Stolen vehicles have multiple impacts, including car insurance rates
Faye Roberts Kia vehicle was stolen from her home in Keisertown in January. Now the car is in the shop, and Roberts is driving a rental car covered by insurance.
Drivers turn off car heating to help cut fuel consumption, says survey
One in six drivers (16%) turn off their car’s heating in an attempt to save on fuel costs, a new survey suggests.The poll of 2,000 British drivers commissioned by Vitality Car Insurance indicated that not driving too fast is the most common method of trying to reduce fuel usage, with 55% doing so.Other ways of cutting petrol and diesel bills include keeping tyres inflated to the correct level (51%), removing unnecessary items (29%) and keeping windows closed (22%).There are conflicting opinions about whether switching off a car’s heating saves fuel.The RAC says it does, so advises drivers to “dress for...
You Could Be Denied Insurance Coverage in Indiana if You Drive These Vehicles
Major insurance companies are denying coverage for folks who drive certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Last year, we shared some news with you about why certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being stolen so frequently. The "Kia Boys" viral videos sparked a lot of concern for drivers of these vehicles. This viral trend goes back to a defect linked to Kias and Hyundais made in 2015 and up. These vehicles don't have an engine immobilizer, an electronic security device that makes it hard to start a vehicle without a key. According to Fox 9:
Do we need a 4th Traffic Signals for Self-Driving Cars
Do we need a 4th Traffic Signals for Self-Driving Cars. At a traffic light, red means stop and green means go. But transportation engineers at North Carolina State University are now proposing a “white light,” which would enable autonomous vehicles to help control traffic flow – and let human drivers know what’s going on. In computational simulations, the new approach significantly improves travel time through intersections and reduces fuel consumption.
Smart Sensors could prevent metal thieves running off with the rails
Smart Sensors could prevent metal thieves running off with the rails. Cable theft costs the UK taxpayer millions of pounds each year—and that’s just for infrastructure repairs. The total cost to the economy is even higher. Thieves are attracted to metal for its buoyant pricing, targeting overhead power...
New ASTM Standard to evaluate Fatigue Cracking in Roads
New ASTM Standard to evaluate Fatigue Cracking in Roads. ASTM International’s road and pavement committee (D04) has approved a new standard that will allow those in the road construction industry to extend the service life of asphalt mixtures by more accurately predicting and evaluating fatigue performance. According to ASTM...
What to consider when choosing your first car
Passing your driving test is one of the greatest feelings in life as it opens a whole new world and gives you an entirely new level of freedom. Choosing your first car is an exciting process to go through, but what should you look for when there is so much choice out there? Here are a few key considerations that should help you to find the perfect first car.
What's the Worst Way to Use Your Time During the Day?
Bad choices are all too easy when it comes to daily routines, but spending time wisely doesn't have to be so elusive. Take on your least favorite tasks in the morning when you are most alert, but don't forget to take short breaks, too. It's important to make time for...
8 tips for a well-maintained and roadworthy vehicle
8 tips for a well-maintained and roadworthy vehicle. Vehicle maintenance is vital while you’re on the road. If you don’t keep your vehicle in good shape, you won’t be able to drive it correctly and safely. You may get into accidents or get stranded when your car breaks down.
