Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive store chain opens new Florida locationKristen WaltersSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State FairGrant Piper NewsHillsborough County, FL
Two Local Pups to Play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIXModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
A Unique Valentine's Day ExperienceChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
Related
cbs12.com
Florida teen pleads guilty to killing classmate, apologizes in court
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida teen pleaded guilty to killing his classmate by stabbing her more than 100 times two years ago. Aiden Fucci, now 16, changed his plea just before the start of his trial on Monday. Fucci pleaded guilty to stabbing 13-year-old Trystyn Bailey....
95.3 MNC
Indiana man dead, police office wounded after shooting in Tennessee
An Indiana man is dead and a police officer wounded in Memphis, Tennessee after a shooting. The incident began Thursday afternoon when Torance Jackson, Jr., who is from Indianapolis, had the cops called on him for trespassing at a business in Memphis. Jackson left that business before the cops go there, but they caught up with Jackson at a nearby library.
Three suspects from Florida arrested for rash of Mississippi auto burglaries
Three suspects from Florida have been arrested in connection with a rash of Mississippi auto burglaries. On Feb. 1, 2023, the Madison Police Department received reports of an auto burglary occurring at the Saint Matthew’s United Methodist Church located at 7427 Old Canton Road and the Baptist HealthPlex located at 501 Baptist Drive in the City of Madison.
cbs12.com
Attorney General Moody talks child safety, protection from online predators
West Palm Beach, Fla. (CBS12) — It's Safer Internet Day and Attorney General Ashley Moody is offering tips on how to keep children safe from online predators and human traffickers. Attorney General Moody said criminals use the internet, social media apps and video games as tools to manipulate young...
cbs12.com
Mustang, boat fire, and migrant landing: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida. A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. Watch: Boat fire in Stuart. A boat...
Click10.com
Police: Man had been living at mechanic shop before shooting in Opa-locka
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A 56-year-old man appeared in Miami-Dade court on Thursday to face charges after detectives accused him of shooting a man in the neck and arm. Police officers detained Ulrich Dennen on Wednesday at the mechanic shop, at 2121 NW 139 St., where he had been living, according to the police report.
cbs12.com
High-tech security cameras may soon be installed at St. Lucie County parks to combat crime
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is working to get security cameras installed at five county parks. The sheriff's office and county commissioners teamed up to order these state-of-the-art cameras with live capabilities. The added layer of protection comes after the tragic mass shooting...
ABC News
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down...
Accused killer of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey has final hearing before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A final pre-trial hearing is set for Wednesday in the murder case of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Her accused killer, former classmate Aiden Fucci, is set to go to trial next week. Jury selection starts Monday. Fucci faces a first-degree murder charge. He is being charged as...
cbs12.com
Proposed California bill would require gun owners to purchase insurance
FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — A new bill introduced by two California senators would require gun owners to purchase liability insurance for the negligence or accidental use of their firearms. If SB 8 is passed, California would be the first state to require insurance for gun owners. Sens. Catherine Blakespear,...
cbs12.com
Florida's Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning
The second week of February is Florida’s severe weather awareness week. Every day this week, the CBS 12 StormTrac team will detail the common severe weather risks in South Florida. Monday is lightning awareness day. Did you know, Florida is the lightning capital of the United States? According to...
fox35orlando.com
Maryland boater catches thief who stole $30K worth of items 1,000 miles away in Florida waters
A man who was boarding his boat at a Maryland marina noticed close to $30,000 worth of equipment was missing and quickly sprung into action in an effort to catch the thief who stole his items. The 1,000-mile trek began when the man said he immediately noticed the cockpit table...
cbs12.com
Loggerhead Marinelife supports proposed state-wide balloon ban
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Balloons are already banned from being released or used as party decorations at beach parties in some areas across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Now, a Florida state lawmaker is proposing a state-wide balloon ban to reduce the amount of trash ending...
wfla.com
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
Georgia tax preparer pleads guilty to federal tax fraud charges
COLUMBUS — A Columbus-based tax preparer has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that she submitted false claims for tax credits for her clients and also failed to pay her own personal taxes. Nadine Word, 35, pleaded guilty Thursdayto one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation...
cbs12.com
$747M Powerball jackpot up to 9th largest, drawing live on CBS12 at 11 p.m.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The drawing for the $747 million Powerball jackpot can be watched live on CBS12 News at 11 p.m. on Monday. No one won the estimated $700 million drawing on Saturday night, causing the jackpot to grow another $47 million. The jackpot is now at the ninth largest in U.S. history.
cbs12.com
Florida special legislative session gets underway Monday
TALLAHASEE, Fla. (CBS12) — We are one month out from Florida lawmakers meeting in Tallahassee for their annual legislative session, but on Monday, a special session gets underway. That will help prioritize some bills they may want to get on the governor's desk. Among the topics of note are...
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
Florida woman wins $2 million Powerball prize from ticket she got at Circle K
A Florida woman became a millionaire after claiming a $2 million prize from a previous Powerball drawing.
$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Florida in Wednesday night’s drawing
No one took home the jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but one person in Florida woke up richer.
Comments / 0