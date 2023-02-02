ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Where the top Jacksonville 2024 recruits might land on next year's National Signing Day

By Juston Lewis, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFj80_0kaRx9dL00

As the ink dries on the NLI forms from the Class of 2023, it's the perfect time to take a look at where the Class of 2024 stars from Northeast Florida could land.

Take a look at some of the top recruits from the Jacksonville area and what some of their best offers are:

More stories from our staff:

Best of the best:Meet the Times-Union's All-First Coast high school football team selections

Super 24:Meet Northeast Florida's top high school football recruits in the 2023 class

More from NSD 2023:'I'm ready to play': University Christian trio selects National Signing Day destinations

Colin Hurley, Trinity Christian

Position: Quarterback

Top Offers: LSU (Committed), Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Miami, Ohio State,

Height/Weight: 6-0, 213

Outlook: Hurley announced he was reclassifying to the 2024 class and would be committing to LSU last fall. Viewed as a top-10 quarterback recruit nationwide, the Trinity Christian gunslinger is one of the most talented players in the state of Florida.

AJ Belgrave-Shorter, Mandarin

Position: Cornerback

Top Offers: Miami, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State

Height/Weight: 6-0, 180

Outlook: As one of the top corners in Northeast Florida, he’s blown up as a recruit over the last few months. Was selected as All-First Coast after a strong junior showing with six pass deflections and three interceptions.

Riley Trujillo, Bartram Trail

Position: Quarterback

Top Offers: Duke, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Maryland, Arkansas

Height/Weight: 6-2, 202

Outlook: One of the best dual-threat passers in the state helped Bartram Trail record a 12-1 record last season. Threw for 1,910 yards with 15 touchdowns and added 710 yards with five more scores on the ground.

Jake Guarnera, Ponte Vedra

Position: Offensive line

Top Offers: Florida, South Carolina, Michigan, Michigan State, Miami, Florida State, Penn State

Height/Weight: 6-4, 290

Outlook: Landed on the first-team All-First Coast for efforts during his junior season. Regarded as a three-star offensive lineman, Guarnera has picked up more than 20 offers from multiple schools as he heads towards his senior year.

DJ Moore, Bolles

Position: Quarterback

Top Offers: Wake Forest, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Duke, Arkansas

Height/Weight: 6-1, 165

Outlook: Three-star rated passer threw for 1,101 yards with 11 touchdowns for the Bulldogs as they made a semifinal appearance in the 2M classification.

Jon Mitchell, Mandarin

Position: Cornerback

Top Offers: Michigan, Miami, Notre Dame, USC

Height/Weight: 6-0, 160

Outlook: Mitchell holds more than 20 offers from Division I programs and is one of the highest rated corners in the state. He’s athletic with good size and speed and is going into his third season as a starter for Mandarin.

James Resar, Bishop Kenny

Position: Quarterback

Top Offers: Iowa (Committed), Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, Indiana, Wake Forest, Toledo

Height/Weight: 6-4, 199

Outlook: Dual-threat quarterback who completed 111 of 176 passes for 1,812 yards with 15 touchdowns through the air. Added 494 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground for the Crusaders.

Juston Lewis is a sports reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @JustonLewis_.

Comments / 0

Related
The Florida Times-Union

Trevor Lawrence throws pick-six to start, game-winning TD to close first Pro Bowl appearance

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a less than ideal start to his first Pro Bowl game. The second-year quarterback replaced Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the all-star studded event in Las Vegas along with return specialist Jamal Agnew as representatives from Jacksonville. Lawrence got the start in the second flag football game...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

UF looks to Jacksonville for additional campus. Here's what you need to know about the plan

The University of Florida is looking to expand further in Jacksonville, officials announced during a press conference Tuesday.  New UF President Ben Sasse, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and members of the school's board of trustees provided some details about the expected satellite campus, but little is publicly known about possible locations for the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

High school boys soccer 2022-2023: Northeast Florida final season statistics leaders

It's playoff time: Northeast Florida girls soccer 2022-23 first-round regional previews Who's playoff-bound? Inside Northeast Florida's FHSAA boys basketball district tournaments Who's in the playoffs? See Northeast Florida's FHSAA girls basketball playoff qualifiers This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school boys soccer 2022-2023: Northeast Florida final season statistics leaders
FLORIDA STATE
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy