Jackson County, MO

KCTV 5

Genesis School pushes back against intentions to shut down school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Charter Public School Commission announced it intends to shut down Genesis School, citing low test scores. But Genesis School said the data proves otherwise. Just days after a revocation hearing was held, the school said the commission would be making a huge mistake...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Leaders in Kansas City discuss ways to reduce violent crime

KANSAS CITY, MO
KIX 105.7

MSHP Arrest Reports for February 6, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 64-year-old Galen U. Tye of Clinton at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Henry County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Tye was taken to the Henry County Jail, where he was booked and released.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Dog saved after falling through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake

SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

KC men face life sentences for kidnapping and murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court on Monday, Feb. 6, for his role in a kidnapping conspiracy. Marco A Sosa-Perea, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 10 years in federal prison without parole. His co-defendants, Jonathan M. Bravo-Lopez,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Buck O’Neil Bridge southbound traffic shuts down starting Monday for new bridge project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of drivers using the Buck O’Neil Bridge southbound will need to change course starting Monday morning. Southbound lanes are closing as part of the new bridge project that will be completed in a few years, which will install a new southbound bridge. Crews are closing southbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway no later than rush hour Monday and they will stay shut down until December 2024. The southbound lanes on the Buck O’Neil Bridge will stay closed forever.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Missing Clay County children found in Florida grocery store

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (KCTV) - Two missing children from Clay County, Missouri, were found in a grocery store in Highland Springs, Florida. Officers with the Highland Springs Police Department found the missing 12-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl with their non-custodial mother shopping on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The mother, 35-year-old...
CLAY COUNTY, MO

