Confessed dealer found guilty of providing drugs, but not dose that killed man
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A confessed dealer on trial for providing a fatal dose of heroin to one of his customers has been found guilty of providing the victim’s drugs, but not the dose that killed him. Brian Nathan George was found guilty by jury Thursday, Feb. 2,...
3 charged for months-long crime spree in metro Detroit
An extensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement groups has led to several felony charges against three men in connection with more than 25 vehicle thefts and a massive number of other property thefts including handguns from across the metro Detroit area. Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius Hollis, 29, and Samuel Bender,...
Woman sentenced for stealing from Macomb County senior care center
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to jail and probation after stealing from a Macomb County senior care center. Tina Coleman, 47, will spend six months in jail and 24 months on probation, with the jail sentence counting toward that probation time for a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee over $1,000 and less than $2,000.
Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith released from federal prison
Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith was released from a federal prison in Indiana, where he served seven months for stealing money from his campaign fund. Smith was transferred Jan. 31 from Federal Correctional Institute Terre Haute's adjacent minimum security satellite camp to community confinement overseen by the Federal Bureau of Prison's Detroit Residential Reentry Management Office, spokesperson Benjamin O'Cone wrote in an email Monday to the Free Press.
Bloomfield Twp Police arrest three for 25 car thefts in Metro Detroit, find stolen guns during raids
BLOOMFIELD TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Bloomfield Township Police announced on Tuesday they made a major arrest of three men wanted for hundreds of thefts including 25 stolen cars from the Metro Detroit area since October 2022. Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius, Hollis, 30, and Samuel Bender, Jr, 32, were all...
Michigan State Police said rappers shot multiple times before dumped in apartment, murders not random
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities investigating the triple murder of three men who were found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park last week after their disappearance say the investigation was not random. "The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have...
Police investigating after multiple Michigan schools receive spoof threat call
The Detroit Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating after multiple schools across the state received swatting calls.
3 men missing after canceled rap gig were fatally shot
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Three men who disappeared after planning to rap at a Detroit party were killed by multiple gunshots, police said Tuesday, five days after their bodies were found in a vacant, rat-infested building. “The investigation also has revealed that this was not a random incident,”...
Dearborn man, woman suspected of using lock picking tools to steal from storage units in multiple Metro Detroit communities
A man and woman from Dearborn are facing a long list of charges for allegedly breaking into storage units across several Metro Detroit communities.
Gas Station Clerk Faces Charges of Attempted Murder Of A Customer
Can you imagine popping into a gas station late at night for a snack only to get shot by the gas station clerk? That is what happened to one Michigan man. Being a traveling musician for many years I always saw a late-night gas station or convenience store as a welcomed oasis. Many times it was for something to eat, drink, use the restroom or simply to get an energy drink to extend the drive. One thing that never happened to me was getting shot at by the store clerk.
Men accused of stealing more than 25 vehicles from across metro Detroit
Bloomfield Township police say three men have been charged in connection to hundreds of property thefts and over 25 stolen vehicles from metro Detroit.
Man arrested in Troy uses ‘Hey Siri’ from back of cop car to reach his phone in front, set up alibi
TROY, Mich. – A man who was arrested outside a Troy school and placed in the back of an empty cop car used the “Hey Siri” feature to make calls and get his story straight with others while his cellphone was in the front seat out of reach, police said.
2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
Mom of 5 leaves home after squatter removal service threatens prosecution
Jessica Coleman said her new landlord hired a squatter removal service, despite her being a holdover tenant with a previous signed lease
State trooper seriously hurt in crash caused by pickup truck in Oakland County, police say
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan State Police trooper was seriously injured Tuesday in a crash caused by a pickup truck in Oakland County, officials said. The crash happened at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7) in the area of Dixie Highway and Tripp Road in Groveland Township. The trooper...
23 Michigan residents charged for ‘astonishing abuse of our health care system’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Twenty-three Michigan residents are being charged for more than $61.5 million in alleged kickbacks, bribes and Medicare billing fraud, according to U.S. Department of Justice court documents unsealed this week. According to court documents, Walid Jamil, 62, and Jalal Jamil, 69, both of Oakland County, owned...
Police suspect murder-suicide after 2 people found fatally shot in Taylor home
Two people are dead following an overnight shooting inside a home in Taylor on Tuesday in what police believe is a murder-suicide. WWJ’s Charlie Langton reported live from the scene on Wick Road near Telegraph in Taylor
Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
Murdered rapper's family ‘in the dark’ amid investigation
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The mother of one of three rappers who were found murdered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex says they've been kept in the dark about the investigation - including why her son was targeted. Montoya Givens was one of the three men who were...
Police investigating "suspicious deaths" of man and woman in Shelby Township
An investigation is underway in Macomb County’s Shelby Township on Monday, into what police are calling “suspicious deaths” near Stony Creek Metro Park, on Mesa Drive.
