Lexington, VA

Augusta Free Press

Virginia Athletics Notebook Podcast: ‘Hoos set to face #22 NC State on Tuesday

AFP editor Chris Graham goes over the national rankings, looks ahead to #8 Virginia vs. #22 NC State on Tuesday, and looks back at the loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Then it’s on to football news, the big news being the confirmation from three-time All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson that he will not be returning next season.
RALEIGH, NC
Chill seekers raise $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia at Polar Plunge

The 2023 Polar Plunge was held Feb. 3-4 in Virginia Beach and plungers and runners raised more than $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia. “Following our athletes’ lead, Special Olympics Virginia strives to create communities where all are welcomed, all are respected, all are included, and all are valued. Our Polar Plunge is a prime example of what we can do when we work together toward those goals,” said David Thomason, Special Olympics Virginia president. “Among those brave enough to #GoForTheCold today are people with intellectual disabilities and those without; people of all ages, genders, races, and faiths; people from all backgrounds and walks of life. Each Polar Plunge participant is contributing to Special Olympics Virginia’s transformative impact toward more unified communities here in Hampton Roads and throughout Virginia.”
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
3Rs fundraiser puts books in hands of Waynesboro students for summer reading

For children, reading six books or more during summer vacation help students avoid the phenomenon known as the “summer slide.”. To help encourage the love of reading for kids, Raising Resources for Readers, also known as 3Rs, takes Waynesboro students on field trips to choose books they want to read. At the end of the school year, the students are given the books they chose to enjoy over the summer.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Feb. 6-10

*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 10, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, February 6 – 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mile marker 9 to 11, eastbound – Left lane closures for cable rail repairs, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
STAUNTON, VA
Shenandoah Valley farmers launch agricultural podcast

With hundreds of free agricultural podcasts exploring relevant topics, farmers have an array of options to keep their minds occupied during farm tasks or relaxation time. “I find I’m often working by myself, so to pass the time, I enjoy listening to podcasts for information, updates and entertainment,” said Kyle Sturgis, a fifth-generation aquaculture, hydroponics and row crop farmer in Northampton County.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
From ideas to start-ups: Entrepreneurs in Virginia invited to pitch business plans

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is joining forces with the Virginia Innovation Collective to host The Entrepreneur Experience in Buena Vista March 3-5. Anyone in the Shenandoah Valley who is interested in entrepreneurship is invited to The Entrepreneur Experience, where they will practice their entrepreneurial skills by creating and presenting startup business concepts over the course of the weekend.
BUENA VISTA, VA
Nelson County sheriff’s deputy injured after being rammed by driver of stolen vehicle

A Madison Heights man is in custody after ramming a Nelson County sheriff’s deputy trying to initiate a traffic stop late Saturday night. Thomas Wayne Board Jr., 39, of Madison Heights, was taken into custody after crashing a 2011 Hyundai Azera, which had been reported stolen from the Lynchburg area, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Albemarle County Office of Housing receives ‘high performer’ recognition from HUD

Albemarle County was recently recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Section Eight Management Assessment as a “high performer” – the highest designation level attainable. SEMAP measures 14 performance indicators of public housing agencies that administer Housing Choice Voucher programs. These key indicators demonstrate...
Civil service: Staunton voters will have tough choice in November

Last Thursday, Staunton City Council interviewed five of 20 candidates for a vacancy, and chose businessman Terry Holmes after nearly two hours of closed session discussion. So, let me just make it clear: no, I have neither run for nor been elected to serve public office. My position as a local journalist has always prohibited that interest. However, I would not have even if it had been an option. I know I don’t have it in me to serve the community in that way.
STAUNTON, VA

