Teen arrested in Kinston after shots fired into home
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An 18-year-old was arrested and is facing numerous charges after a home was struck by gunfire. Malachi McBride, 18, had warrants out for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling from an incident that happened on Jan. 16 around 10 p.m. at the 2100 block of West Road […]
Body found in Newport hotel; overdose suspected
NEWPORT, Carteret County — Authorities in Newport removed a body from an area hotel Monday morning. According to Newport Chief of Police Keith Lewis Jr., "we were alerted in the early morning hours of a possible drug overdose at the Hostess House. Officers arrived just after 4:30 a.m. this morning and found 52-year-old Daniel Jay Savage II (white male) deceased from what appeared to be an apparent drug overdose. We are not investigating this case as a homicide at this time, but we are looking at all information leading up to the death. There is no suspicion of foul play or any indication of violence. Next of kin has been notified."
DA: Death of woman shot by Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving justified
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a Monday press conference that the death of a woman on Thanksgiving Day in a shooting by an Onslow County deputy was justified. An investigation began after Sunshine Foy was shot and killed by a deputy in Hubert at a home on Willow Street, just […]
Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman
ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
Craven Co. Crime Stoppers revamping program
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is revamping its Crime Stoppers unit. The office has formed a new board of directors, made up of volunteers. Rewards will be given to people for anonymous tips that help solve crimes, make arrests or recover stolen property. The unit relies on donations and fundraisers […]
Carteret County man charged with animal cruelty
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man is facing animal cruelty charges after his arrest on Jan. 31. Michael Scott Fleming, 26, of 805 Chatham St, Mann’s MHP in Newport was arrested by Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies following an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty. Fleming has been charged with four counts of […]
KPD seeks public assistance in identifying subject of financial card crime
The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a possible financial card crime. On January 21, 2023, the subject in the photo used a financial card at EZ Pass Tobacco & Vape located at 701 Phillips Road in Kinston. Anyone with information pertaining to the subjects...
Newport man arrested after vehicle pursuit
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Newport man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit Thursday evening. William Arthur Meadows Jr., 40, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest; driving while impaired; driving with a revoked license; careless and reckless driving; speeding; failing to stop for a steady red light; failure to maintain lane control; and […]
Peletier board tables vegetative waste site ordinance on advice of town attorney
PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night tabled until at least March approval of a proposed ordinance to limit potential negative impacts of an eight-acre vegetative waste disposal site planned by Emerald Isle off Highway 58 in town. The board met in the town hall for its regular monthly session...
Richard Luthy, 81; service March 3
Richard “Dick” Luthy, 81, of Newport, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home. His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 3rd at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, February 11th at Munden Funeral Home Morehead City.
Man arrested on gun charge after incident in Chocowinity
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man was arrested on a gun charge after an altercation with an instructor at the barber academy. Joseph McKinney, 39, of Fowle Drive in Washington, was arrested by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies and charged with one count of possession of a firearm on a school grounds. He was […]
Greensboro man charged with kidnapping, assault on a female in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Greensboro man was arrested and charged with second-kidnapping, felonious restraint and assault on a female. Jeremiah Washington, was arrested in an apartment in Simon Bright Apartments. Washington surrendered without incident and was jailed in the Lenoir County Jail without bond.
Two early morning drug raids land Kinston men in jail
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two early morning drug raids ended up with the arrests of two suspected drug dealers here in Eastern Carolina. Kinston police said they wrapped up a three-month drug trafficking investigation with the arrests of Rodney Meadows and Reginald Turner. Meadows was arrested at a home in...
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office: Man shot in face in La Grange
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in the face Friday afternoon. According to a release from Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Savyone Jairell Grant, 20, was found shot on Cypress Grove Drive in La Grange at […]
Maria Goins, 37; incomplete
Maria Camile Goins, 37, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, later found
According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City Police Department was immediately contacted. Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, …. According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City...
Area Death Notices - Feb. 4, 5 & 6
Gloria Elwell, 97, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. SHARON LOUPE NELSON, Morehead City. Sharon Loupe...
Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
Kynn Johnson, 67; incomplete
Kynn Johnson, 67, of Beaufort, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Reba Scoppe, 83; service Feb. 8
Reba Carol Masters Scoppe, 83, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Brook Stone Living Center. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 8th at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
