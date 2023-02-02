Law or justices: Which decides when North Carolina felons can resume voting?

(The Center Square) – Lawyers argued in state Supreme Court whether North Carolina law or its justices can decide voting rights for felons on Thursday morning.

Citing a provision in the state Constitution that requires felons to be reinfranchised “in a manner prescribed by law,” an attorney for legislative defendants told justices, “This court doesn’t have the authority to make law.”

Lawyer Peter Patterson said there is no racial disparity in the law, because it applies equally to all felons regardless of race. He argued the court only has the authority to enjoin the law.

Community Success Initiative v. Moore centers on a 1973 law stuck down by a trial court in March 2022 that dictates felons must complete probation or parole to regain their voting rights. The trial court split 2-1 to side with plaintiffs in finding the law was crafted with racist motivations and discriminates against Blacks.

Justices are under no deadline to rule on the case, which could impact about 56,000 felons in North Carolina.

Stanton Jones, attorney for the plaintiffs, said the state constitution “does not give the Legislature a special license to intentionally discriminate against African Americans.”

The court ruled “if a person otherwise eligible to vote is not in jail or prison for a felony conviction, they may lawfully register and vote in North Carolina.”

“Something has gone awry when a signature achievement of the civil rights movement is invalidated on the basis of racial discrimination,” Patterson told justices. “The key flaw in the plaintiffs’ case here is they have challenged North Carolina’s law providing for felon reinfranchisement, when the harms of which they complain all flow from North Carolina’s constitutional provision disenfranchising felons, which is not challenged in this case.”

He added, “In order to show disparate impact, the plaintiffs would need to show (the law) reinfranchises white felons at a rate disproportionate to the rate of African Americans, and plaintiffs haven’t even attempted to do that.”

Justice Anita Earls repeatedly questioned the proper denominator for considering discrimination, suggesting the broader impact of the law is at issue. Patterson said the trial court errored in allowing felons on probation or parole to vote, rather than enjoining the law and leaving up to the Legislature to craft a new one.

“Article 6 Section 2 authorizes the Legislature to prescribe by law the manner of rights restoration, but any such law enacted by the Legislature must comply with the equal protection clause,” said Jones, speaking for plaintiffs.

He argued courts can strike specific wording in a law, “and eliminating rights restoration entirely (by striking the law in total) would wreak havoc on this state’s elections.”

“It’s simply not workable,” he said.

Justice Trey Allen took issue with the trial court’s remedy in the case, and confronted Jones with the reality the court lacks the authority to reinfranchise felons.

“Where is the law felons can vote simply upon the release from incarceration?” he questioned. “ The trial court seems to have imposed a remedy that’s beyond the authority of the court, because courts can’t grant the restoration of voting rights to felons.”

Jones said federal precedent suggests striking the law should result in “leveling up” to expand voting rights, rather than eliminating reinfranchisement for all until a new law is crafted.

Daryl Atkinson, attorney for plaintiffs Forward Justice, also presented arguments in support of the trial court finding that the law violates the constitution by requiring felons to pay off all court fees and costs before they regain voting rights.

“It makes the voting rights of people convicted of felonies dependent on their own property, and imposes unequal terms on such persons getting their voting rights back,” he said.

“Failure to pay results in a multi-year extension of … their denial of the right to vote upwards to eight years,” Atkinson said.

Allen countered, “The theoretical problem I see with that is you could read Article 6 to say felons don’t have a right to vote until their rights of citizenship have been restored in a manner prescribed by law. So at the point where they have yet to pay, they don’t have a voting right. That’s one way to look at it.”