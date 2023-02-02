Read full article on original website
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Alamogordo High at Las Cruces and Regional Basketball ResultsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Vinton, Texas councilors approves new criteria for Municipal Court judge position
VINTON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Municipal Court in the Village of Vinton has not been in session since 2015, but now the City Council is looking to appoint a judge for the court. When KFOX14 tried speaking with Vinton councilors Tuesday on why they thought the position was necessary,...
KFOX 14
Chaparral dispensary turns to El Paso City Council for help decriminalizing cannabis
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14) — A dispensary in Chaparral, New Mexico wants members of the El Paso City Council to push state leaders to decriminalize cannabis in Texas. High Horse Cannabis, located about four miles away from the New Mexico and Texas state line, told KFOX14 that 80 to 90% of their clients are Texans; which is why they were pushing for decriminalization.
KFOX 14
City invites community to meeting about draft of Downtown, Uptown El Paso Plan
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is holding a community meeting to receive feedback on the initial draft recommendation of the El Paso Downtown and Uptown Plan. The plan will guide future growth and development for downtown, the heart of El Paso, and its adjacent...
KFOX 14
Former ICE officer sentenced in bribery case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who worked in El Paso was sentenced for receiving a bribe by a public official. Roberto Padilla was sentenced to eight months in jail plus three years of supervised release on Monday. Padilla pleaded guilty to...
KFOX 14
EPISD addresses faulty door after parent enters Franklin HS during lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A Franklin Magnet School parent is concerned about campus security after she was able to access the school during Monday's secure mode of operations. The parent contacted KFOX14 via email stating she went to the school on Monday to hand in attendance paperwork to...
KFOX 14
Former El Paso County teacher faces felony charges, accused of inappropriate relationship
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — A former teacher of the Socorro Independent School District is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. The plea hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. at the 348th District Court at the El Paso County Courthouse. Rachel Montellano is facing felony charges...
KFOX 14
Father believes El Paso officers used excessive force when tasing, detaining son
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A video shared online and with KFOX14 is raising questions about the use of force by El Paso police after several officers were seen and heard using a taser on a young man who was already pinned to the ground. The video taken by...
KFOX 14
Driver in deadly head-on crash in downtown El Paso suspected of being intoxicated
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to the deadly head-on crash in downtown El Paso over the weekend. Antonio Machorro, 20, of Denton, Texas, was charged with intoxicated manslaughter. El Paso police stated that police officers were called out to the 600 block of...
KFOX 14
'Secure mode' at Franklin High School lifted after authorities apprehend person
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents of students at Franklin High School waited outside concerned while the west El Paso school was on lockdown Monday. "My fear is that, today would become another Uvalde situation. We're standing out here talking and we're not acting," Andre Jackson, a parent who is also retired from the military, said.
KFOX 14
Pedestrian struck along Dyer Street in northeast El Paso from southern New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 33-year-old man from New Mexico was identified as the pedestrian killed along Dyer Street last month. The pedestrian crash happened in the early morning hours on January 19 in the 11100 Dyer Street. Police identified the man as Art Cadena of Truth or...
KFOX 14
Lost dog returns to shelter in Canutillo from El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A husky-mix dog managed to return to her temporary home, which was nearly 10 miles away. Bailey, who had been at Animal Rescue League and was adopted to her new owner, got lost. Bailey's owner notified the shelter about her disappearance. Once Bailey's disappearance...
KFOX 14
El Paso County looks to improve mental health response within criminal justice system
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County is one step closer to putting its mental health court in action. County Commissioners at their meeting on Monday approved an application to request a $200,000 grant from the Office of the Governor Criminal Justice Division. The money will go to...
KFOX 14
El Paso County hosts online auction to sell surplus inventory
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County will be selling surplus inventory through an online auction at the end of the month to sell surplus Inventory. The auction will start on Feb. 27 and run through March 8. According to the listed description on the site, all items...
KFOX 14
Fort Bliss to host job fair
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fort Bliss is hosting a job fair on Thursday for those who are active duty, military spouses, retirees, family members and DOD ID card holders. Both federal and civilian employers will be at the fair. "There is going to be over 90 vendors, it's...
KFOX 14
East El Paso couple explains how to care for chickens at home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The high costs of eggs have prompted some El Pasoans to skip the middleman and get their eggs directly from the source. Wilfredo and his wife Myriam Andino have been raising chickens since the pandemic at their home in east El Paso. “They are...
KFOX 14
El Paso County hosts events for Valentine's Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department has multiple events planned throughout Feb. to celebrate Valentine's Day. A heart-shaped structure will be lit nightly at 6:00 p.m. at Ascarate Park for the entire month. Couples can place locks on the metal hearts to seal...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces Public Schools experience crossing guard shortage
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Las Cruces Public Schools is short on crossing guards. KFOX14 spoke with a grandmother who said she was walking her grandson to school on Wednesday morning when she noticed there was not a crossing guard at the busy intersection in front of Booker T. Washington elementary.
KFOX 14
El Paso ranks among top best cities for budget dating, study shows
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso ranked among the top best cities for budget dating, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The study evaluated the total cost of a “budget” date night in 93 of the largest U.S. cities by calculating the price of an inexpensive meal for two, a bottle of wine, and two movie tickets.
KFOX 14
Crime Stoppers continues to looks for leads 33 years after Las Cruces Bowl shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friday marks 33 years since four children and three adults were targeted in a mass-shooting at a Las Cruces bowling alley. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 1990, police were dispatched to what was then known as Las Cruces Bowl, at 1201 E. Amador Ave., where three adults and four children ages 13, 12, 6 and 2, were found shot execution-style.
KFOX 14
1 person dead after traffic-related incident in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in south-central El Paso Tuesday. One person was killed at the 100 block of N Cotton St. near Magoffin Ave. police said. A black Hyundai SUV was seen near a utility pole with its driverside airbag deployed.
