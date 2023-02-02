ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Do we need a 4th Traffic Signals for Self-Driving Cars. At a traffic light, red means stop and green means go. But transportation engineers at North Carolina State University are now proposing a “white light,” which would enable autonomous vehicles to help control traffic flow – and let human drivers know what’s going on. In computational simulations, the new approach significantly improves travel time through intersections and reduces fuel consumption.
