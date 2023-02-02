ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea County, NM

KCBD

Two injured in crash near 50th and Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a passenger car and a motorcyclist in the southbound lanes of Avenue Q near 50th Street. LPD received the call at 3:51 p.m. One person sustained serious injuries and the other sustained minor injuries. First responders...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After deliberating for two hours, a Lubbock jury sentenced Alexander May to 10 years of probation following his manslaughter conviction. His sentencing comes after the jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before finding him guilty of manslaughter on February 3 for killing Jonathan Pesqueda in a wrong-way crash in 2017.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock-Cooper student taken into custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student was taken into custody by Lubbock-Cooper ISD Police after having ammunition confiscated by a teacher. According to a media release provided by LCISD, at approximately 2:25 p.m., a middle school teacher became aware of a student in possession of ammunition. After confiscating the ammunition, the student fled the building, running away from school property. LCMS and South Elementary activated the Alert protocol, bringing all students inside and all exterior doors shut and locked along with all classrooms.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Hobbs man charged with killing two pedestrians in deadly hit & run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hobbs police have a driver in custody after a deadly hit and run that killed two pedestrians on Friday evening. Police say 33-year-old Joshua Jackson of Hobbs and 27-year-old Octavia Throssel from California were walking their dog when they were struck by a company truck driven by 26-year-old Anthony Baca, also from Hobbs.
HOBBS, NM
KCBD

Daniels trial day 2: Testimony outlines events leading up to deadly shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Feb. 6 marks the beginning of the capital murder trial for Hollis Daniels III. The now-24-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Jurors heard opening arguments discussing the Oct. 2017 shooting Monday morning. Daniels submitted a guilty plea to the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In

So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD’s Major Crimes Unit locates missing Lubbock woman

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on the search for a missing woman, Rosa Irma Sandoval. According to the LPD update, Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47, was located and was safe at home. Police did not provide any further details. LPD’s Major Crimes Unit...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Family displaced by mobile home fire on Sunday

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater, West Carlisle and New Deal fire departments are fighting a mobile home fire at 5018 North CR 1770 on Sunday afternoon, about a mile north of the intersection between US 84 and Frankford. The call came in around 3 p.m. Lubbock County officials tell us...
SHALLOWATER, TX
KRQE News 13

Crash in southeast New Mexico leaves one dead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lea County at the intersection U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview, northeast of Lovington. Police say the crash happened on January 28 around 6:44 p.m. and involved three vehicles. NMSP says their initial investigation shows a Ford truck was traveling north and stopped […]
LEA COUNTY, NM
KCBD

3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
LUBBOCK, TX

