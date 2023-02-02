Read full article on original website
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
The world's richest person just made his daughter the CEO of Dior
Bernard Arnault, worth $178 billion, runs luxury conglomerate LVMH. Delphine Arnault and his other four children work for the company or its brands.
Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind
The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
Beyoncé's private concert at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai leaked despite the singer banning phones and recording devices
The hour-long performance took place Saturday at the Atlantis The Royal, where fans were asked to place their phones in pouches.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design
Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
Beyoncé earned $24 million for a one-hour concert in Dubai. Here’s the hotel she opened for, where rooms cost up to $100,000 a night
At the opening of Atlantis the Royal, Queen Bey reportedly slept in $100,000 a night accommodations.
Jay-Z And Bacardi Come To Agreement Over D’USSÉ Brand’s Next Chapter
Jay-Z and Bacardi have reached an agreement over the D’USSÉ brand amid public litigation. According to a press release, the joint announcement reveals the entities have renewed their partnership, with Bacardi aquiring a majority interest in the multi-billion-dollar brand. The Hip-Hop veteran will retain a significant ownership stake in the brand. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Master P Rename Their Cereal Brand Following ‘Snoop Loopz’ ControversyJay-Z To Perform Alongside DJ Khaled At 2023 Grammy AwardsDame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Offered Him $1.5M For His Stake In Roc-A-Fella Growing D’USSÉ over the past decade from an idea to one of the fastest-selling spirits in history...
hypebeast.com
Nike Is Bringing Back the LeBron 4 "Graffiti" for a Wider Release
Back in 2006, and LeBron James hosted a special pop-up activation in SoHo, New York for the release of a limited-edition sneaker: the Nike LeBron 4 “Graffiti.” Only 250 pairs were released to the public, making it one of The King’s most exclusive launches at the time. However, the Swoosh’s basketball team has elected to reissue the kicks at a larger scale during the 2023 holiday season.
hypebeast.com
LeBron James Is First To Be Spotted in Highly Anticipated Tiffany & Co. x Nike Collab
LeBron James stunted in the new Tiffany & Co. x collaboration at today’s game at the Madison Square Garden. King James did not miss a beat with his fresh fit, revealing an all-new letterman jacket from the collaboration. The all-black varsity jacket features leather sleeves and co-branded Tiffany & Co. x Nike patchwork graphics. In an ode to New York City, which is where Tiffany’s heritage is highlighted, the patchwork features monikers relating to the city on the front and the two signature brands on the back. Most of the graphics were highlighted in the classic Tiffany blue.
iheart.com
Video: Beyonce And Blue Ivy Performing "Brown Skin Girl" In Dubai!
OMG! This performance is beautiful they are performing together for the first time. Beyonce got paid $24 million to perform in Dubai and everyone got their money worth! I've always wanted to got to the Dubai let me get my money right!
Inside £1.8M Rolls-Royce 103EX with incredible hidden features, customisable 2-person lounge chair & built AI chauffeur
ROLLS-Royce’s futuristic 103EX comes with a number of eyebrow-raising hidden features but it will set you back around £1.8million. The luxury, all-electric car is described by the manufacturer as their first “vision vehicle” which looks ahead to the next 100 years in motoring. The Rolls-Royce concept...
There’s a Rapidly Growing Side Hustle Nobody is Talking About… Selling Digital Products
Whether you heard about it or not, selling digital products is like this holy grail of internet money. I mean, this person made $93k selling digital templates. Mostly because it’s virtually free to start, the skill barrier is very low, and there’s no shipping time. So most of the hassle you might get with a traditional store is nearly completely eliminated.
CEO of Stability AI, an OpenAI rival, reportedly told employees they were 'all going to die in 2023' as competition heats up
Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque reportedly warned staff that 2023 would be a year of hard work as the company competes with OpenAI, Meta, and Google.
Jay-Z Sells His Controlling Stake in D’usse Cognac, Ending His Legal Dispute With Bacardi
After months of legal back and forth and general contention, Jay-Z and Bacardi have come to a resolution regarding the rapper’s D’ussé Cognac brand—the drinks company will buy a majority stake reportedly worth about $750 million. Sounds like a nice bit of dirt is off of Jay’s shoulder. In 2012, Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) partnered with Bacardi to launch D’ussé, and the brand has become a cultural phenomenon in the years since as well as a respected Cognac on its own merits. There are only two expressions available, VSOP and XO, both immediately recognizable in their bottles emblazoned with the...
A battle may be shaping up between the two richest men in the world over who controls the luxury electric car market
The English sports car brand Lotus plans to float its shares on the Nasdaq stock market in the latter half of this year through a reverse merger with a SPAC firm backed by Bernard Arnault.
Complex
Moncler’s The Art of Genius Live Show Lineup Features Pharrell, Roc Nation by Jay-Z, and More
Pharrell, Roc Nation by Jay-Z, Salehe Bembury, and more are on the lineup for Moncler’s The Art of Genius live show this year. Designed to be presented “on a grand scale” amid London Fashion Week proceedings, the show doubles as an immersive experience that houses a variety of collaborative voices all united by their dedication to artistry. The full lineup also features Alicia Keys, Mercedes-Benz, FRGMT, Adidas Originals, and Palm Angels. Additionally, Rick Owens will be presenting a standalone collaboration with Moncler at the event.
One YouTuber makes $650,000 a year recording himself crushing everything from PlayStation consoles to human teeth. Say hello to the estimated $165 million destructo-economy.
Clips of hydraulic press machines crushing cars and industrial shredders destroying appliances have garnered massive audiences and profits online.
Complex
Brain Dead Links Up With Rapha To Create ‘Extreme Gear For Quality People’
LA-based clothing brand Brain Dead and London-born imprint Rapha have teamed up for a series of specialist apparel and accessories. Having recently partnered with ASICS on a flashy GEL-Nimbus 9, the latest release from Brain Dead draws on the idea of creating “extreme gear for quality people”. Designed...
Complex
Montreal Artist Chien Champion on Designing the Canada-Exclusive Nike Bagel Dunk Box
Felipe Arriagada-Nunez wants to tell stories. Born and raised in Montreal’s Mile End, the artist—a.k.a Chien Champion—comes fresh off a recent collaboration with Nike, illustrating the Canada-exclusive box art for the limited edition “Montreal Bagel” Dunk Lows. But this isn’t the first time he’s paid...
dallasexpress.com
Nike and Tiffany & Co. Launch New Sneaker
Nike and Tiffany & Co. are partnering to create and release a new sneaker and a collection of sterling silver accessories. On January 31, the two companies announced the collaboration and debuted their Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 and various accessories. The brands took out an...
