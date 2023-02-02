ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
INSIDE News

Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
hypebeast.com

The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design

Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
Vibe

Jay-Z And Bacardi Come To Agreement Over D’USSÉ Brand’s Next Chapter

Jay-Z and Bacardi have reached an agreement over the D’USSÉ brand amid public litigation. According to a press release, the joint announcement reveals the entities have renewed their partnership, with Bacardi aquiring a majority interest in the multi-billion-dollar brand. The Hip-Hop veteran will retain a significant ownership stake in the brand. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Master P Rename Their Cereal Brand Following ‘Snoop Loopz’ ControversyJay-Z To Perform Alongside DJ Khaled At 2023 Grammy AwardsDame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Offered Him $1.5M For His Stake In Roc-A-Fella Growing D’USSÉ over the past decade from an idea to one of the fastest-selling spirits in history...
hypebeast.com

Nike Is Bringing Back the LeBron 4 "Graffiti" for a Wider Release

Back in 2006, and LeBron James hosted a special pop-up activation in SoHo, New York for the release of a limited-edition sneaker: the Nike LeBron 4 “Graffiti.” Only 250 pairs were released to the public, making it one of The King’s most exclusive launches at the time. However, the Swoosh’s basketball team has elected to reissue the kicks at a larger scale during the 2023 holiday season.
hypebeast.com

LeBron James Is First To Be Spotted in Highly Anticipated Tiffany & Co. x Nike Collab

LeBron James stunted in the new Tiffany & Co. x collaboration at today’s game at the Madison Square Garden. King James did not miss a beat with his fresh fit, revealing an all-new letterman jacket from the collaboration. The all-black varsity jacket features leather sleeves and co-branded Tiffany & Co. x Nike patchwork graphics. In an ode to New York City, which is where Tiffany’s heritage is highlighted, the patchwork features monikers relating to the city on the front and the two signature brands on the back. Most of the graphics were highlighted in the classic Tiffany blue.
iheart.com

Video: Beyonce And Blue Ivy Performing "Brown Skin Girl" In Dubai!

OMG! This performance is beautiful they are performing together for the first time. Beyonce got paid $24 million to perform in Dubai and everyone got their money worth! I've always wanted to got to the Dubai let me get my money right!
Robb Report

Jay-Z Sells His Controlling Stake in D’usse Cognac, Ending His Legal Dispute With Bacardi

After months of legal back and forth and general contention, Jay-Z and Bacardi have come to a resolution regarding the rapper’s D’ussé Cognac brand—the drinks company will buy a majority stake reportedly worth about $750 million. Sounds like a nice bit of dirt is off of Jay’s shoulder. In 2012, Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) partnered with Bacardi to launch D’ussé, and the brand has become a cultural phenomenon in the years since as well as a respected Cognac on its own merits. There are only two expressions available, VSOP and XO, both immediately recognizable in their bottles emblazoned with the...
Complex

Moncler’s The Art of Genius Live Show Lineup Features Pharrell, Roc Nation by Jay-Z, and More

Pharrell, Roc Nation by Jay-Z, Salehe Bembury, and more are on the lineup for Moncler’s The Art of Genius live show this year. Designed to be presented “on a grand scale” amid London Fashion Week proceedings, the show doubles as an immersive experience that houses a variety of collaborative voices all united by their dedication to artistry. The full lineup also features Alicia Keys, Mercedes-Benz, FRGMT, Adidas Originals, and Palm Angels. Additionally, Rick Owens will be presenting a standalone collaboration with Moncler at the event.
Complex

Brain Dead Links Up With Rapha To Create ‘Extreme Gear For Quality People’

LA-based clothing brand Brain Dead and London-born imprint Rapha have teamed up for a series of specialist apparel and accessories. Having recently partnered with ASICS on a flashy GEL-Nimbus 9, the latest release from Brain Dead draws on the idea of creating “extreme gear for quality people”. Designed...
Complex

Montreal Artist Chien Champion on Designing the Canada-Exclusive Nike Bagel Dunk Box

Felipe Arriagada-Nunez wants to tell stories. Born and raised in Montreal’s Mile End, the artist—a.k.a Chien Champion—comes fresh off a recent collaboration with Nike, illustrating the Canada-exclusive box art for the limited edition “Montreal Bagel” Dunk Lows. But this isn’t the first time he’s paid...
dallasexpress.com

Nike and Tiffany & Co. Launch New Sneaker

Nike and Tiffany & Co. are partnering to create and release a new sneaker and a collection of sterling silver accessories. On January 31, the two companies announced the collaboration and debuted their Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 and various accessories. The brands took out an...
