Woman Creates a DIY Coffee Table for Under $50 and It Looks Quite Expensive

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Did you know that you don't need a bunch of material to create a little side table with extra storage or even a coffee table? That's right!

TikTok creator and DIY queen Anni Vanderbeek shows us how it's done for under $50. Let's check it out!

@annivanderbeek I am so happy with how this table turned out! How to make an expensive looking Coffee table for $50! Coffee table diy, cocktail table diy #homediy #coffeetablediy #diyproject ♬ Flowers - Miley Cyrus

This looks like a million bucks!

What a great idea!

To get started with this fun DIY project, you need to go to your nearest Goodwill or thrift store that also sells furniture and find yourself a huge, sturdy vase that will be the base for your table.

Next, you also have to make a quick stop at Home Depot or Lowes to get a medium-sized, unfinished round tabletop, some spray paint, and industrial- or Gorilla Wood Glue.

The next step requires creating the table. As shown in the video, Annie glues the bottom of the vase to the tabletop. However, depending on the opening of the vase, you could also just glue the top part of the vase to the tabletop. And lastly, once it is completely dry, she gives the tabletop and the base a paint job with Behr Premium "Chiffon Cream Matte," as well as a stone finish with Rust-Oleum "Bleached Stone" for the tabletop.

That's it!

This is probably one of the easiest and cheapest, as well as most durable, DIY projects I've seen thus far. And of course, the TikTok community was obsessed as well.

Excuse me while I run to get supplies and make my own coffee table.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox.