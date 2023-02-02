Read full article on original website
scvnews.com
March 18: Drive-thru Shredding Event Requires Pre-registration
Spring is the perfect time to take advantage of document shredding services in Santa Clarita. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 18, for a free drive-thru document shredding event, which will be held at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
scvnews.com
Supes Approve Largest-Ever One-Year Spending Plan of $609.7M to Address Homelessness
Four weeks after declaring a local emergency on homelessness, the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $609.7 million budget for the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative for fiscal year 2023-24, the largest investment in any given year to date to prevent and address homelessness. This budget will help...
scvnews.com
SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2022 businesses award recipients who will be honored at the Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Canyon Country Community Center. The SCV Chamber, founded in 1923 is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The Business Choice Awards...
scvnews.com
Feb. 8: DFYinSCV Presents ‘Social Media Safety’ Virtual Workshop
DFYinSCV will present a “Social Media Safety” online Workshop Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join Michele Krantz, Pico Canyon Elementary School Principal, to learn:. — The challenges your child experiences when navigating social media. — How to better support your child before and after...
scvnews.com
Nominations Released for 2023 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
The Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the year committee has released the names and nominating SCV nonprofit organizations for the 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year. Nominated for 2023 SCV Man of the Year, with nominating nonprofit are:. Alexander Hafizi, Circle of Hope; Bradley Grose, Santa...
scvnews.com
SCV Teachers Encouraged to Apply for California Credit Union Grant
California Credit Union invites all Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have a dream class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program. The California Credit Union spring grant program is available to full-time teachers in Los Angeles and Orange County, or credit union...
scvnews.com
May 13: SCV Education Foundation’s Inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk
The SCV Education Foundation is excited to announce it will be hosting the Inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk on Saturday, May 13 in Old Town Newhall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event is for all chocolate lovers and enthusiasts of all ages. Guests will stroll down...
scvnews.com
Monday COVID Roundup: 62 New SCV Cases
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,355, county case totals to 3,682,742 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 97,760 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 540. Hospitalization numbers are currently pending as we await more information from the California Department of...
scvnews.com
‘CSI,’ ‘S.W.A.T.’ Among 12 Productions Currently Filming in SCV
NCIS – television show. The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.
scvnews.com
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop Partner
American Sports Entertainment Company and the Los Angeles Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals for the operation of retail space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita. The city...
