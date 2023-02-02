Wear Red Day in Madison
Today, National Wear Red Day, the American Heart Association hopes to raise awareness for heart health in women .
Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 health-related cause of death in women. Furthermore, Black women are more susceptible to heart disease than white women with over half of Black women in the US affected.
When : Saturday, Feb. 18 | 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Where : Goodman Community Center, 214 Waubesa St. | Virtual
Who : FFBWW invites local Black women of all ages to this lifesaving event.
What: Expect keynote speakers, brunch, prizes, and even a fitness break.
Register : Attend this free event in person or virtually. Don’t forget to wear red.
In the 608Madison’s Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness (FFBWW) is hosting a Wear Red event later this month. With a focus on prevention , health experts and survivors will touch on how to stay informed, prepared, and supported while navigating your heart health journey .
