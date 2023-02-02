Read full article on original website
Full lineup revealed for first-ever Fort Worth Music Festival at the Stockyards
The full lineup for the inaugural Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference at the Stockyards has been unveiled, allowing fans and industry insiders to set their schedules to get the most out of the event. Many of the names are Fort Worth favorites.Designed to be a SWSX-style networking conference for aspiring agents, managers, promoters, and emerging local Texas-based artists, the festival - produced by Live Nation in partnership with Chef Tim Love and Larry Joe Taylor - will feature a variety of panel discussions, keynote speakers, networking opportunities, workshops, and live performances at multiple Stockyards venues over the course of...
Longtime Fort Worth taqueria heads west in new hot chicken partnership
A longtime Fort Worth taqueria is setting up shop at a new location in an exciting new partnership that brings together tacos and chicken: Acapulco Taqueria, an authentic taqueria that had been open on North Main Street for more than 30 years, is headed west to Willow Park, where it will open at 337 Shops Blvd. #103, inside the Shops at Willow Park. According to co-owner Javier Tafoya, the new location will open on Monday, February 20. Acapulco Taqueria was previously at 1515 N. Main St., across the street from the Fort Worth Mercado building, where it was founded by Catalina Bueros...
Frontier Airlines clears cheap, unlimited travel pass for takeoff from Dallas-Fort Worth
Cheap flights are at North Texas travelers' fingertips as Frontier Airlines offers its all-you-can-fly summer and annual passes. The “Go Wild” passes really do offer unlimited flights to unbounded destinations — both international and domestic — starting May 2.Both passes are currently deeply discounted. The summer pass, which runs from May 2 to September 30, is available for $399 (compared with $999), and the year-round pass starting on the same day is going for $1,299 (formerly $1,999).This deal is best for people who travel light and plan fast. Booking options allow domestic flights to be purchased one day in advance,...
'Yellowstone' stars to greet fans at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
Yellowstone fans, get your comfy shoes ready - there'll be a long line for this one. Cole Hauser a.k.a. "Rip Wheeler" on Yellowstone, and Taylor Sheridan, the show's co-creator, executive producer, and director of the series, will meet fans and sign autographs at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.The event will take place from 4:30-6:30 pm only on Friday, February 3. Location is the 6666 Ranch booth near the south end of Aisle 700 in the Amon G. Carter, Jr. Exhibits Hall.According to a February 2 announcement from FWSSR, "fans will have the opportunity to snag an autograph as...
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
Might Galentine’s Day one day become as popular as Valentine’s Day? The unofficial holiday celebrating all gal pals is said to be February 13, and there’s a special Galentine’s wine tasting and charcuterie class for the occasion this week. There’s also a tasting of natural wines, a four-course wine pairing dinner, a class for bottle-wrapping that comes with bubbly, and a 12-course meat tasting dinner with wines paired with every dish. Work it all off with yoga at a distillery by the weekend. Looking for the best Valentine's Day dining options? Find that list here.Tuesday, February 7The Ultimate 12-Course Meat...
Legendary Longhorn Ballroom reveals first acts to perform at restored North Texas venue
The big acts are coming out for Dallas' famed Longhorn Ballroom, slated for a comeback in spring 2023.The historic venue, currently in the final throes of a renovation by Kessler Presents, is anticipated to softly reopen at the end of March, and already has shows on the books by epic performers including Asleep at The Wheel, Old Crow Medicine Show, Joshua Ray Walker, and Emmy Lou Harris. Harris' show on April 22 will be the first at the Longhorn for this long-reigning Americana queen. Kessler Presents is the team headed by historical steward Edwin Cabaniss, who also restored the Kessler Theater in...
These are the 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
Welcome to February, when the ice always seems to come to town. This week's storm has already wreaked havoc with early week events, and it's possible weekend events - of which there are many - will be affected as well. For now, the ones listed are still scheduled to take place, but check with the event organizer or venue before heading out to be sure. Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events. Thursday, February 2 Final days of Fort Worth...
H-E-B gets the ball rolling on its newest DFW supermarket: Mansfield
It's Mansfield's lucky day: Texas supermarket king H-E-B officially started construction on a new location in Mansfield, breaking ground in a ceremony on February 3.According to a release, the store, which was first announced in August 2022, will open in spring 2024.The store will measure 118,000 square feet, and will be located at the corner of US 287 and Broad Street. H-E-B owns roughly 28 acres at the site.H-E-B Mansfield joins H-E-B Alliance, currently under construction and set to open in spring 2024, as the first locations in Tarrant County. H-E-B also operates a Central Market location in Fort Worth.H-E-B...
Fort Worth's TCU celebrates milestone the best way: with special-edition wine
Texas Christian University is celebrating its 150th anniversary with the unprecedented release of two special-edition wines, made by a California winery with a TCU connection. According to a release, Saarloos + Sons winery in California’s Santa Ynez Valley has created a cabernet sauvignon and a sauvignon blanc to commemorate the university’s sesquicentennial. The winery is operated by the Saarloos family, a fourth-generation business run by Keith Saarloos — brother of Kirk Saarloos, the head baseball coach at TCU. "TCU supports my brother, and our family loves this school so much that I immediately said, 'Let's do it,' when we were asked," Keith says. Keeping...
Bolstered by 'Yellowstone,' Fort Worth ranks No. 25 on new list of best cities for filmmakers
Taylor Sheridan continues his magic touch for Fort Worth: For the second year in a row, the city has landed a top-25 spot among the best big cities to live and work as a moviemaker.Fort Worth repeats at No. 25 on MovieMaker Magazine's 2023 list. It is joined by four other Texas cities in the top 25: Austin (No. 12), Dallas (No. 20), Houston (No. 21), and San Antonio (No. 22).MovieMaker compiles its annual list based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, additional research, and personal visits whenever possible — with the notable exclusions of Los Angeles and New York:"We...
New Fort Worth ghost tour showcases the spookier side of the Stockyards
A national travel company is showing off the scary side of the Fort Worth Stockyards with the launch of a brand new ghost tour. US Ghost Adventures, an Orlando-based company that hosts ghost tours in some of the most haunted cities in the country, has just added Fort Worth to its list of tour locations. The one-hour tour is held nightly at 8 pm and includes eight stops within a one-mile walking distance. Some of the haunted highlights from the tour include Miss Molly’s Hotel (109 W. Exchange Ave.), a former brothel where unexplained activity – think lights turning on...
'80s heartthrob Bryan Adams brings 2023 tour to Fort Worth with rock 'n' roll-icon guest artist
Canadian singer/songwriter Bryan Adams, who's been entertaining audiences on stage and screen for four decades, is coming to Fort Worth for a show at Dickies Arena - and he's bringing along a very special guest. Adams is teaming up with rock 'n' roll icons Joan Jett and the Blackhearts for his "So Happy It Hurts Tour," stopping in Fort Worth on June 29, 2023.The U.S. tour kicks off on June 6 in Baltimore, Maryland, and ends August 3 with a show in Seattle. He'll visit just two Texas cities - Fort Worth and Sugar Land, outside Houston, for a show...
Step inside the $20 million Southlake mansion going wild on social media
One of the most expensive homes in Texas is on the market for $20 million in Southlake - and it's drawing more than a little attention on social media. And, no wonder: The opulent 31,000-square-foot mansion, at 1469 Sunshine Ln., features such over-the-top amenities as a full-size basketball court, bowling alley, batting cage, movie theater, and "indoor glass-enclosed" trampoline.The transitional Mediterranean estate hit the market in December for a whopping $19.99 million. A January 30 post on the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page called it "the most Southlake, TX home we’ve ever seen," and made it instantly social media-famous. Thousands...
Global superstar Beyoncé rides into Arlington on highly anticipated world stadium tour
Texas-born pop superstar Beyoncé is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth as part of her just-announced "Renaissance World Tour." She will perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on September 21. And, fans who can't get enough can also catch Bey in her hometown of Houston, at NRG Stadium, on September 23. Tickets for the world tour dates go on sale Monday, February 6. BeyHive members will enjoy an exclusive presale, while other fans can register now with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology here. Those interested can find tickets, schedules, and more information at beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.Beyonce kicks off her world tour on May...
Brooks & Dunn boot-scoot into this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Brooks & Dunn kick up 'Reboot Tour' with 2023 stop in Fort Worth. Brooks & Dunn, the best-selling duo of all time, are continuing their "Reboot Tour" in 2023, including a stop at Dickies Arena on Saturday, May 6. Fort Worth is the only Texas city on their list, and tickets went on sale Friday, January 27.2. Much anticipated Italian restaurant from top Fort...
Kendra Scott launches new 'modern cowgirl' collection at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
There's big beads-and-bangles news coming from a tiny house set up at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.Popular Texas jeweler Kendra Scott has launched a new ranch-inspired capsule collection called (what else?) Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott that'll be sold across the rodeo circuit in major Texas cities this year. But before it saddles up and rides into Houston, Austin, or San Antonio, the collection has lassoed its big reveal in Cowtown.Visitors to the FWSSR will find the Kendra Scott tiny house pop-up shop on the Go Texas Plaza at the Richardson-Bass Building on the Stock Show grounds. It...
2 Fort Worth restaurants score coveted James Beard Award nominations
The James Beard Foundation has revealed the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. A dozen Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants have been included in both national and regional categories, including two in Fort Worth.Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize outstanding chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant.The awards also include media categories that will be announced at a later date. FORT WORTHFort Worth nominees include: Best New Restaurant: Don ArtemioBest Chef: Texas nominees Jalen Heard, Lane Milne, and Jonny White, Goldee's Barbecue.CultureMap recently included...
Fort Worth ranks 10th least expensive U.S. city to raise a family, says report
It can be costly to raise a family, especially these days, but parents living in Fort Worth can welcome some good news: the city ranks as one of the least expensive American cities to raise a family. A recent report from Harmony Healthcare IT, a data management firm that works with health data, deemed Fort Worth the 10th most economical city in the U.S. to raise a family. Also making the top 10 are DFW neighbors Plano (No. 3), Irving (No. 4), and Garland (No. 6).No other Texas cities made it onto the list of most or least expensive.The cheapest...
Brooks & Dunn kick up 'Reboot Tour' with 2023 stop in Fort Worth
Brooks & Dunn, the best-selling duo of all time, are continuing their "Reboot Tour" in 2023, including a stop at Dickies Arena on Saturday, May 6.After visiting 19 cities, including San Antonio, in 2022, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn will visit 17 more cities over the course of 44 days in May and June, starting with Kansas City, Missouri on May 4, they've announced. There are no other stops in Texas scheduled at this time.They'll be joined at all stops by former American Idol winner Scotty McCreery. “Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to...
Popular Asian chain P.F. Chang's debuts new location in north Fort Worth
Just in time to for the Lunar New Year, mega Asian restaurant chain P.F. Chang's has opened a new full-service Bistro location in far north Fort Worth, in the Alliance Town Center at 2949 Amador Dr.This will be the second P.F. Chang's in Fort Worth, with the original in Sundance Square.The chain was founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming to celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking. Their current menu spans across all of Asia, with recipes from China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond.Favorite staples include Chang’s Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef, and Chang’s Lettuce Wraps.But they also...
