ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Florida teen pleads guilty to killing classmate, apologizes in court

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida teen pleaded guilty to killing his classmate by stabbing her more than 100 times two years ago. Aiden Fucci, now 16, changed his plea just before the start of his trial on Monday. Fucci pleaded guilty to stabbing 13-year-old Trystyn Bailey....
FLORIDA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana man dead, police office wounded after shooting in Tennessee

An Indiana man is dead and a police officer wounded in Memphis, Tennessee after a shooting. The incident began Thursday afternoon when Torance Jackson, Jr., who is from Indianapolis, had the cops called on him for trespassing at a business in Memphis. Jackson left that business before the cops go there, but they caught up with Jackson at a nearby library.
MEMPHIS, TN
Click10.com

Police: Man had been living at mechanic shop before shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A 56-year-old man appeared in Miami-Dade court on Thursday to face charges after detectives accused him of shooting a man in the neck and arm. Police officers detained Ulrich Dennen on Wednesday at the mechanic shop, at 2121 NW 139 St., where he had been living, according to the police report.
OPA-LOCKA, FL
ABC News

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
cbs12.com

Florida's Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning

The second week of February is Florida’s severe weather awareness week. Every day this week, the CBS 12 StormTrac team will detail the common severe weather risks in South Florida. Monday is lightning awareness day. Did you know, Florida is the lightning capital of the United States? According to...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Florida special legislative session gets underway Monday

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (CBS12) — We are one month out from Florida lawmakers meeting in Tallahassee for their annual legislative session, but on Monday, a special session gets underway. That will help prioritize some bills they may want to get on the governor's desk. Among the topics of note are...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy