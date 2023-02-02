Read full article on original website
Lady Bears top Lady Dragons
When Harlan County and Harlan girls play, anything could happen. The game was decided in the fourth quarter when the Lady Bears used a 24-10 outburst in a 65-49 victory. Harlan County (17-6) extended a winning streak to 14 straight over the Lady Dragons (10-14). The Lady Bears own a 31-12 record in the series.
Black Bears claim bragging rights
The Harlan County basketball coaching staff may have scheduled three of the toughest teams in a three-day span. The Black Bears (20-5) got 31 points and 22 rebounds from junior guard Trent Noah as visiting HC downed Harlan 68-62 on Thursday. Jonah Swanner and Maddox Huff followed with 14 and...
5 arrested at Wallins residence
A pair of men and a woman are facing charges including possession of methamphetamine after police allegedly found them in possession of the drug at a Wallins residence. Two additional individuals were arrested on active warrants at the residence. According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at...
