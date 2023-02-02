Watch: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette" Chris Harrison's friendship with Kaitlyn Bristowe is still blossoming. Days after Kaitlyn shared how she was ghosted by the former The Bachelor host after she was offered a co-hosting gig on the season 17 of The Bachelorette in 2021, Chris spoke out to address her comments. While joined by Kaitlyn on the Feb. 5 episode of his The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison podcast, the 51-year-old said that the Bachelor Nation star's remark "wasn't a cry for help, but I took it as a cry for something that she lost."

