Where the top Jacksonville 2024 recruits might land on next year's National Signing Day

As the ink dries on the NLI forms from the Class of 2023, it's the perfect time to take a look at where the Class of 2024 stars from Northeast Florida could land.

Take a look at some of the top recruits from the Jacksonville area and what some of their best offers are:

Colin Hurley, Trinity Christian

Position: Quarterback

Top Offers: LSU (Committed), Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Miami, Ohio State,

Height/Weight: 6-0, 213

Outlook: Hurley announced he was reclassifying to the 2024 class and would be committing to LSU last fall. Viewed as a top-10 quarterback recruit nationwide, the Trinity Christian gunslinger is one of the most talented players in the state of Florida.

AJ Belgrave-Shorter, Mandarin

Position: Cornerback

Top Offers: Miami, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State

Height/Weight: 6-0, 180

Outlook: As one of the top corners in Northeast Florida, he’s blown up as a recruit over the last few months. Was selected as All-First Coast after a strong junior showing with six pass deflections and three interceptions.

Riley Trujillo, Bartram Trail

Position: Quarterback

Top Offers: Duke, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Maryland, Arkansas

Height/Weight: 6-2, 202

Outlook: One of the best dual-threat passers in the state helped Bartram Trail record a 12-1 record last season. Threw for 1,910 yards with 15 touchdowns and added 710 yards with five more scores on the ground.

Jake Guarnera, Ponte Vedra

Position: Offensive line

Top Offers: Florida, South Carolina, Michigan, Michigan State, Miami, Florida State, Penn State

Height/Weight: 6-4, 290

Outlook: Landed on the first-team All-First Coast for efforts during his junior season. Regarded as a three-star offensive lineman, Guarnera has picked up more than 20 offers from multiple schools as he heads towards his senior year.

DJ Moore, Bolles

Position: Quarterback

Top Offers: Wake Forest, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Duke, Arkansas

Height/Weight: 6-1, 165

Outlook: Three-star rated passer threw for 1,101 yards with 11 touchdowns for the Bulldogs as they made a semifinal appearance in the 2M classification.

Jon Mitchell, Mandarin

Position: Cornerback

Top Offers: Michigan, Miami, Notre Dame, USC

Height/Weight: 6-0, 160

Outlook: Mitchell holds more than 20 offers from Division I programs and is one of the highest rated corners in the state. He’s athletic with good size and speed and is going into his third season as a starter for Mandarin.

James Resar, Bishop Kenny

Position: Quarterback

Top Offers: Iowa (Committed), Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, Indiana, Wake Forest, Toledo

Height/Weight: 6-4, 199

Outlook: Dual-threat quarterback who completed 111 of 176 passes for 1,812 yards with 15 touchdowns through the air. Added 494 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground for the Crusaders.

