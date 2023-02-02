17 school districts in Kansas City
The Kansas City region has 30+ school districts and 150,000+ students. We’re giving you the 411 on enrollment, student-teacher ratio, tuition , and more (thanks to data from Niche ) for the area’s major school districts . And don’t worry, there won’t be any homework .
Before we dive in, here are three fast facts about schools in the Heart of America:
- The high school graduation rate of KCMO was 89.60% in 2018 .
- There are 15 school districts in the city of Kansas City ( but we’ve got you covered outside of that too ).
- Lee’s Summit R-VII School District ranks No. 178 of 10,776 for Best School Districts for Athletes in the US.
- Number of schools: 5
- Number of students: 2,905
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- No. 31 school district in Kansas
- 87% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 35
- Number of students: 22,148
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- No. 1 school district in Kansas
- 96% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 19
- Number of students: 14,687
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- No. 7 school district in Missouri
- 95% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 8
- Number of students: 4,503
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- No. 34 school district in Missouri
- 97% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 29
- Number of students: 14,240
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- No. 142 school district in Missouri
- 93% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 34
- Number of students: 14,113
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- No. 27 most diverse school district in Missouri
- 71% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 45
- Number of students: 22,140
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- No. 10 most diverse school district in Kansas
- 73% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 27
- Number of students: 17,790
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- No. 9 school district in Missouri
- 97% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 18
- Number of students: 12,632
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- No. 21 school district in Missouri
- 95% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 32
- Number of students: 19,673
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- No. 17 school district in Missouri
- 97% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 52
- Number of students: 29,128
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- No. 3 school district in Kansas
- 94% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 17
- Number of students: 11,992
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- No. 15 school district in Missouri
- 93% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 4
- Number of students: 2,561
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- No. 21 school district in Kansas
- 92% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 6
- Number of students: 4,269
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- No. 46 school district in Missouri
- 91% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 16
- Number of students: 7,906
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- No. 2 most diverse school district in Missouri
- 84% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 45
- Number of students: 26,117
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- No. 6 school district in Kansas
- 90% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 12
- Number of students: 7,112
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- No. 2 school district in Kansas
- 98% graduation rate
