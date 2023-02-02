OG Anunoby Reportedly Wants 'Change Of Scenery' Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline

OG Anunoby reportedly wants a trade from the Raptors.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

With a 23-30 record, this season has not been going according to plan for the Toronto Raptors. After showing a lot of promise with Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet last season, the team had high expectations coming into this campaign.

Unfortunately, the offense has ground to a halt and the Raptors lack the same spark that made them so formidable a year ago.

All of it has led to a noisy trade deadline for Toronto, who are scrambling to determine which of their prized and highly coveted core players is going to be moved.

Whether they like it or not, OG Anunoby might have to be the one who gets shipped away. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, OG wants a trade and will ultimately be moved before the deadline.

"Do I think he's ultimately moved? I do," said Haynes. "I think OG himself, off of what I'm hearing, he would like a change of scenery himself. I don't know if he's going to management or if it's gotten that far to request a trade but management knows how he feels. He's let it be known already. I think he would embrace a change of scenery. With all that being said and everything we've been hearing circulating out of Toronto leads me to believe that he can be moved."

OG has been a core member of the Raptors since being drafted in 2017, but it wasn't until last season that he broke out into a borderline All-Star as a 3-and-D wing.

Despite solid numbers across the board, it makes sense that OG would want something different. Perhaps with a new team, surrounded by different teammates, he can elevate his game to an entirely new level.

Which Teams Are The Favorites To Land Anunoby?

As, arguably, the NBA's most coveted trade piece right now, the price for OG is not going to be cheap. In fact, one report claims the Raptors could receive up to three first-round picks for him.

As for which teams are in the best position to land him, the Suns, Knicks, Pelicans, and Pacers are just a few of the teams in the running, and that list of expected to grow as the deadline approaches.

This will be an interesting week for the Raptors, to say the least, but they have some big decisions to make about their team that will have some big implications for their future and the future of the league.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.