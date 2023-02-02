When processing misinformation, British voters are divided more along party lines than over Brexit: Study

Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Phys.org
Large numbers of Americans want a strong, rough, anti-democratic leader, say researchers
It might be comforting to think that American democracy has made it past the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. But our research shows that a wide range of the American people, of all political stripes, seek leaders who are fundamentally anti-democratic. It's true that many who participated in the insurrection are...
Phys.org
QAnon is spreading outside the US. A conspiracy theory expert explains what that could mean
The name crops up all over the place, but many people have no real understanding of what QAnon is, or why an estimated 22% of Americans accept one of its core beliefs: that some kind of political "storm" is coming and that violence could be necessary to achieve it. In...
Phys.org
Scientists call for use of practical wisdom in climate change actions
Professor Coleen Vogel at the Global Change Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand co-authored an internationally collaborative piece, with scientists proposing the adoption of practical wisdom in the fight against climate change. The article was published in Nature Sustainability. Practical wisdom is a useful approach when there are conflicting...
Phys.org
Study finds public opinion on ivory in China shifts over two decades
When the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES, allowed a one-off chance for China to bid on a 108-ton stockpile of ivory amassed from natural African elephant deaths and culling in 2008, many conservationists around the world assumed Chinese public sentiment toward ivory would become more favorable.
Phys.org
Waste crime: How online advertising platforms are facilitating illegal dumping
The new BBC podcast, Buried, by investigative journalists Dan Ashby and Lucy Taylor, is a compelling look at how criminals are infiltrating the U.K. waste disposal system. It opens with a tape recording by a trucker, on his deathbed. He tells the story of one of the worst environmental crimes in U.K. history—the illegal dumping of a million tons of waste near Derry in Northern Ireland.
Phys.org
Data bombing and dead cats—how PR uses practices of secrecy to influence media and society
More than 100 years ago, sociologist Georg Simmel wrote that secrecy is a core part of all human relationships. The ratio of secrecy to openness in a society, he argued, can tell us much about that society. I explore this in my new book, examining how public relations secrecy techniques interact (and clash) with the transparency and openness of media.
Comments / 0