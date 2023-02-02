ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Vanderpump Rules: Everything You Need to Know Before the Season 10 Premiere

Watch: Katie Maloney on Filming Vanderpump Rules Amid Tom Schwartz Divorce. Vanderpump Rules' landmark tenth season is almost here. Ever since season nine wrapped up early last year, the cast of the Bravo reality series has been SUR-ving up plenty of off-camera drama to keep fans fed before the show returns on Feb. 8.
E! News

DJ Khaled's Kids Just Stole Another Red Carpet Show With Their Major 2023 Grammys Appearance

Watch: DJ Khaled Steals the Mic at Grammys: "Me Got Me Here" All this family does is win, win, win no matter what!. After earning an impressive six nominations, DJ Khaled knew the 2023 Grammys was going to be a special night. But while walking the red carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the producer wanted his entire family to experience the magic of music's biggest night. (For a complete list of Grammys 2023 winners, click here.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Mila Kunis Totally Called Out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Over Those "Awkward" Red Carpet Pics

Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Mila Kunis isn't telling big little lies when it comes to these photos. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, who have been attending events together to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, have received flak from social media users who think they look so uncomfortable together on the red carpet.
E! News

You Won't Be Well After Seeing Taylor Swift Support Ex Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Win

Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Haylor fans know this former couple all too well. Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were both in attendance during tonight's 2023 Grammy Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here), and the "Anti-Hero" singer had the sweetest reaction after her former boyfriend won the first award of the night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Chris Harrison Sets the Record Straight on Where He Stands With Kaitlyn Bristowe

Watch: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette" Chris Harrison's friendship with Kaitlyn Bristowe is still blossoming. Days after Kaitlyn shared how she was ghosted by the former The Bachelor host after she was offered a co-hosting gig on the season 17 of The Bachelorette in 2021, Chris spoke out to address her comments. While joined by Kaitlyn on the Feb. 5 episode of his The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison podcast, the 51-year-old said that the Bachelor Nation star's remark "wasn't a cry for help, but I took it as a cry for something that she lost."
E! News

Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Call Her Daddy Interview Fake Out

Watch: Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3. Behati Prinsloo's response is simply divine. In a Feb. 6 Call Her Daddy preview clip, host Alex Cooper had fans in a frenzy after seemingly teasing her next guest would be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine—and that the musician would publicly address last year's cheating scandal.
E! News

RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Has the Best Response to Jennifer Aydin's Cheating Allegation

Watch: Melissa Gorga NOT on Speaking Terms With Teresa Giudice. It's safe to say Melissa Gorga is tired of shutting down bogus cheating rumors. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who has previously been the target of infidelity allegations multiple times on the hit Bravo series—none of which were proven—is addressing co-star Jennifer Aydin's claim that she was spotted making out with a man who wasn't husband of 19 years Joe Gorga in the RHONJ season 13 trailer.
E! News

How Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Connie Boss Alexander Reacted to His Grammys Tribute

Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Speaks Out After His Death. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' memory lives on. On Feb. 5, the late dancer-turned-DJ was honored during the televised in memoriam segment at the 2023 Grammys. While Quavo and gospel choir Maverick City Music performed on stage, a black-and-white photo of Stephen—who died by suicide on Dec. 13 at the age of 40—was shown on a screen alongside his name.
E! News

Kim Kardashian Shares Glam Session With Daughter North in Adorable TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian Styles North West's Hair in Adorable TikTok. As a hairdresser, Kim Kardashian is a cut above the rest. After posting numerous makeup tutorials and skincare secrets on TikTok, the SKIMS founder recently showcased another beauty skill: How she styles her daughter North West's hair. In a Feb. 6 video, which has reached more than 3 million views, Kim first sprayed North's hair before sectioning it into smaller pieces and brushing it out.
E! News

1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals How She Really Feels About Tammy’s New Husband

Watch: 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Apartment Robbed During Rehab. Amy Slaton is hoping her sister Tammy Slaton's husband does what she couldn't. After the 1000-Lb. Sisters' star married Caleb Willingham in November 2022, her family is speaking out about the relationship and sharing the possible benefits that could come with the unconventional love story.
E! News

E! News

233K+
Followers
61K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy