KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of drivers using the Buck O’Neil Bridge southbound will need to change course starting Monday morning. Southbound lanes are closing as part of the new bridge project that will be completed in a few years, which will install a new southbound bridge. Crews are closing southbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway no later than rush hour Monday and they will stay shut down until December 2024. The southbound lanes on the Buck O’Neil Bridge will stay closed forever.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO