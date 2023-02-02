GARDEN CITY, Idaho (CBS2) — It's time to put on your dancing shoes because a new dance venue is coming to town!. The Farm is the first of its kind in the Treasure Valley. "It will be a dance hub where everyone can come together, and we'll be open for venues, different dance groups, different dance classes," said Elise Lorcher, co-owner of The Farm.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO