as a rim protector grows. He rebounds well in traffic, using his enormous frame to overpower more experienced bigs in the paint. He rarely makes bad decisions, but when he does (such as playing defense with his hands) you can see his continued efforts being aware of it.

I won't sit there and say Kessler can or can't turn into an All-Star one day. We're simply too early in his career for that kind of chatter. But what I can say is something has to go horribly, horribly wrong if he isn't going to be Utah's starter at center for the next decade.

Jalen Williams

I'm not sure what Jalen Williams is. His body size suggests two-guard. His switchability capabilities suggest proper wing, and even small-ball four. His handles and playmaking nature suggests lead guard.

Frankly, Williams is just a player. You can plug him into a wide variety of positions and use him to round out whatever lineup you want. That level of positional fluidity from a rookie is the start of the positionless evolution that we're all waiting on. Williams is a key player to watch in that regard, as he'll seamlessly switch between at least three positions, making the Thunder's roster construction that much easier to conduct.

"Oh, we just found a guy we like at the three. Jalen, mind sliding to the two or four?"

It's going to be that kind of player we're talking about. While several players can play two slots, guys who can swing between shooting guard and power forward are extremely rare. Williams has both the physicality and the ball skills to allow for both scenarios.

Williams' four rebounds and near three assists doesn't tell the whole story. He's an incredibly smart shot-taker, who makes deliberate decisions with and without the ball, allowing players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to thrive without having to be too concerned about getting Williams involved. He'll find his own ways.

Jabari Smith Jr

I'm still not sure what to make of Houston's prized rookie. The defensive upside is there, as is the ability to hang with smaller players on that end of the floor. That's a strong start, and a solid foundation for his career. If you're 6-foot-10 and can defend at a high level, you're going to be employed for the next 10 years at least.

The offense is where I'm struggling to peg him down. There isn't much creation from him yet. Or rather, there isn't much quality creation. He's at his best playing off of others, and playing opportunistic basketball.

His shot profile remains weird to me. Near 50% of his shots are from 3-point range, and only 13.1% are from within three feet, where he's surprisingly effective at over 70% efficiency. He's a pick-and-pop big with little in form of an in-between game, and teams guard him for the shot as his playmaking capabilities are, let's just say "under construction".

And yet, despite my overall skepticism, I remain intrigued. Watching him play feels like arriving at a party too early, when people are just standing around waiting for the music start. Don't get me wrong, there's a laundry list of improvements he'll need to make over the next few years, but I wouldn't be shocked to see a drastically improved version next year, if only by the simple adjustment of fine-tuning his shot selection.

Johnny Davis

The guy has played 50 career minutes for a team going nowhere, so this won't be a comment on him. Instead, it's a message to the Wizards.

What are you doing? Seriously, what are you doing? If you aren't going to use a player you drafted in the Top 10, why on Earth did you not move that pick for a veteran that could help you now?

Do yourselves a favor and make up your mind. Do you want to give Davis a chance to actually make it, or are you rolling with the veterans? You've already wasted a former lottery pick by not extending him, thus painting yourselves into a corner where you had to trade him for peanuts.

Maybe don't make that mistake again?

The later you begin Davis' proper development, the later you'll know what type of player you have on your hands. And if you by extension time still don't fully know, then odds are you'll be repeating a very silly mistake.

And yes, I get there are concerns about his confidence. But what could be a good way to help him in that regard? I'll give you a hint. It starts with M and ends with INUTES.

Reps are important. It helps with getting acclimated to a new league, and it helps that player feel more like he's a part of the team. Even if he struggles initially, keep giving him the chance to prove you wrong, and support him at every turn.

If you aren't interested in doing that, send him to a team that is. I recommend the San Antonio Spurs.

Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com , PBPStats , Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference . All salary information via Spotrac . All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook .

