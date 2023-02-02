ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
harlanenterprise.net

Lady Bears top Lady Dragons

When Harlan County and Harlan girls play, anything could happen. The game was decided in the fourth quarter when the Lady Bears used a 24-10 outburst in a 65-49 victory. Harlan County (17-6) extended a winning streak to 14 straight over the Lady Dragons (10-14). The Lady Bears own a 31-12 record in the series.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Black Bears claim bragging rights

The Harlan County basketball coaching staff may have scheduled three of the toughest teams in a three-day span. The Black Bears (20-5) got 31 points and 22 rebounds from junior guard Trent Noah as visiting HC downed Harlan 68-62 on Thursday. Jonah Swanner and Maddox Huff followed with 14 and...
HARLAN, KY
harlanenterprise.net

5 arrested at Wallins residence

A pair of men and a woman are facing charges including possession of methamphetamine after police allegedly found them in possession of the drug at a Wallins residence. Two additional individuals were arrested on active warrants at the residence. According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy