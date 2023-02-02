ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacock Announces 'The Traitors' Season 2 Renewal and Season 1 Reunion

By Mike Bloom
 5 days ago

Alan Cumming will also return to host the reality series.

On January 12, Americans were exposed to a new reality show in The Traitors . In the most high-stakes game of Mafia, a group of both reality TV veterans and new players were tasked with trying to find and eliminate the traitors that are among them. And after lighting up the internet last month, it has been announced today there will be much more betrayals, paranoia, and Alan Cumming outfits to come.

Peacock officially announced that, "following an overwhelmingly positive debut," The Traitors has been renewed for a second season. The new series has become the number 1 original reality show for the streaming service, and that success naturally led to a pickup. It has yet to be announced when the season is expected to air or even film, and whether the show will continue its unique casting of blending reality stars with regular people.

Related: Read our interview with The Traitors host Alan Cumming

But we're not done leaving season one completely in the dust. Peacock also announced a reunion will be happening on February 28. Hosted by Bravo icon Andy Cohen , this will be the first time the cast has seen each other since the season aired. And given how much has both occurred on and off screen, it's safe to say there should be a lot to discuss with this group.

The Traitors is an adaptation of the Dutch series De Verraders . In the show, three members of the cast are secretly selected to be "Traitors," while everyone else is known as "Faithful." Each night, the traitors gather in secret to decide whom they wish to immediately eliminate from the game. But they must be careful with their picks, as every round will also have a vote among the players to banish someone who they suspect as being a Traitor. In the end, the pot of winnings accumulated through various challenges is either split amongst the Faithful (if all Traitors have been banished) or the Traitors (if any are still in the game by the time it ends).

The Traitors season 1 brought together twenty contestants, including legends from Survivor , Big Brother , Real Housewives , The Bachelor , and even the Olympics. The ten episodes featured rivalries, confusing logic, and shocking betrayals. In the end, four-time Survivor player Cirie Fields was finally able to get her reality TV crown. After being the only Traitor to last the entire season, she pulled off one final move when she chose not to end the game in the finale, causing fellow Traitor Arie Luyendyk Jr. to leave. From there, Cirie was able to take the full pot over Faithful Andie Vanacore and Quentin Jiles .

Next, check out our interview with The Traitors contestants Cirie Fields, Cody Calafiore, Rachel Reilly, Stephenie LaGrossa, and Kyle Cooke .

