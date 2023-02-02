ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Portion of Fox Hill Rd in Hampton closed after car crashes into electrical pole

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22APUL_0kaRw7Bm00

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of Fox Hill Road in Hampton is temporarily closed in all directions after a car crashed into an electrical pole Thursday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Hampton Police around 2:10 p.m. Thursday, that crash closed Fox Hill Road between Essex Drive and Old Buckroe Road.

There were no injuries reported following the crash. Police ask motorists to use alternate routes. An estimated time for the opening of the roadways has not been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

2 displaced after house fire on Weymouth Terrace in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue is investigating a house fire in Hampton. Firefighters responded to a house fire around 12:31 p.m. on the 800 block of Weymouth Terrace. When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke conditions, they quickly attacked the fire and searched the...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Man hurt in shooting on Vincent Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Vincent Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. A man was hurt and taken to the hospital, but he is expected to...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. On February 5, around 2:03 a.m. police responded to J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. When officers arrived they found...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

19-year-old arrested following armed carjacking in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old has been arrested following a carjacking investigation in Norfolk. According to Norfolk police, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 in the 3100 block of Tidewater Drive near Bellevue Avenue. The victim told police a man with a gun approached the...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police said a woman suffering from gunshot wounds died Tuesday evening. Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. She was taken […]
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

56K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy