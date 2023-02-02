Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Drug deal turns into armed robbery, Augusta man arrested
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a man connected to an armed robbery incident that happened on Feb. 2. Authorities announced Tuesday that Maurice Folsom, 21, turned himself in and was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. According to authorities, the incident...
YAHOO!
Coroner identifies body found at abandoned building in south Augusta
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a body found Sunday at an abandoned building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Willie T. Ankeny, 30, of Augusta, was found dead with what appears to be at least one gunshot wound just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the coroner's office.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Man wanted for Fairington Dr. armed robbery in custody
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for twenty-one-year-old Maurice DeWayne Folsom in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Feb. 2 on Fairington Dr. Authorities say Folsom is believed to be accompanied by an accomplice known only as "Cam," and they may be traveling...
Teenager charged with multiple Attempted Murders after drive-by shooting in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Aiken following a drive-by shooting. The incident happened on January 29th, 2023. 17-year-old Cameron Lott is accused of firing shots into a home where several juveniles were gathered. One victim told police that he’d been having ongoing issues with […]
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Aiken County I-20 hit-and-run victim identified
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run on I-20 Monday evening as fifty-eight-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. ---------- The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating after a person was hit and killed on I-20 Monday. Coroner Darryl Ables...
RCSO investigating after man found dead on Meadowbrook Drive in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound. Authorities say at approximately 1:24pm, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a call about a deceased unidentified black male. CID and the […]
WRDW-TV
Name released for Augusta man killed in I-20 crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving a flipped-over vehicle killed one person on Monday. According to authorities, at 1:09 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the I-20 Eastbound exit ramp to I-520 Westbound in reference to a crash with injuries. According to Richmond County Coroner...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Man identified after being found shot to death on Meadowbrook Drive
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway after Richmond County authorities found a man shot to death in a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive Sunday. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area just before 1:30 p.m. Officials say they found a...
WRDW-TV
Victim ID’d after body discovered in vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s and Richmond County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting death for a body that was discovered on Meadowbrook Drive. Just before 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive near Deans Bridge Road where a deceased black...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Driver killed in single-car I-20 crash identified
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: A driver was killed Monday afternoon in a single-car crash on I-20. According to dispatch, the crash happened Eastbound at the Bobby Jones exit and the call came in at 1:09 p.m. The coroner's office has identified the driver as fifty-seven-year-old Matthew Lowery of Gordon...
YAHOO!
Body found in building off Deans Bridge Road, apparent shooting
Augusta authorities launched an investigation into a suspicious death on Sunday. Richmond County sheriff's Lt. Kimberly Lee reported via a news release that deputies found the body of an unidentified Black male at a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive in south Augusta at approximately 1:24 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Family frustrated after son waits hours for help at scene of car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman says her son waited on a stretcher for almost three hours after first responders said there weren’t enough ambulances to take those injured in a Friday night crash. One was transported by a fire truck. The car accident happened around 5:57 p.m. on...
WRDW-TV
‘You won’t survive a second time’: Aiken 18-year-old arrested
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old in connection to an attempted murder incident that happened on Jan. 29. According to authorities, Cameron Lott was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted murder with a weapon.
WRDW-TV
1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 25. South Carolina Highway Patrol released the suspected vehicle information. A white 2007-2012 Nissan Pathfinder or a 2007-2015 Nissan Xterra. The vehicle is missing the passenger-side view mirror. There may also be...
Student sent to hospital following school bus crash in McDuffie County
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A school bus crash sent a student to the hospital in McDuffie County. The incident happened Monday morning on Augusta Highway. School officials tell NewsChannel 6 that the bus sustained some serious damage, but the student was sent to the hospital as a precaution. Though the child was cleared at […]
One person dead after being ejected from vehicle in accident on I-20 exit ramp to I-520
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person has died after being ejected from the vehicle in an accident. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division, officers responded to an accident on the I-20 Eastbound exit ramp to I-520 Westbound on Monday at 1:09 P.M. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the driver has […]
WRDW-TV
Waynesboro man arrested, accused of child molestation
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested the man who was wanted on suspicion of child molestation. According to authorities, Jamie McNair, 53, was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual battery against children under 16, and sexual battery.
Augusta’s Rage Room to get new location, bigger space, and more features
Since opening the community has shown nothing but support for the business. So when a move in location was announced on social media, we stopped in to see what new features people can expect.
WRDW-TV
2 Columbia County students charged with terroristic threats
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Columbia County students have been charged after making inappropriate comments of a ‘threatening in nature’ towards other students. Evans and Grovetown Middle School parents received a letter about these separate incidents. The district states upon further investigation, the threats were ‘unsubstantiated’, but the...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews battle structure fire in Warrenville
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews on Friday morning battled a structure fire at 212 Railroad Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The home was abandoned and no one was in it. There were no reports of injuries.
Comments / 0