Read full article on original website
Related
Vanderpump Rules: Everything You Need to Know Before the Season 10 Premiere
Watch: Katie Maloney on Filming Vanderpump Rules Amid Tom Schwartz Divorce. Vanderpump Rules' landmark tenth season is almost here. Ever since season nine wrapped up early last year, the cast of the Bravo reality series has been SUR-ving up plenty of off-camera drama to keep fans fed before the show returns on Feb. 8.
Ashton Kutcher Says There Would Be Affair Rumors If He Put His Arm Around Reese Witherspoon on Red Carpet
Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Ashton Kutcher is discussing his place on the red carpet next to co-star Reese Witherspoon. In case you missed it, the pair—who co-star in the upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine—have recently posed together in red...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Slams Narrative That She and Siblings Are "Crazy Child Stars"
Watch: Jon & Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady CLAPS BACK at Online Trolls. Mady Gosselin is defending her family. Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin's 22-year-old daughter took to social media to voice frustrations over false narratives being spread about her brothers and sisters, who shot to fame as toddlers on the TLC reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8.
DJ Khaled's Kids Just Stole Another Red Carpet Show With Their Major 2023 Grammys Appearance
Watch: DJ Khaled Steals the Mic at Grammys: "Me Got Me Here" All this family does is win, win, win no matter what!. After earning an impressive six nominations, DJ Khaled knew the 2023 Grammys was going to be a special night. But while walking the red carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the producer wanted his entire family to experience the magic of music's biggest night. (For a complete list of Grammys 2023 winners, click here.)
Tyler Cameron Addresses His Relationship Status After Spending Time With "Amazing" Kristin Cavallari
Watch: Kristin Cavallari ADDRESSES Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors. Receiving a rose from Tyler Cameron this Valentine's Day may be easier said than done. As the most romantic holiday of the year approaches, fans are curious to find out if The Bachelorette star is single and ready to mingle. His candid answer may surprise you.
Bachelor Host Jesse Palmer Says Zach Shallcross Is "Very, Very Happy" With How His Journey Ends
Watch: Latto Brings "BAD B-TCH ENERGY" to The Bachelor Group Date. There might be a happy ending in Zach Shallcross' future. While the current Bachelor's journey is just starting to play out for viewers at home, host Jesse Palmer teased exclusively to E! News that Zach is "very, very happy" with how things eventually play out.
Mila Kunis Totally Called Out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Over Those "Awkward" Red Carpet Pics
Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Mila Kunis isn't telling big little lies when it comes to these photos. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, who have been attending events together to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, have received flak from social media users who think they look so uncomfortable together on the red carpet.
You Won't Be Well After Seeing Taylor Swift Support Ex Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Win
Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Haylor fans know this former couple all too well. Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were both in attendance during tonight's 2023 Grammy Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here), and the "Anti-Hero" singer had the sweetest reaction after her former boyfriend won the first award of the night.
Chris Harrison Sets the Record Straight on Where He Stands With Kaitlyn Bristowe
Watch: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette" Chris Harrison's friendship with Kaitlyn Bristowe is still blossoming. Days after Kaitlyn shared how she was ghosted by the former The Bachelor host after she was offered a co-hosting gig on the season 17 of The Bachelorette in 2021, Chris spoke out to address her comments. While joined by Kaitlyn on the Feb. 5 episode of his The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison podcast, the 51-year-old said that the Bachelor Nation star's remark "wasn't a cry for help, but I took it as a cry for something that she lost."
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals Reaction to Tammy's Relationship
Amy Slaton is hoping her sister Tammy Slaton's husband does what she couldn't. After the 1000-Lb. Sisters' star married Caleb Willingham in November 2022, her family is speaking out about the...
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Call Her Daddy Interview Fake Out
Watch: Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3. Behati Prinsloo's response is simply divine. In a Feb. 6 Call Her Daddy preview clip, host Alex Cooper had fans in a frenzy after seemingly teasing her next guest would be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine—and that the musician would publicly address last year's cheating scandal.
Khloe Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Her Current Relationship Status
Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Touching Tribute to Tristan Thompson's Mother. Khloe Kardashian is single and not so ready to mingle. Fans trying to keep up with The Kardashians star received a few life updates from the woman herself, when she returned to Twitter Feb. 5. "I miss you guys," she wrote...
American Auto Preview: See Andy Richter's Hilariously Awkward First Meeting With the Payne Team
Watch: American Auto Exclusive: Cyrus Fangirls Over a Celebrity in Office. The cast of American Auto is turning to one of Hollywood's funniest stars for help with their latest crisis. After the spokesperson for the company's latest campaign drops out, Payne Motors recruits actor and comedian Andy Richter as a...
Gretchen Rossi Mourns Death of Slade Smiley’s Son Grayson
Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley are in mourning. The Real Housewives of Orange County couple shared the devastating news that Slade's 22-year-old son, Grayson Arroyo-Smiley, has passed away. In a...
RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Has the Best Response to Jennifer Aydin's Cheating Allegation
Watch: Melissa Gorga NOT on Speaking Terms With Teresa Giudice. It's safe to say Melissa Gorga is tired of shutting down bogus cheating rumors. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who has previously been the target of infidelity allegations multiple times on the hit Bravo series—none of which were proven—is addressing co-star Jennifer Aydin's claim that she was spotted making out with a man who wasn't husband of 19 years Joe Gorga in the RHONJ season 13 trailer.
How Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Connie Boss Alexander Reacted to His Grammys Tribute
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Speaks Out After His Death. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' memory lives on. On Feb. 5, the late dancer-turned-DJ was honored during the televised in memoriam segment at the 2023 Grammys. While Quavo and gospel choir Maverick City Music performed on stage, a black-and-white photo of Stephen—who died by suicide on Dec. 13 at the age of 40—was shown on a screen alongside his name.
Kim Kardashian Shares Glam Session With Daughter North in Adorable TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian Styles North West's Hair in Adorable TikTok. As a hairdresser, Kim Kardashian is a cut above the rest. After posting numerous makeup tutorials and skincare secrets on TikTok, the SKIMS founder recently showcased another beauty skill: How she styles her daughter North West's hair. In a Feb. 6 video, which has reached more than 3 million views, Kim first sprayed North's hair before sectioning it into smaller pieces and brushing it out.
Savannah Chrisley Calls Out Bobby Bones for His Comments About Her Parents' Legal Troubles
Watch: Savannah Chrisley Gives An Update on Her Parents. Savannah Chrisley has a bone to pick with Bobby Bones. The 25-year-old, whose parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley recently started their prison sentences after being found guilty on fraud charges, called out the radio host for statements he made about her family.
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals How She Really Feels About Tammy’s New Husband
Watch: 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Apartment Robbed During Rehab. Amy Slaton is hoping her sister Tammy Slaton's husband does what she couldn't. After the 1000-Lb. Sisters' star married Caleb Willingham in November 2022, her family is speaking out about the relationship and sharing the possible benefits that could come with the unconventional love story.
E! News
233K+
Followers
61K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0