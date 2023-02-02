The ultimate road trip to Mount Dora, FL
Itching to get out of town, Lakelanders? Jump in your car for a road trip to Mount Dora . From shopping ’ til you drop at Renningers markets to sushi waffles at Wave Asian Bistro — we’re spilling all the details on how to have an unforgettable time in the “New England of the South.”
📍 Essential info
Drive time : ~1.5 hours
Year city was established : 1880
Est . population : 16,665
The town of Mount Dora surrounds Lake Dora , a 4,000+ acre body of water. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon at this park with lakeside views.
Jane Austen Festival
Celebrate the famed author with high tea , workshops , and more literary-inspired events happening from Feb. 10-12. There will even be a Regency ball on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Modernism Museum
This art museum hosts a unique array of modern art , featuring work by artists like George Nakashima and Wendell Castle. Visit the current featured exhibit “Space Oddities: The Sequel” to see modern art from David Bowie’s estate .
Plaid in the Park
Head downtown for this monthly celebration of Scottish culture , featuring bagpipe music and traditional food and drink. Don’t forget to pack your kilt.
Renningers Florida Twin Markets
Shop these antique , flea , and farmers markets from Friday-Sunday to find one-of-a-kind goods. Be prepared to spend some time here — the markets cover 117 acres and host nearly 200 vendors .
Try a twist on the classic grilled cheese sandwich with toppings like mac and cheese or ribeye steak .
WAVE Asian Bistro
“Unique” doesn’t even begin to describe the culinary creations found here. You can order your sushi as a burger , pizza , donut , and more. You’ll just have to see it to believe it.
Bubbles + Juice
Order a drink from this mimosa bar window with your favorite mixer — grab it to-go and sip while you walk around downtown Mount Dora.
Magical Meat Boutique British Pub
Dine on a traditional plate of fish and chips or start your day with a full English breakfast . Pro tip: Trust us, you’ve got to try the brown sauce.
Pisces Rising
For an upscale meal , it doesn’t get much better than eating fresh seafood with a view of Lake Dora . Visit on Sundays to try the brunch menu .
Edge Coffee
Get a caffeine kick and a pastry to eat on the patio at this coffee shop. Nutella empanadas, anyone?
Make your stay historic in Florida’s oldest operating hotel . As the name suggests , the inn’s cozy rooms have views of the lake .
Adora Inn
Stay steps away from downtown in this modern inn . Each morning, dine on a gourmet breakfast prepared by the chefs.
Magnolia Inn Bed & Breakfast
A Mediterranean estate built in 1926 is now home to this bed and breakfast. Choose from four uniquely furnished rooms where you can get away from it all.
Conch House
For a cozy place to lay your head, rent this renovated cottage near downtown Mount Dora.
The Carlton
This rental is just three minutes from the dining district, with a vintage carriage house feel .
Wait a minute, Lakelanders. Before you head out the door, find the cheapest places to fill up your gas tank and stock up on road trip snacks — we recommend a bag of Born & Bread granola or a pack of Mike & Mike’s cupcakes — from Publix GreenWise Market . Also, bookmark this map so you have no trouble finding all of our recommendations while visiting Mount Dora.
