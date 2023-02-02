Valentine's Day events in Boston
It’s cuffing szn . Whether you’re married, coupled up, or single, there is something sweet in store for every Bostonian this month.
Warm your heart at one of these Valentine’s-themed events or make reservations to take a bite out of these seven restaurant specials.
Shakespeare Reimagined: Shakespeare in Love | Monday, Feb. 13 | 7 p.m. | Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline | $12.50 | Head to the independent movie theater to see the 25th anniversary screening of “Shakespeare in Love.”
Be Our Valentine Bash | Tuesday, Feb. 14 | 7-9 p.m. | The Thirsty Scholar, 70 Beacon St., Somerville | $36-$44 | This speed-dating event for singles ages 26-38 will kick off with a mini happy hour + your choice of a complimentary beer or wine.
“Mean Girls” Galentine’s Day Brunch | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | City Tap House, 10 Boston Wharf Rd. | This brunch will feature live music from DJ J-Wall, “Mean Girls” themed items like homemade waffles called “It’s Not My Fault You’re Like in Love with Me or Something,” and drinks from the “Cool Mom’s Bar.”
Deck 12 at YOTEL , 65 Seaport Blvd. | Times vary | Head to the heated rooftop deck for a variety of fondues: four cheese, dark chocolate + pinot noir, and butterscotch, each served with special pairings to dip.
Lulu Green , 246 W Broadway | Saturday, Feb. 11 + Tuesday, Feb. 14 | Order the four-course prix fixe menu for $85 per person to try Lulu’s seaweed “caviar” service. Diners can also try the hearts of palm salad and beet cavatelli. Plus, add an optional cocktail pairing for an additional $40 per person.
Artisan Bistro , The Ritz-Carlton, 10 Avery St. | Friday, Feb. 10-Tuesday, Feb. 14 | The Valentine’s Day four-course prix-fixe dinner menu ($77 per person) features butter poached lobster or bacon wrapped filet mignon, plus a banana split to share.
Publico , 11 Dorchester St. | Tuesday, Feb. 14 + Wednesday, Feb. 15 | This three-course menu is curated by Executive Chef Joel Howard for $38 per person.
LoLa 42 , 22 Liberty Dr. | Friday, Feb. 10-Tuesday, Feb. 14 | Try one of three specials for Valentine’s Day, including a sushi platter, pan roasted prime ribeye, and the LoLa’s Love Spell cocktail.
Ducali , 289 Causeway St. | Monday, Feb. 13 + Tuesday, Feb.14 | Share a heart-shaped pizza that serves two.
Spread Love with Black Owned Bos. | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 12-5 p.m. | Time Out Market, 401 Park Dr. | Free to attend | Shop for sweet treats, clothes, and accessories from local Black-owned businesses at this pop-up market.
Mamma Maria , 3 North Sq. | Tuesday, Feb. 14 | 5-9:15 p.m. | Reservations are required for this three-course Valentine's Day menu with 25 dishes to choose from (think: lobster and uni pasta, osso buco + roasted bone marrow).
