Genesis School pushes back against intentions to shut down school
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Charter Public School Commission announced it intends to shut down Genesis School, citing low test scores. But Genesis School said the data proves otherwise. Just days after a revocation hearing was held, the school said the commission would be making a huge mistake...
Leaders in Kansas City discuss ways to reduce violent crime
A leading casino trade group estimates more than 50 million people plan to put money on the game to the tune of $16 billion in all. Investigators, relatives ask for tips to help solve Alesha Reade’s homicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Her dismembered body was discovered in February...
Woman convicted of running illegal day care in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The demand for day care providers continues to rise, as does the risk of sending your child off to an unlicensed provider. In Leavenworth County, Kansas, a day care was just forced to shut down and the provider has been convicted. Debbie New, a 62-year-old...
Jackson County is suing drugmakers and pharmacies over the high price of insulin
Jackson County last month filed a lawsuit against insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over unfair insulin costs. Several states, including Kansas and California, are also suing over the same concern. The county says drugmakers Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi are working with distributors CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and...
Johnson County driver’s license office to close for nearly 2 weeks
The Mission driver's license office will close for nearly two weeks, the Kansas Department of Revenue announced Monday.
Pastor: More help needed at Kansas City, Kan., apartment complex with bedbug issues
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A pastor is pleading for help for people inside the Victory Hills Apartments near College and Parallel Parkways. Inspectors have deemed the property unfit for occupancy if the bedbug issues are not corrected by March 13th. A representative for the property management company and owner...
Investigators, relatives ask for tips to help solve Alesha Reade’s homicide
Kansas City man sentenced for role in 2017 kidnapping, murder
A 27-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is sentenced in federal court Monday for his role in a kidnapping conspiracy that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man.
Why advocates say Missourians should still get a medical marijuana card
Recreational marijuana sales began Friday across Missouri, but advocates still say cannabis users should consider getting a medical card.
Man charged with drug and gun crimes in KCMO federal court
A man convicted of murder in Illinois is now charged in KCMO federal court with drug and gun crimes.
Police arrest man wanted for several crimes in Jackson County, Cass County
BELTON, Mo. — Police in Belton and Kansas City apprehended a suspect last week accused of committing multiple crimes in Jackson and Cass Counties. Thyon L. Williams was charged in Cass County with first-degree robbery. He was charged in Jackson County with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts...
Eating Clam Chowder For Lunch on Sunday in Missouri Is Illegal Or Is It?
Eating clam chowder in Missouri is legal six days, 23 hours, and two minutes every week. Yet oddly there's one specific hour every week when clam chowder better not touch your lips. Or is it?. It's allegedly illegal for clam chowder to be eaten between 11:50 AM - 12:48 PM...
MSHP Arrest Reports for February 6, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 64-year-old Galen U. Tye of Clinton at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Henry County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Tye was taken to the Henry County Jail, where he was booked and released.
Dog saved after falling through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake
2 missing children from Missouri found safe in Florida, Clay County, Mo., woman arrested
LIBERTY, Mo. — Two missing children from the State of Missouri were found safe in Florida this week. The High Springs, Fla., Police Department said that siblings Brooke Gilley (11) and Adrian Gilley (12) were found Wednesday during a routine vehicle tag check. Kristi Nicole Gilley, who police are...
Possible Chinese spy balloon seen over Kansas City, Missouri, region
Kansas City area residents reported sightings of a possible spy balloon from China as the object moves across the United States.
KC men face life sentences for kidnapping and murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court on Monday, Feb. 6, for his role in a kidnapping conspiracy. Marco A Sosa-Perea, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 10 years in federal prison without parole. His co-defendants, Jonathan M. Bravo-Lopez,...
Buck O’Neil Bridge southbound traffic shuts down starting Monday for new bridge project
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of drivers using the Buck O’Neil Bridge southbound will need to change course starting Monday morning. Southbound lanes are closing as part of the new bridge project that will be completed in a few years, which will install a new southbound bridge. Crews are closing southbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway no later than rush hour Monday and they will stay shut down until December 2024. The southbound lanes on the Buck O’Neil Bridge will stay closed forever.
Dispensaries, customers react to legalized recreational cannabis sales
Medical marijuana dispensaries received emails from the Missouri Department of Health on Friday morning saying their comprehensive licenses have been approved.
Missing Clay County children found in Florida grocery store
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (KCTV) - Two missing children from Clay County, Missouri, were found in a grocery store in Highland Springs, Florida. Officers with the Highland Springs Police Department found the missing 12-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl with their non-custodial mother shopping on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The mother, 35-year-old...
