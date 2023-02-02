Read full article on original website
Union Mutual raises over $100,000 for Special Olympics Vermont
Vermont Business Magazine Union Mutual Insurance Company is proud to announce its Penguin Plunge team of 44 employees, vendors and family members raised over $100,000 to benefit Special Olympics Vermont during the 2023 fundraising season. Since their first Plunge in 2016, the Union Mutual Popsicles have raised nearly $500,000 for Special Olympics Vermont.
Weinberger announces the Elmwood Emergency Shelter is ready for guests
Vermont Business Magazine Yesterday, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced that the City’s Elmwood Emergency Shelter Community is ready for occupancy and up to 35 guests will be welcomed into the shelter by the end of the month. CEDO Director, Brian Pine, CEDO Assistant Director for Community Works, Samantha Dunn, and Champlain Housing Trusts (CHT) CEO, Michael Monte were also present for the announcement. Brian, Samantha and Michael joined the Mayor in thanking many key partners for delivering an innovative new approach to building emergency low-barrier shelter, and for supporting the incoming shelter guests with robust services as part of the City’s public health approach to ending homelessness.
VHCB awards funding to create 202 new homes in 5 towns and add 21 shelter beds in Hyde Park
Vermont Business Magazine At a meeting on January 26, the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board committed $23.3 million in state and federal funding to create 202 new homes statewide, both rental and homeownership, with 36 reserved for households that have experienced homelessness. Nine apartments in Rutland will be rehabilitated and the first year-round shelter in Lamoille County will be created with 21 beds.
Ledyard National Bank announces two executive team promotions
Ledyard National Bank(link is external), headquartered in Hanover, NH, has announced the promotions of two senior vice presidents on its executive team: Mike Parisi has been elevated to chief strategy officer, and Susan Fernald has been named chief banking officer. Pirisi, who joined Ledyard in 2016, will now oversee the...
Sandrine Kibuey joins Public Assets Institute Board of Directors
Sandrine Kibuey, director of statewide housing advocacy at the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, has been elected to the board of directors at the Public Assets Institute(link is external), a Montpelier-based independent research organization on state budget, tax and economic issues. “We are delighted that Sandrine Kibuey has joined...
Lorraine Sterritt to step down as Saint Michael's College president in June
Vermont Business Magazine Saint Michael’s College President Lorraine Sterritt and Chair of the Board of Trustees Patricia Casey shared the news of President Sterritt’s upcoming retirement, effective June 30, with the campus community today. Sterritt, a national leader in higher education with experience at some of America’s finest institutions, was named the 17th president of Saint Michael's College in January 2018 and began serving as president beginning in July of that year. Saint Micahel's is a residential, liberal arts, Catholic college located in Colchester.
