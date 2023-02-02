Adventist Health Tillamook presents a Community Celebration of the Heart and Artist Reception

In an event promoting heart health awareness, Adventist Health Tillamook would like to invite the community for an artist reception and community celebration of the heart at the North County Recreation District community center.

The event will be featuring artwork for sale by local artists, live music and delicious, heart-healthy refreshments from Wanda’s Café + Bakery this Sunday, February 5 starting at 1:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend.

The show will be on display at the NCRD gallery throughout the month of February. Artwork is available to purchase in advance of the show opening through the NCRD office.

Art pieces will be marked as sold and may be taken home Tuesday, Feb. 28 and Wednesday, March 1, during NCRD business hours.

10 percent of the proceeds from art sales will go to support fitness scholarships at North County Recreation District in hopes of contributing to the heart health of our North County neighbors.

For 50 years, Adventist Health Tillamook has been a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization that today includes: a 25-bed critical access medical center located in Tillamook, Oregon; the largest hospital-based ambulance service in the state of Oregon with four stations located throughout Tillamook County; and rural health clinics and urgent care medical offices serving the northern Oregon coast as well as the Oregon communities of Sheridan, Vernonia, Estacada and Welches.

Adventist Health Tillamook employs just under 600 associates and healthcare providers, and is part of Adventist Health, an integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii with over 400 sites of care. Founded on Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health pursues one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope.

They are committed to staying true to their heritage by providing patient-centered, quality care. Together, Adventist Health transforms the healthcare experience with an innovative whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing to support community well-being.

For more information about Adventist Health Tillamook, please visit: https://www.adventisthealth.org/tillamook/about-us/