When Harlan County and Harlan girls play, anything could happen. The game was decided in the fourth quarter when the Lady Bears used a 24-10 outburst in a 65-49 victory. Harlan County (17-6) extended a winning streak to 14 straight over the Lady Dragons (10-14). The Lady Bears own a 31-12 record in the series.

HARLAN COUNTY, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO