ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wear Red Day in Madison

6AM City
6AM City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWcTb_0kaRulHt00

This year’s theme, Be the Beat, encourages people to get in a heart-healthy rhythm.

Graphic by American Heart Association

Today, National Wear Red Day, the American Heart Association hopes to raise awareness for heart health in women .

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1
health-related cause of death in women. Furthermore, Black women are more susceptible to heart disease than white women with over half of Black women in the US affected.

In the 608

Madison’s Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness (FFBWW) is hosting a Wear Red event later this month. With a focus on prevention , health experts and survivors will touch on how to stay informed, prepared, and supported while navigating your
heart health journey .

When : Saturday, Feb. 18 | 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Where : Goodman Community Center, 214 Waubesa St. | Virtual
Who : FFBWW invites local Black women of all ages to this lifesaving event.
What: Expect keynote speakers, brunch, prizes, and even a fitness break.
Register : Attend this free event in person or virtually. Don’t forget to wear red.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbradio.com

Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Open water on Lake Monona a mystery for lake experts

'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane County official weighs in on Lake Monona's open gap. After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
MADISON, WI
tourcounsel.com

East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin

East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
GREEN BAY, WI
news8000.com

Teachers are leaving, forcing this school to cancel classes. Lowering professional qualifications does not fix shortage, educators say

It's January, the middle of the school year, and yet tenth grader Lala Bivens is preparing for her first day at a new school. Bivens started fall classes at One City Preparatory Academy, a new charter middle and high school in Madison, Wisconsin, but on January 13 a teacher shortage forced the school to shut down classes for more than 60 9th and 10th graders, including Bivens, who then had to switch schools.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Platteville Police Department Shares Warning

The Platteville Police Department shared an announcement warning the public not to open an email from their officers with the subject line “ACH-rec” that contains an HTML file attachment. They are sharing on their Facebook page that this is a spam or phishing attempt. They recommend that anyone who received this email not open it and delete it.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Suspicious Chinese balloon grabs the attention of experts in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China’s firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. The balloon also grabbed...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
JANESVILLE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson

February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Winter storm warning for 5 counties through Sunday morning

MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for five Wisconsin counties from 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. The National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, Racine County and Walworth County. The rest of the area remains under a winter weather advisory.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man attempting to carjack multiple people at a Wisconsin Walmart arrested

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old was arrested in southern Wisconsin after reportedly trying to steal multiple cars from people in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were made aware of the suspicious activity around 9:50 a.m. on January 27. The release states that...
JANESVILLE, WI
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy