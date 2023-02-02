Read full article on original website
Related
Contractor at fault in West Virginia fatal mining accident
The accident report on the January 2022 death of a coal miner in Marshall County, West Virginia said lack of safety enforcement by a Pennsylvania contractor caused the death.
WHIZ
Fatal crash in Guernsey County
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved three vehicles. The accident happened Tuesday around 9:08 a.m. on Interstate-77 near milepost 51. Troopers said that a 2020 Freightliner Dump Truck, operated by 51-year-old Robert Combs of Cambridge, Ohio, had been traveling northbound on...
WTRF
Major water break in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Jefferson County official tells 7News there is a “major” water line break in the southern part of the county Tuesday afternoon. Rich Coupe, the Upland Heights operator of record, says there is a water line break in Warren Township. Officials are...
WTRF
Belmont County fire death details are not being revealed
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are still releasing no information about the fatal explosion and fire in St. Clairsville on Saturday. The call came in at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire and explosion at 101 Woodrow Avenue. Unofficial sources have told 7News the victim was a woman in...
Biden’s invitees to State of Union include 3 from Ohio and Pa.
Two people from Ohio and one person from Pennsylvania are invited guests by President Joe Biden to his State of the Union Address Tuesday.
WTOV 9
East Palestine evacuees getting antsy, want to return home, but when?
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — As the cleanup from a hazardous materials derailment in East Palestine continues, residents who live nearby just want to know when they can go home. Michelle Massey has been asking that question since Sunday evening when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine first put out the evacuation...
One arrested for narcotics-related DUI during weekend checkpoint stop
WHEELING ISLAND – The Wheeling Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint over the weekend which will purportedly be the first in a series to be held throughout the city in 2023. This DUI checkpoint was conducted on Wheeling Island, with the Wheeling Police Department reporting 740 total vehicles passing...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 'controlled release' at 3:30 p.m. amid explosion concerns at train derailment in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to begin a "controlled release" around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It comes as Gov. DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable...
WFMJ.com
Two accused of ignoring evacuation zone at East Palestine tanker fire
Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct at an emergency filed after police say they ignored orders to stay away from the fiery tanker derailment in East Palestine over the weekend. One of the men, 43-year-old Frederick Hennan of Columbiana was also charged with two counts of...
theccmonline.com
East Twp. man dies in house fire
Fox and Augusta fire departments assisted Hanover Township (Columbiana County) Fire Department at the scene of a fatal house fire in the early morning hours of Feb. 5. Hanover Township was toned at approximately 5:30 a.m. for a structure fire at 8516 Memorial Rd., NE, Kensington. Upon arrival, they found...
Ohio coal miner charged with making terroristic threats; Allegedly said he would get his gun and shoot up West Virginia mine
Marshall County Deputies say a member of security at the Blake Ridge Portal in Glen Easton contacted deputies saying Torok told two employees he was going to bring a gun and shoot up the place and that Torok called off work.
WTOV 9
Steubenville Council wants to raze more vacant homes
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Demolitions were a big topic of discussion for Steubenville City Council on Tuesday night. The city is looking to use some American Rescue Plan funding to raze some vacant or dilapidated properties in city limits. Council also discussed some preliminary pricing on construction jobs within the...
WTOV 9
Urgent evacuation issued for East Palestine residents
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — An urgent warning to residents of East Palestine. Governor Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials are urging those who live within a mile of the derailment site to evacuate -- they say that due to a major temperature change that has taken place over the last few hours.
WTOV 9
Awareness, education, partnerships lead to decrease in overdose deaths in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — Overdoses deaths across the nation declined in 2022 and the city of Wheeling was right in line. Drug-related overdoses and deaths dropped for the second year in a row, and now down to pre-pandemic levels in Wheeling. Officials saw a 60 percent decrease in overdose deaths...
Channel 3000
Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about...
WTOV 9
Woodsfield's Monroe Theater remains vital part of community
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The Monroe Theatre first opened its doors in December 1939. Decades later, community members are working to breathe life into the building. "Our childhood, we came out here as young kids,” Peggy Hartshorn said. “So, it's nice to still be able to come here."
WTOV 9
WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital officials strongly oppose bill on immunization exemptions
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia has one of the nations' toughest laws on childhood immunizations. While officials backing Senate Bill 535 hope to challenge them, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital is digging in. If passed, the bill would provide parents the opportunity to seek philosophical or religious exemptions for...
Ohio deputies save man from farm accident
Deputies in Ohio were presented with a life saving award after a farm accident. Monroe County Sheriff, Charles Black presented Lt Norman, Deputy Boucher, and Deputy Schwendeman a Life Saving award for an incident that they responded to on August 8, 2022. All three deputies responded to a property on Flauhaus Road. According to deputies, […]
WTOV 9
Officials remain unsure on when residents affected by derailment can return home
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Officials that have been closely monitoring the situation in East Palestine said Tuesday night the next few hours will be crucial in moving forward. They did not want to speculate on a timeline of when residents may be able to return home but said crews...
WHIZ
Coshocton man charged in connection to shooting incident
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities announced Monday that a Coshocton man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident. 25-year-old Austin L. Binning was formally charged with 2 counts of Robbery, a felony of the 1st degree. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Saturday, February 4th , they...
Comments / 1