Schenectady, NY

Schenectady County opens warming centers this weekend

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — In preparation for the frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills expected in the next few days, Schenectady County has partnered with local organizations to open warming centers. Weather advisories warn of windchill late Friday night and early Saturday morning that could reach as low as 30 or 35 below.

“We encourage everyone to stay inside as much as possible as temperatures plunge below zero, and to check on friends, family, and neighbors, especially if they are older or live alone,” said
Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health, Housing, and Human
Services Committee.

Residents that go outdoors are advised to wear dry, warm clothes and to cover exposed skin, as very low wind chills can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes. Warming stations can be found at the following locations:

  • Bethesda House, 84 State Street, Schenectady
    • Friday – Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady
    • Friday – Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Hon. Karen B. Johnson Central Library, 99 Clinton Street, Schenectady
    • Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.
  • Phyllis Bornt Branch Library & Literacy Center, 948 State Street, Schenectady
    • Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Glenville Branch Library, 20 Glenridge Road, Glenville
    • Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Mont Pleasant Branch Library, 1036 Crane Street, Schenectady
    • Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Niskayuna Branch Library, 2400 Nott Street East, Niskayuna
    • Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Rotterdam Branch Library, 1100 N. Westcott Road, Rotterdam
    • Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Scotia Branch Library, 14 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia
    • Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Woodlawn Branch Library, 2 Sanford Street, Schenectady
    • Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Code Blue is also in effect through the weekend. For those in need of Code Blue emergency sheltering or housing, please contact the following locations:

  • Bethesda House, 834 State Street, Schenectady – (518) 374-7873
    • The Bethesda House shelter welcomes all individuals without restrictions or qualifications, providing beds, shower opportunities, supper, and breakfast for all men and women.
  • The Salvation Army’s Evangeline Booth Miracle Home (women only), 168 Lafayette Street, Schenectady – (518) 370-0276
  • Schenectady County Department of Social Services, 797 Broadway, Schenectady
    • Regular business hours call (518) 388-4470
    • DSS On-Call (after 4:30 p.m.): (518) 382-0383
