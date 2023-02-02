Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Athletics Notebook Podcast: UVA NC State preview, the state of UVA football
In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].
Augusta Free Press
Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson confirms he’s leaving: What this means for the UVA LB room
Virginia football coach Tony Elliott struck out on another in-house recruiting priority, with three-time All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson confirming on Sunday that he won’t be returning for the 2023 season. Jackson led Virginia in 2022 with 104 tackles on 626 snaps, adding four QB hurries, five sacks, 7.5 tackles...
Augusta Free Press
Chill seekers raise $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia at Polar Plunge
The 2023 Polar Plunge was held Feb. 3-4 in Virginia Beach and plungers and runners raised more than $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia. “Following our athletes’ lead, Special Olympics Virginia strives to create communities where all are welcomed, all are respected, all are included, and all are valued. Our Polar Plunge is a prime example of what we can do when we work together toward those goals,” said David Thomason, Special Olympics Virginia president. “Among those brave enough to #GoForTheCold today are people with intellectual disabilities and those without; people of all ages, genders, races, and faiths; people from all backgrounds and walks of life. Each Polar Plunge participant is contributing to Special Olympics Virginia’s transformative impact toward more unified communities here in Hampton Roads and throughout Virginia.”
Augusta Free Press
Carla Williams wanted a teardown: She and Tony Elliott need to be made to own it
Virginia football coach Tony Elliott is losing the heart and soul of his offense, QB Brennan Armstrong, the heart and soul of his defense, linebacker Nick Jackson, and the heart and soul of his coaching staff, Marques Hagans, and doesn’t seem all that torn up about it. To wit,...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Athletics Notebook Podcast: ‘Hoos set to face #22 NC State on Tuesday
AFP editor Chris Graham goes over the national rankings, looks ahead to #8 Virginia vs. #22 NC State on Tuesday, and looks back at the loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Then it’s on to football news, the big news being the confirmation from three-time All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson that he will not be returning next season.
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls at Pitt, 60-51, extending losing streak to six games
Pitt was winless in the ACC until Sunday, when the Panthers sent Virginia to its sixth straight loss, a 60-51 setback at the Peterson Events Center. A 14-2 third quarter run broke open a close game, and Virginia (14-10, 3-10 ACC) would get no closer than five the rest of the way.
Augusta Free Press
3Rs fundraiser puts books in hands of Waynesboro students for summer reading
For children, reading six books or more during summer vacation help students avoid the phenomenon known as the “summer slide.”. To help encourage the love of reading for kids, Raising Resources for Readers, also known as 3Rs, takes Waynesboro students on field trips to choose books they want to read. At the end of the school year, the students are given the books they chose to enjoy over the summer.
Augusta Free Press
Homeless population packing up, moving out of Tent City in Waynesboro
The unsheltered people living in Tent City in Waynesboro are busy packing up their belongings as they prepare for their eviction from the property they have called home for months or for some, years. The men and women have been told by the Waynesboro Police Department last week that they...
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
tourcounsel.com
Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia
Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
wfirnews.com
Shooting on Peters Creek Road last night
(from Roanoke PD) On February 4, 2023 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Peters Creek Road NW. Responding officers located two adult victims, one male and one female, with gunshot wounds inside of a business in the area. The woman’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but the man’s injuries appeared to be serious. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported both victims to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Augusta Free Press
Local Boys & Girls Club honored for youth advocacy with national award
A HERO of Youth Award was given to the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. The award is a recognition from the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the local organization’s advocacy on behalf of Virginia’s youth. “Clubs like ours have a...
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
pagevalleynews.com
Appomattox courthouse burns
February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
Virginia Scenic Railway 'train ride felt like being on vacation,' woman says
The Blue Ridge Flyer’s journey begins at the Staunton Railroad Station, also an Amtrak station, in the heart of downtown.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg elementary school lockout over
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Friday afternoon lockout at Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg has been lifted, according to Lynchburg City Schools. It was precautionary because of police activity in the neighborhood. ORIGINAL STORY: Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg is under lockout Friday afternoon under the advisement of the...
wfirnews.com
Three teens shot in northwest Roanoke incident last night
(from Roanoke PD) On February 3 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW. While officers were heading towards the scene, another call came in referencing at least one other victim being transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
WSET
Most Wanted: Nelson Co. deputies looking for Afton man
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a wanted Afton man. The Sheriff's Office said they are looking for John Wesley Mitchell in their Most Wanted Monday post. Mitchell has been wanted since August 2022 for the following...
Augusta Free Press
Prescribed burns planned in George Washington, Jefferson national forests this spring
This spring, firefighters across the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest in Roanoke plan to conduct prescribed burning to reduce hazardous fuels, restore wildlife habitat and improve overall forest health. Fire managers plan to burn up to 32,310 acres across the forest. Some of these prescribed burns are conducted through...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect released, nobody else charged at this time
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The man who was taken into custody spoke to law enforcement at the Roanoke Police Department and was released after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed against anyone at this time. “This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information...
