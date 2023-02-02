Read full article on original website
Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson confirms he’s leaving: What this means for the UVA LB room
Virginia football coach Tony Elliott struck out on another in-house recruiting priority, with three-time All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson confirming on Sunday that he won’t be returning for the 2023 season. Jackson led Virginia in 2022 with 104 tackles on 626 snaps, adding four QB hurries, five sacks, 7.5 tackles...
Preview: NC State, suddenly the ACC’s hottest team, up next for #8 Virginia
Virginia saw its seven-game win streak end Saturday with a loss at Virginia Tech, a game against a desperate Hokie team that needed the win badly. The Cavaliers, in losing to Tech 74-68, never led. Tuesday evening (9 p.m. tip), Virginia goes from the frying pan to the fire, as...
Carla Williams wanted a teardown: She and Tony Elliott need to be made to own it
Virginia football coach Tony Elliott is losing the heart and soul of his offense, QB Brennan Armstrong, the heart and soul of his defense, linebacker Nick Jackson, and the heart and soul of his coaching staff, Marques Hagans, and doesn’t seem all that torn up about it. To wit,...
Virginia Athletics Notebook Podcast: ‘Hoos set to face #22 NC State on Tuesday
AFP editor Chris Graham goes over the national rankings, looks ahead to #8 Virginia vs. #22 NC State on Tuesday, and looks back at the loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Then it’s on to football news, the big news being the confirmation from three-time All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson that he will not be returning next season.
Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls at Pitt, 60-51, extending losing streak to six games
Pitt was winless in the ACC until Sunday, when the Panthers sent Virginia to its sixth straight loss, a 60-51 setback at the Peterson Events Center. A 14-2 third quarter run broke open a close game, and Virginia (14-10, 3-10 ACC) would get no closer than five the rest of the way.
Chill seekers raise $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia at Polar Plunge
The 2023 Polar Plunge was held Feb. 3-4 in Virginia Beach and plungers and runners raised more than $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia. “Following our athletes’ lead, Special Olympics Virginia strives to create communities where all are welcomed, all are respected, all are included, and all are valued. Our Polar Plunge is a prime example of what we can do when we work together toward those goals,” said David Thomason, Special Olympics Virginia president. “Among those brave enough to #GoForTheCold today are people with intellectual disabilities and those without; people of all ages, genders, races, and faiths; people from all backgrounds and walks of life. Each Polar Plunge participant is contributing to Special Olympics Virginia’s transformative impact toward more unified communities here in Hampton Roads and throughout Virginia.”
Local Boys & Girls Club honored for youth advocacy with national award
A HERO of Youth Award was given to the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. The award is a recognition from the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the local organization’s advocacy on behalf of Virginia’s youth. “Clubs like ours have a...
3Rs fundraiser puts books in hands of Waynesboro students for summer reading
For children, reading six books or more during summer vacation help students avoid the phenomenon known as the “summer slide.”. To help encourage the love of reading for kids, Raising Resources for Readers, also known as 3Rs, takes Waynesboro students on field trips to choose books they want to read. At the end of the school year, the students are given the books they chose to enjoy over the summer.
Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court office has new Historic Records Assistant
Whitney Rhodes of Fishersville is the second individual to fill the role of Historic Records Assistant for Augusta County. Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced Rhodes appointment Monday. She joined the clerk’s office in January. “We are happy to have Whitney join the hardworking...
Prescribed burns planned in George Washington, Jefferson national forests this spring
This spring, firefighters across the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest in Roanoke plan to conduct prescribed burning to reduce hazardous fuels, restore wildlife habitat and improve overall forest health. Fire managers plan to burn up to 32,310 acres across the forest. Some of these prescribed burns are conducted through...
Albemarle County turkey farm plans expansion thanks to AFID fund grant
An Albemarle County farmer has a waiting list for ground turkey, and thanks to a state grant, will be able to offer the new product in time for the summer grilling season. Kelly Turkeys LLC has been raising, processing and selling KellyBronze breed turkeys through direct and retail markets since 2015.
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Feb. 6-10
*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 10, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, February 6 – 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mile marker 9 to 11, eastbound – Left lane closures for cable rail repairs, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Shenandoah Valley farmers launch agricultural podcast
With hundreds of free agricultural podcasts exploring relevant topics, farmers have an array of options to keep their minds occupied during farm tasks or relaxation time. “I find I’m often working by myself, so to pass the time, I enjoy listening to podcasts for information, updates and entertainment,” said Kyle Sturgis, a fifth-generation aquaculture, hydroponics and row crop farmer in Northampton County.
Homeless population packing up, moving out of Tent City in Waynesboro
The unsheltered people living in Tent City in Waynesboro are busy packing up their belongings as they prepare for their eviction from the property they have called home for months or for some, years. The men and women have been told by the Waynesboro Police Department last week that they...
From ideas to start-ups: Entrepreneurs in Virginia invited to pitch business plans
The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is joining forces with the Virginia Innovation Collective to host The Entrepreneur Experience in Buena Vista March 3-5. Anyone in the Shenandoah Valley who is interested in entrepreneurship is invited to The Entrepreneur Experience, where they will practice their entrepreneurial skills by creating and presenting startup business concepts over the course of the weekend.
Nelson County sheriff’s deputy injured after being rammed by driver of stolen vehicle
A Madison Heights man is in custody after ramming a Nelson County sheriff’s deputy trying to initiate a traffic stop late Saturday night. Thomas Wayne Board Jr., 39, of Madison Heights, was taken into custody after crashing a 2011 Hyundai Azera, which had been reported stolen from the Lynchburg area, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Albemarle County Office of Housing receives ‘high performer’ recognition from HUD
Albemarle County was recently recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Section Eight Management Assessment as a “high performer” – the highest designation level attainable. SEMAP measures 14 performance indicators of public housing agencies that administer Housing Choice Voucher programs. These key indicators demonstrate...
An evening of poetry and music with Denver Butson and Jordan Perry on Feb. 24
New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading and live musical performance with poet Denver Butson and musician Jordan Perry on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. Butson will be reading from his new poetry collection, The Scarecrow Alibis, and Perry will be performing his recent music. This in-person event...
Civil service: Staunton voters will have tough choice in November
Last Thursday, Staunton City Council interviewed five of 20 candidates for a vacancy, and chose businessman Terry Holmes after nearly two hours of closed session discussion. So, let me just make it clear: no, I have neither run for nor been elected to serve public office. My position as a local journalist has always prohibited that interest. However, I would not have even if it had been an option. I know I don’t have it in me to serve the community in that way.
