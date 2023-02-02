ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

WDEA AM 1370

MDI at Ellsworth Girls Basketball February 7

The Ellsworth Girls host the MDI Trojans tonight, February 7th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium. Ellsworth starts the day in 3rd place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings with a 14-3 record, their best record in years. This Ellsworth's final regular season game. MDI begins the day at 10-6. The...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Why Is Part of Ellsworth Experience Brown/Murky Water?

There have been quite a few complaints about the color of Ellsworth's water in the last couple of days, with it being brown and murky. As a result of the low water level in the standpipe this morning sediment in the tank was stirred up when the system came online. The water crew is actively flushing the system to try and remedy the issue.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

EHS Cheering Team Performance [PHOTOS]

On Monday, February 6, the Ellsworth High School Cheerleaders won the Class B Northern Maine Championship. On Tuesday, February 7th, they performed their Championship routine at halftime of the MDI-Ellsworth Girls Basketball game. Check out the photos! Best of luck in the State Championships in Augusta on February, 11th!
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Class B North Boys/Girls Heal Points as of Sunday, February 5

There is 1 week left in the regular season! With the dangerous wind-chills this weekend, the Maine Principal's Association extended the season through Friday February 9th. Most teams have 1-2 games remaining to play the full 18 games. Remember the Top 4 will have automatic byes, and then it will be 5-12, 6-11, 7-10 and 8-9 in the prelims. Best of luck to all in the final week!
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]

How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

How Elmer Survived a “Flipped” Stomach

Saturday night, saw my wife, Bonnie and I rushing to Brewer to the Eastern Maine Emergency Vet with our 7 year old Great Dane, Elmer. He had a 'flipped" stomach, and it's thanks to my wife, and the crack team at the Eastern Maine Emergency Vet that he is alive and home.
BREWER, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor Appoints Sarah Gilbert Interim Town Manager

The Bar Harbor Town Council came out of Executive Session on Tuesday night, January 31st and appointed Sarah Gilbert, the Finance Director the Interim Town Manager by a 6-0 vote (Councilor Dobbs was excused). Gilbert has been the Finance Director since 2021. The appointment comes in the wake of Kevin...
BAR HARBOR, ME




