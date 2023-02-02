FREE Super Saturday Workshop for 4-H & Non-4-H Youth

FREE Super Saturday Workshop…Open to all 4-H & Non-4-H Youth!

Come to our fun-filled day to do hands-on activities that you’ll enjoy, while learning at the same time and see what 4-H has to offer for youth throughout Clatsop County! Saturday, February 4th, 2023, at 9:00am – 2:30pm at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds!

Youth ages 5-8 (must RSVP) will have fun doing various crafts, games and art projects to enjoy and take home. Older youth, ages 9-19, will be able to attend various classes, from Shotgun, Archery, Candy making, Dog toys, Arts and Crafts, Fire Science, and much more!

You don’t want to miss this event & bring your friends! Dress in layers and wear warm/comfortable shoes for cold/wet weather and physical activities, as there will be some activities held in outside venues.

We’re asking for donations of non-perishable food for the Clatsop County Food Bank, in lieu of charging a fee for the event.

Lunch is available for $5.00 or bring your own lunch. Space is limited, for more information call Julie Scism at the OSU Extension Office, M-T, from 8:30am-4:30pm and Friday from 8:30-11:30am at 503.325.8573. Please RSVP