ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia House passes mid-year budget with $1 billion property tax rebate

By Contributed, By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wvy1t_0kaS1nBu00
Georgia’s State Capitol in Atlanta Contributed

The Georgia House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a $32.6 billion mid-year budget Thursday that includes a $1 billion property tax rebate worth $500 to the average homeowner.

The mid-year budget, which covers state spending through June 30, sailed through the House 170-1 and now moves to the Georgia Senate. With the state sitting atop a $6.6 billion revenue surplus, the mid-year budget would increase spending by 7.8% over the fiscal 2023 budget the General Assembly adopted last spring.

“This budget and $2 million in new revenue go a long way toward meeting the needs of Georgians,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Matt Hatchett, R-Dublin, told his legislative colleagues shortly before Thursday’s vote.

House budget writers found other uses for the surplus besides property tax relief. The mid-year budget also includes $1.1 billion to fill the revenue gap caused by the temporary suspension of the state’s gasoline tax Gov. Brian Kemp ordered last March, which wasn’t lifted until last month.

House lawmakers also approved Kemp’s request to fully fund Georgia’s Quality Basic Education K-12 student formula, at $12.4 billion the largest single expenditure in the budget. After years of falling short of the mark, the state has been able to afford full funding of the QBE for the last several years.

The mid-year budget also includes $128.2 million to account for student enrollment growth in Georgia public schools since last year.

The spending plan provides $73.1 million to the Technical College System of Georgia’s Quick Start program to build training facilities in Bryan and Newton counties to train workers for two electric-vehicle manufacturing plants being built near Covington and Savannah.

The state Department of Human Services would receive $137.4 million for the additional staffing that will be necessary to accomplish “the great unwinding” of Medicaid in April, when the federal government will relax pandemic-era regulations that prevented states from disenrolling people from Medicaid. Georgia will need to re-examine the eligibility of more than 2 million current Medicaid enrollees.

The House also added $23 million to the governor’s funding request for school security grants, enough to raise the grants from $50,000 for every school in the state to $60,000.

The mid-year budget also would provide $2.4 million to improve security at the state’s 48 domestic violence shelters.

A couple of House lawmakers questioned how the $1 billion property tax rebate would affect the coffers of local governments, which rely heavily on property taxes.

Hatchett said the tax relief would be funded out of state surplus revenue.

“The state is funding that discount,” he said. “There is no effect on cities and counties.”

Comments / 4

Related
USA Diario

Up to $500 tax rebate coming soon

A tax credit of up to $500.00 USD could be on offer to Georgia residents soon. Therefore and with a billion dollar fund from the state budget surplus, its governor, Brian Kemp suggested making these one-time direct payments.
GEORGIA STATE
Aneka Duncan

Tax rebate payment of up to $500 going out to Americans

A tax rebate of up $500 will be going out to millions of Americans. The state of Georgia has a $6.6 billion budget surplus. Governor Brian Kemp has proposed using $1 billion of this to fund these one time payments. Georgia's state house pass the plan in a 170-1 vote. It is now up for further debate by the state Senate. (source)
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia House passes amended budget with cash for tax breaks

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House on Thursday approved money for a $1 billion property tax break and $1 billion income tax break as part of a plan to amend this year’s budget to spend another $2.4 billion in projected revenue. The Republican-controlled House voted 170-1 on Thursday to approve House Bill 18, sending it to the Senate for more debate. Gov. Brian Kemp now calls for spending $32.6 billion in state tax money in the budget ending June 30, up 7.3% from what the Republican originally projected last year. Including federal and other money, total spending would rise to $61.6 billion. The House spending plan also would shift $100 million into employee health insurance to ease a steep health insurance premium increase for public school districts. It would spend $14.5 million to give one-time $250 bonus payments to 55,000 retired state employees.
GEORGIA STATE
Jodian Marie

Medical Marijuana Is NO Longer Legal For Purchase In Georgia: The Medical Cannabis Commission Rescinded On Feb.2.2023

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia commission rescinds rules to sell, produce medical marijuana

ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales in Georgia have taken a step backwards due to technicality. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission meet in a special session on Thursday to backtrack on last week's unanimously approval to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. "The commission...
GEORGIA STATE
Jodian Marie

How To Qualify For A Medical Marijuana Card In Georgia

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record

MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
MIDWAY, GA
Kristen Walters

Popular retail store opening in Georgia

A national retail store chain is opening another new location in Georgia this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular clothing store chain Old Navy will be opening its newest Georiga location in Monroe, according to local sources.
MONROE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgians encouraged to prepare for severe weather

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS Agency along with the National Weather Service are encouraging Georgians to prepare for severe weather. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10.
GEORGIA STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy