Richmond County, GA

WRDW-TV

Drug deal turns into armed robbery, Augusta man arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a man connected to an armed robbery incident that happened on Feb. 2. Authorities announced Tuesday that Maurice Folsom, 21, turned himself in and was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. According to authorities, the incident...
AUGUSTA, GA
YAHOO!

Coroner identifies body found at abandoned building in south Augusta

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a body found Sunday at an abandoned building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Willie T. Ankeny, 30, of Augusta, was found dead with what appears to be at least one gunshot wound just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the coroner's office.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Man wanted for Fairington Dr. armed robbery in custody

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for twenty-one-year-old Maurice DeWayne Folsom in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Feb. 2 on Fairington Dr. Authorities say Folsom is believed to be accompanied by an accomplice known only as "Cam," and they may be traveling...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Aiken County I-20 hit-and-run victim identified

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run on I-20 Monday evening as fifty-eight-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. ---------- The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating after a person was hit and killed on I-20 Monday. Coroner Darryl Ables...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

RCSO investigating after man found dead on Meadowbrook Drive in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound. Authorities say at approximately 1:24pm, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a call about a deceased unidentified black male. CID and the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Name released for Augusta man killed in I-20 crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving a flipped-over vehicle killed one person on Monday. According to authorities, at 1:09 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the I-20 Eastbound exit ramp to I-520 Westbound in reference to a crash with injuries. According to Richmond County Coroner...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Driver killed in single-car I-20 crash identified

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: A driver was killed Monday afternoon in a single-car crash on I-20. According to dispatch, the crash happened Eastbound at the Bobby Jones exit and the call came in at 1:09 p.m. The coroner's office has identified the driver as fifty-seven-year-old Matthew Lowery of Gordon...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YAHOO!

Body found in building off Deans Bridge Road, apparent shooting

Augusta authorities launched an investigation into a suspicious death on Sunday. Richmond County sheriff's Lt. Kimberly Lee reported via a news release that deputies found the body of an unidentified Black male at a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive in south Augusta at approximately 1:24 p.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

‘You won’t survive a second time’: Aiken 18-year-old arrested

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old in connection to an attempted murder incident that happened on Jan. 29. According to authorities, Cameron Lott was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted murder with a weapon.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 25. South Carolina Highway Patrol released the suspected vehicle information. A white 2007-2012 Nissan Pathfinder or a 2007-2015 Nissan Xterra. The vehicle is missing the passenger-side view mirror. There may also be...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Waynesboro man arrested, accused of child molestation

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested the man who was wanted on suspicion of child molestation. According to authorities, Jamie McNair, 53, was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual battery against children under 16, and sexual battery.
WAYNESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

2 Columbia County students charged with terroristic threats

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Columbia County students have been charged after making inappropriate comments of a ‘threatening in nature’ towards other students. Evans and Grovetown Middle School parents received a letter about these separate incidents. The district states upon further investigation, the threats were ‘unsubstantiated’, but the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews battle structure fire in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews on Friday morning battled a structure fire at 212 Railroad Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The home was abandoned and no one was in it. There were no reports of injuries.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

