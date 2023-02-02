Read full article on original website
Post Register
Utah man Googled ‘Gunshot in a house' before murder-suicide
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had done online searches about how loud different guns sound and whether neighbors could hear gunshots five days before the killings, new court records posted online show.
2023 water year starts strong, snow survey shows
The 2023 water year is off to a good start in Idaho, State Conservationist Curtis Elke and his team reported in their first snow survey of the year, released Jan. 10. Snowpack through much of Idaho is already halfway to reaching normal peak snowpack conditions, the report states. But, it cautions, “last year serves as a good reminder that continued snowfall is required to reach normal peak snowpack conditions and ensure adequate springtime runoff.”
Alcohol free, all ages dance venue to open up in the Treasure Valley
GARDEN CITY, Idaho (CBS2) — It's time to put on your dancing shoes because a new dance venue is coming to town!. The Farm is the first of its kind in the Treasure Valley. "It will be a dance hub where everyone can come together, and we'll be open for venues, different dance groups, different dance classes," said Elise Lorcher, co-owner of The Farm.
Idaho Fish and Game announces new Director
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Fish and Game announces new Director. "The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has extended an offer to Jim Fredericks to serve as the new director of Idaho Fish and Game. Fredericks has been a deputy director for Fish and Game since 2021 and is a former fisheries bureau chief."
