Valentine's Day events in Boston

Sip on a “You Can’t Sit with Us” drink at the “Mean Girls” brunch. Photo provided by City Tap House

♥️ Things to do:

♥️ If food is your love language:

Order a heart shaped pizza from the North End’s Ducali. Photo provided by Ducali Pizzeria & Bar

. Whether you’re married, coupled up, or single, there isthis month.Warm your heart at one of theseor make reservations tothese seven restaurant specials. Spread Love with Black Owned Bos. | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 12-5 p.m. | Time Out Market, 401 Park Dr. | Free to attend | Shop for sweet treats, clothes, and accessories from local Black-owned businesses at this pop-up market. Shakespeare Reimagined: Shakespeare in Love | Monday, Feb. 13 | 7 p.m. | Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline | $12.50 | Head to the independent movie theater to see the 25th anniversary screening of “Shakespeare in Love.” Be Our Valentine Bash | Tuesday, Feb. 14 | 7-9 p.m. | The Thirsty Scholar, 70 Beacon St., Somerville | $36-$44 | This speed-dating event for singles ages 26-38 will kick off with a mini happy hour + your choice of a complimentary beer or wine. “Mean Girls” Galentine’s Day Brunch | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | City Tap House, 10 Boston Wharf Rd. | This brunch will feature live music from DJ J-Wall, “Mean Girls” themed items like homemade waffles called “It’s Not My Fault You’re Like in Love with Me or Something,” and drinks from the “Cool Mom’s Bar.” Mamma Maria , 3 North Sq. | Tuesday, Feb. 14 | 5-9:15 p.m. | Reservations are required for this three-course Valentine’s Day menu with 25 dishes to choose from (think: lobster and uni pasta, osso buco + roasted bone marrow). Deck 12 at YOTEL , 65 Seaport Blvd. | Times vary | Head to the heated rooftop deck for a variety of fondues: four cheese, dark chocolate + pinot noir, and butterscotch, each served with special pairings to dip. Lulu Green , 246 W Broadway | Saturday, Feb. 11 + Tuesday, Feb. 14 | Order the four-course prix fixe menu for $85 per person to try Lulu’s seaweed “caviar” service. Diners can also try the hearts of palm salad and beet cavatelli. Plus, add an optional cocktail pairing for an additional $40 per person. Artisan Bistro , The Ritz-Carlton, 10 Avery St. | Friday, Feb. 10-Tuesday, Feb. 14 | The Valentine’s Day four-course prix-fixe dinner menu ($77 per person) features butter poached lobster or bacon wrapped filet mignon, plus a banana split to share. Publico , 11 Dorchester St. | Tuesday, Feb. 14 + Wednesday, Feb. 15 | This three-course menu is curated by Executive Chef Joel Howard for $38 per person. LoLa 42 , 22 Liberty Dr. | Friday, Feb. 10-Tuesday, Feb. 14 | Try one of three specials for Valentine’s Day, including a sushi platter, pan roasted prime ribeye, and the LoLa’s Love Spell cocktail., 289 Causeway St. | Monday, Feb. 13 + Tuesday, Feb.14 | Share a heart-shaped pizza that serves two.