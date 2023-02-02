Read full article on original website
Russia’s Far East Has Become Crucial For China’s Energy Ambitions
On December 21, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin took part, via videoconference, in the commissioning ceremony for the Kovykta gas field, the largest in Eastern Siberia (Kremlin.ru, December 21, 2022). The field’s recoverable reserves are estimated at 1.8 trillion cubic meters of natural gas, but they are almost entirely reserved for Chinese consumers. For these purposes, the Power of Siberia pipeline was built, through which it is planned to pump about 27 billion cubic meters of gas to China annually.
Russia And India Boost Energy Ties
The top executives at the largest Russian energy firms are attending the India Energy Week summit this week, signaling that Russia and India are bolstering their energy ties now that India is a top customer of Russian oil. Before the invasion of Ukraine, India was a small marginal buyer of...
How Bulgaria Became The World's Third-Largest Buyer Of Russian Oil
The prolonged political instability in Bulgaria will continue to impact critical energy security decisions and maintain the country’s status as Russia’s best client in Europe. Bulgaria, currently the third-largest buyer of Russian oil in the world, is heading for another round of general elections on April 2, since the parliament failed to form a regular cabinet following the October 2022 elections (Dnevnik.bg, February 2). This will be the fifth parliamentary poll in the past two years.
Russian Fuel Oil Flows To Asia As EU Ban Takes Effect
Russia had diverted most of its fuel oil and vacuum gasoil (VGO) exports to Asia and the Middle East even before the EU embargo on Russian petroleum products came into effect on February 5, according to data from traders and Refinitiv cited by Reuters. Last month, the European Union took...
The EU Is Falling Behind In EV And AI Developments
The EU is lagging behind on artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and other key technologies. Microsft alone is on track to spend as much as three times what Germany as a country will spend on the development of artificial intelligence. The EU’s regulatory approach to tech is largely responsible for its...
BP Pivots On Climate Promises
BP has just announced that it will be revising its emissions targets in order to produce more oil and gas to meet global demand. The British energy giant previously aimed to cut emissions by 35-40% by 2030, but now it is targeting a 20-30% decrease. BP has also recorded bumper...
India Looks To Boost Natural Gas Consumption With Long-Term LNG Deals
India plans to secure long-term deals for the supply of liquefied natural gas in a bid to reduce the share of coal in its energy mix. The biggest gas importer on the subcontinent, Petronet, is looking to secure some 12 million tons of LNG annually in additional supply under long-term deals, Bloomberg reported, citing the company’s managing director, Akshay Kumar Singh.
Ship-To-Ship Loadings Of Urals Hit Record High As Russian Oil Heads To Asia
STS loadings, used by traders to move the crude from smaller tankers onto larger ones to make the journey to Asia profitable, have soared since the EU ban came into effect on December 5, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon cited by Reuters on Tuesday. The key STS loading points...
Georgia Is Walking A Fine Line Between The West And Russia
The U.S. and EU have issued warnings to Georgia as it considers re-establishing direct flights with Russia. Georgia’s government has tried to maintain a delicate balancing act in the wake of the Ukraine war. The U.S. State Department noted, “The entire Western community has distanced itself from this brutal...
Russia’s Budget Deficit Jumps Amid Plunging Oil Revenues
Russia’s budget was $24.7 billion (1.76 trillion rubles) into deficit in January, compared to a surplus for January 2022, as state revenues from oil and gas plunged by 46.4% due to the low price of Urals and lower natural gas exports, the Russian Finance Ministry said in preliminary estimates.
Russian Fiscal Budget Shows 35% Decline For January
Official figures from the Russian Finance Ministry on Monday show a 35% decline in fiscal budget revenues in January, compared to the same period last year, reporting a ~$24-billion budget deficit for January. The budget deficit reflects oil and gas revenue that has declined 46% year-on-year, according to The Associated...
