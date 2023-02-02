Read full article on original website
Dexter Wins Class C North Cheering Championships, Central 2nd
The Dexter Tigers Cheering Team won the Class C North Cheering Championships at Ellsworth High School on Monday, February 6th. Central came in 2nd and Bucksport 3rd. The top 3 teams were separated by only 1.55 points. Teams will now compete in the Class C State Finals on Saturday, February...
MDI and Ellsworth Unified Basketball Season Tip Off Wednesday February 8
The best thing you can do for yourself, is to go see a Unified Basketball game. Trust me, you will laugh, you will cry, and it will be the best hour of your week. The MDI and Ellsworth Unified Basketball Seasons tip-off this Wednesday, February 8th when the two teams meet at MDI High School at 3:30 p.m.
MDI at Ellsworth Girls Basketball February 7
The Ellsworth Girls host the MDI Trojans tonight, February 7th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium. Ellsworth starts the day in 3rd place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings with a 14-3 record, their best record in years. This Ellsworth's final regular season game. MDI begins the day at 10-6. The...
Why Is Part of Ellsworth Experience Brown/Murky Water?
There have been quite a few complaints about the color of Ellsworth's water in the last couple of days, with it being brown and murky. As a result of the low water level in the standpipe this morning sediment in the tank was stirred up when the system came online. The water crew is actively flushing the system to try and remedy the issue.
EHS Cheering Team Performance [PHOTOS]
On Monday, February 6, the Ellsworth High School Cheerleaders won the Class B Northern Maine Championship. On Tuesday, February 7th, they performed their Championship routine at halftime of the MDI-Ellsworth Girls Basketball game. Check out the photos! Best of luck in the State Championships in Augusta on February, 11th!
Class B North Boys/Girls Heal Points as of Sunday, February 5
There is 1 week left in the regular season! With the dangerous wind-chills this weekend, the Maine Principal's Association extended the season through Friday February 9th. Most teams have 1-2 games remaining to play the full 18 games. Remember the Top 4 will have automatic byes, and then it will be 5-12, 6-11, 7-10 and 8-9 in the prelims. Best of luck to all in the final week!
Senior Recognition Night EHS – Pep Band, Indoor Track and Girls Basketball [PHOTOS]
Prior to the Ellsworth-MDI Girls Basketball game on Tuesday, February 7th, Ellsworth High School took time to honor the Seniors in the Ellsworth Pep Band, Indoor Track and Girls Basketball Team!. Congratulations to you all , thank you for your contributions and best of luck in the future!. Pep Band.
Students from Hancock and Washington Counties Earning Dean’s List Honors at UMaine Farmington Fall 2022
The University of Maine at Farmington released their Fall 2022 Dean's List Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors.
Open Table MDI to Open Friday and Saturday February 3rd and 4th as Warming Center
With the dangerously cold temperatures expected on Friday and Saturday, February 2nd and 3rd, Open Table MDI, located at 116 Cottage Street in Bar Harbor will open as a Warming Center from 9 a.m to 6 pm. each day. They will have coffee, hot cocoa and tea available. Plus, it's...
James Taylor to Play Bangor Waterfront; Here’s How to Win Tickets
When James Taylor comes to the Bangor waterfront on June 27, 2023, we want our loyal listeners to be there. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. But you don't have to wait to score a pair of tickets to the show. If...
Free Narcan Training – February 16 Northeast Harbor Public Library
There will be a FREE NARCAN Training Course at the Northeast Harbor Public Library in Northeast Harbor on Thursday, February 16th at 5:30 p.m. The training session will be conducted by Bar Harbor's Deputy Fire Chief, John Lennon. You will learn how to recognize signs of an opioid overdose and administer the opioid reversal drug, NARCAN.
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]
How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
Friends in Action Lunches Tuesdays and Thursdays in February
One of the hardest things about COVID was the sense of isolation that many people have felt. That's why I am so pleased to see that Friends in Action has resumed their Senior Lunches every Tuesday at 12 Noon. And now, due to popular demand, they have expanded and will be serving on Thursdays at 12 noon !
How Elmer Survived a “Flipped” Stomach
Saturday night, saw my wife, Bonnie and I rushing to Brewer to the Eastern Maine Emergency Vet with our 7 year old Great Dane, Elmer. He had a 'flipped" stomach, and it's thanks to my wife, and the crack team at the Eastern Maine Emergency Vet that he is alive and home.
Bar Harbor Appoints Sarah Gilbert Interim Town Manager
The Bar Harbor Town Council came out of Executive Session on Tuesday night, January 31st and appointed Sarah Gilbert, the Finance Director the Interim Town Manager by a 6-0 vote (Councilor Dobbs was excused). Gilbert has been the Finance Director since 2021. The appointment comes in the wake of Kevin...
