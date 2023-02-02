ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

WHIZ

Fatal crash in Guernsey County

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved three vehicles. The accident happened Tuesday around 9:08 a.m. on Interstate-77 near milepost 51. Troopers said that a 2020 Freightliner Dump Truck, operated by 51-year-old Robert Combs of Cambridge, Ohio, had been traveling northbound on...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Major water break in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Jefferson County official tells 7News there is a “major” water line break in the southern part of the county Tuesday afternoon. Rich Coupe, the Upland Heights operator of record, says there is a water line break in Warren Township. Officials are...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Belmont County fire death details are not being revealed

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are still releasing no information about the fatal explosion and fire in St. Clairsville on Saturday. The call came in at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire and explosion at 101 Woodrow Avenue. Unofficial sources have told 7News the victim was a woman in...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
theccmonline.com

East Twp. man dies in house fire

Fox and Augusta fire departments assisted Hanover Township (Columbiana County) Fire Department at the scene of a fatal house fire in the early morning hours of Feb. 5. Hanover Township was toned at approximately 5:30 a.m. for a structure fire at 8516 Memorial Rd., NE, Kensington. Upon arrival, they found...
KENSINGTON, OH
WTOV 9

Steubenville Council wants to raze more vacant homes

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Demolitions were a big topic of discussion for Steubenville City Council on Tuesday night. The city is looking to use some American Rescue Plan funding to raze some vacant or dilapidated properties in city limits. Council also discussed some preliminary pricing on construction jobs within the...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Urgent evacuation issued for East Palestine residents

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — An urgent warning to residents of East Palestine. Governor Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials are urging those who live within a mile of the derailment site to evacuate -- they say that due to a major temperature change that has taken place over the last few hours.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Channel 3000

Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTOV 9

Woodsfield's Monroe Theater remains vital part of community

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The Monroe Theatre first opened its doors in December 1939. Decades later, community members are working to breathe life into the building. "Our childhood, we came out here as young kids,” Peggy Hartshorn said. “So, it's nice to still be able to come here."
WOODSFIELD, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deputies save man from farm accident

Deputies in Ohio were presented with a life saving award after a farm accident. Monroe County Sheriff, Charles Black presented Lt Norman, Deputy Boucher, and Deputy Schwendeman a Life Saving award for an incident that they responded to on August 8, 2022. All three deputies responded to a property on Flauhaus Road. According to deputies, […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton man charged in connection to shooting incident

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities announced Monday that a Coshocton man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident. 25-year-old Austin L. Binning was formally charged with 2 counts of Robbery, a felony of the 1st degree. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Saturday, February 4th , they...
COSHOCTON, OH

