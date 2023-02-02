ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Law or justices: Which decides when North Carolina felons can resume voting?

By By Victor Skinner | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUxGS_0kaRyD2n00

(The Center Square) – Lawyers argued in state Supreme Court whether North Carolina law or its justices can decide voting rights for felons on Thursday morning.

Citing a provision in the state Constitution that requires felons to be reinfranchised “in a manner prescribed by law,” an attorney for legislative defendants told justices, “This court doesn’t have the authority to make law.”

Lawyer Peter Patterson said there is no racial disparity in the law, because it applies equally to all felons regardless of race. He argued the court only has the authority to enjoin the law.

Community Success Initiative v. Moore centers on a 1973 law stuck down by a trial court in March 2022 that dictates felons must complete probation or parole to regain their voting rights. The trial court split 2-1 to side with plaintiffs in finding the law was crafted with racist motivations and discriminates against Blacks.

Justices are under no deadline to rule on the case, which could impact about 56,000 felons in North Carolina.

Stanton Jones, attorney for the plaintiffs, said the state constitution “does not give the Legislature a special license to intentionally discriminate against African Americans.”

The court ruled “if a person otherwise eligible to vote is not in jail or prison for a felony conviction, they may lawfully register and vote in North Carolina.”

“Something has gone awry when a signature achievement of the civil rights movement is invalidated on the basis of racial discrimination,” Patterson told justices. “The key flaw in the plaintiffs’ case here is they have challenged North Carolina’s law providing for felon reinfranchisement, when the harms of which they complain all flow from North Carolina’s constitutional provision disenfranchising felons, which is not challenged in this case.”

He added, “In order to show disparate impact, the plaintiffs would need to show (the law) reinfranchises white felons at a rate disproportionate to the rate of African Americans, and plaintiffs haven’t even attempted to do that.”

Justice Anita Earls repeatedly questioned the proper denominator for considering discrimination, suggesting the broader impact of the law is at issue. Patterson said the trial court errored in allowing felons on probation or parole to vote, rather than enjoining the law and leaving up to the Legislature to craft a new one.

“Article 6 Section 2 authorizes the Legislature to prescribe by law the manner of rights restoration, but any such law enacted by the Legislature must comply with the equal protection clause,” said Jones, speaking for plaintiffs.

He argued courts can strike specific wording in a law, “and eliminating rights restoration entirely (by striking the law in total) would wreak havoc on this state’s elections.”

“It’s simply not workable,” he said.

Justice Trey Allen took issue with the trial court’s remedy in the case, and confronted Jones with the reality the court lacks the authority to reinfranchise felons.

“Where is the law felons can vote simply upon the release from incarceration?” he questioned. “ The trial court seems to have imposed a remedy that’s beyond the authority of the court, because courts can’t grant the restoration of voting rights to felons.”

Jones said federal precedent suggests striking the law should result in “leveling up” to expand voting rights, rather than eliminating reinfranchisement for all until a new law is crafted.

Daryl Atkinson, attorney for plaintiffs Forward Justice, also presented arguments in support of the trial court finding that the law violates the constitution by requiring felons to pay off all court fees and costs before they regain voting rights.

“It makes the voting rights of people convicted of felonies dependent on their own property, and imposes unequal terms on such persons getting their voting rights back,” he said.

“Failure to pay results in a multi-year extension of … their denial of the right to vote upwards to eight years,” Atkinson said.

Allen countered, “The theoretical problem I see with that is you could read Article 6 to say felons don’t have a right to vote until their rights of citizenship have been restored in a manner prescribed by law. So at the point where they have yet to pay, they don’t have a voting right. That’s one way to look at it.”

Comments / 8

Related
The Center Square

GOP, Democrats submit competing bills for rights of parents, schoolchildren

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Democrats unveiled a competing “Parents’ and Students’ Bill of Rights” on Tuesday to counter Republican legislation designed to protect children and parents in education. Democrats from both chambers of the General Assembly held a press conference Tuesday morning to introduce Senate Bill 74 and an identical House Bill 58. Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Guilford, invoked school shootings to allege a Republican-backed Parents Bill of Rights...
The Center Square

Shifting education policy to voters takes a small step forward

(The Center Square) – A bill to amend the state constitution changing how the State Board of Education operates received committee approval Tuesday, clearing the first of many hurdles for the measure. The House Education Committee approved House Bill 17, sponsored by Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-Burke, with a vote of 16-9. It now heads to the House Judiciary 3 Committee for further review. Blackwell explained the bill has two purposes:...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Court rulings against gun regulations across U.S. could have ramifications in Illinois

(The Center Square) – Recent court cases across the country challenging gun regulations could be an issue for conversation at the Illinois statehouse as the state faces a bevy of lawsuits over its gun and magazine ban. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a New York case challenging that state’s gun laws, a new precedent was set. Gun rights advocate Todd Vandermyde said no longer are courts to balance public safety with fundamental rights. Instead, he said, courts are to rule on the...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Florida bill to set up Unauthorized Alien Transport Program passes first hurdle

(The Center Square) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposal to transport foreign nationals out of Florida to sanctuary cities passed a key hurdle in the state Senate on Tuesday. The Florida Senate Committee on Fiscal Policy approved Senate Bill 6-B by a 14-6 margin that will authorize the state to procure contractors to transport foreign nationals around the United States through a specialized program. The bill will create the Unauthorized Alien...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

New Hampshire bill could add Real ID to foreign residents’ licenses

(The Center Square) – A driver’s license-related bill touted by immigrant rights supporters as impactful is working its way through the New Hampshire General Assembly this legislative session as full implementation of the Real ID law is set to take effect in two years. The New Hampshire House Transportation Committee on Tuesday held a public hearing on House Bill 570. If enacted, it would authorize “the Department of Safety to issue Real ID driver's licenses to noncitizen aliens with lawful status.” ...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Center Square

Virginia retail cannabis bill likely to face hurdles in the House

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in the Virginia state Senate advanced a bill Tuesday to create a retail market for adult-use cannabis sales starting next year, but the measure is likely to face an uphill battle in the House of Delegates. Lawmakers in the Senate voted 24-16 to advance Senate Bill 1133 Tuesday, which would establish a framework for a retail marijuana market in the commonwealth beginning Jan. 1. Virginia legalized possession of a small amount of marijuana for individuals 21 and older in 2021,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Murphy signs temp worker ‘bill of rights’

(The Center Square) — Temporary workers in New Jersey will get new protections under a "bill of rights" signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy, which is aimed at preventing "wage theft" and other abuses by unscrupulous employers. The law, which goes into effect in 90 days, will eliminate many of the fees temp agencies deduct from workers’ paychecks, require companies to pay them the same as their full-time counterparts and provide basic information in their native language about where they will be working, the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

Arizona lawmakers closer to school funding cap lift, averting closures

(The Center Square) – Facing a March deadline that could bring school closures, Arizona state representatives on Tuesday approved a one-time lift of the state's constitutional cap on public school spending. Public schools across Arizona face a constitutional spending cap that districts warn will hobble classrooms if lawmakers don't approve the measure allowing them to spend more than the voter-approved cap on school expenditures. House Concurrent Resolution 2001, sponsored by...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Washington GOP: police pursuit reform bill going nowhere

(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers at a Tuesday morning media availability event expressed pessimism a police pursuit reform bill will pass the Washington State Legislature this session, despite the fact the legislation has bipartisan support. House Bill 1363, introduced by Rep. Alicia Rule, D-Blaine, and Rep. Eric Robertson, R-Sumner, would restore the reasonable suspicion standard for allowing police to pursue drivers they believe committed crimes. HB 1363 was introduced...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Louisiana report shows that only 40% of recommendations implemented after audits

(The Center Square) — A new audit examining dozens of recommended changes for nine state agencies found only about 40% have been fully implemented more than two years later. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week titled "Implementation Status of Recommendations From Select Performance Audits Issued During Fiscal years 2019 through 2020." The report provides the implementation status of 53 recommendations in seven performance audits from 2020,...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Washington AG's office ignored legal counsel on police database

(The Center Square) – Last year, a Law Enforcement Data Collection Advisory Group for Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s Office unanimously adopted a list of recommendations for a police database program, all of which were approved by Ferguson. Among those recommendations is a pilot program “feasibility study” for a data archive of police use-of-force incident recordings made by the public, a concept Ferguson’s own attorneys warned in emails obtained by The Center Square is fraught with legal problems. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Replacement of iconic New Hampshire tram at the center of new legislation

(The Center Square) – Preserving an iconic tourist attraction in northern New Hampshire was the focus of a Tuesday afternoon Senate Finance Committee meeting. Senate Bill 55, sponsored by Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Atkinson, calls for the state to expend $25 million in an effort to replace the aging Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway. The tourist attraction is located in scenic Franconia Notch State Park and is celebrating its 85th year of operation. ...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Center Square

Bipartisan New Mexico bill would make firearm straw purchases a state felony

(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, are pushing for a tougher gun law in the state. The governor and Lane are supporting House Bill 306. It is a bill that would prohibit so-called “straw purchases” of firearms; it would make this practice a fourth-degree felony in New Mexico, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The bill...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

Georgia Senate passes measure to ban COVID vaccine passports

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Senate voted Tuesday to permanently block governments across the state from denying services to unvaccinated residents. Senate Bill 1 removed a sunset provision in state law to make permanent a prohibition against state and local governments requiring residents to provide proof of a COVID vaccination to access government services. "What you didn’t hear today is you didn’t hear an argument for the inverse of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Scott administration takes issue with funding added to budget adjustment bill

(The Center Square) – As legislation focusing on Vermont budget adjustments heads to the Senate, the Scott administration said areas of the bill need more consideration. House Bill 145, known as the Budget Adjustment Act, was passed Feb. 3 by the state’s House of Representatives in a 107-33 vote. Kristin Clouser, secretary for the Agency of Administration, outlined portions of the bill the administration feels would be better served by discussion during the initial budgeting process. ...
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

Burgum signs law changing workers' comp rules for police officers, firefighters

(The Center Square) - When West Fargo, North Dakota, police officer Tim Brown suffered a heart attack while working in November 2021, he could not collect workers' compensation because he had only joined the force in January. The law required five years of service in North Dakota before a police officer or firefighter could be eligible for the benefit. Brown was not eligible even though he had previous experience in another state, according to North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. ...
WEST FARGO, ND
The Center Square

Rep. Jamila Taylor touts, defends her bill to remedy housing discrimination in Washington state

(The Center Square) – At a Monday afternoon press conference from the state capital, Rep. Jamila Taylor, D-Federal Way, explained the need for first-in-the-nation legislation she introduced in the House of Representatives that addresses the history of housing discrimination in Washington state. Funded by a $100 document recording assessment, House Bill 1474 would establish a covenant homeownership account and program to provide down payment and closing cost assistance to people identified in an initial Covenant Homeownership Program study – to be completed by Dec. 31...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Lawsuit takes aim at Connecticut’s assault weapons ban

(The Center Square) — Gun rights advocates are seeking to block Connecticut from enforcing a new federal rule that reclassified certain weapons as banned firearms under the state's assault weapons ban. A lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court by the Second Amendment Foundation on behalf of several gun owners, seeks a declaratory judgement that Connecticut's laws banning the sale or possession of "assault weapons" violate the Second Amendment, and calls for a permanent injunction barring the state from enforcing the laws. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Proposed Georgia legislation would lessen licensing requirements, proponents say

(The Center Square) — Proponents say a pair of proposed bills would cut down on the red tape facing providers of services that require occupational licenses. House Bill 155 would provide a pathway for the spouses of firefighters, health care providers and law enforcement officers who move to Georgia to immediately secure an occupational license if they hold a license in their previous state of residence and are in good standing. ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Nevada to audit public schools districts

(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered all public schools districts in the state to undergo an audit, his administration announced on Monday. The move comes after Lombardo said in his State of the State address that he wanted to see greater transparency and accountability in education. An executive order, signed last Friday, directs Division of Internal Audits to examine the state’s 17 public school districts as...
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy