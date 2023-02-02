ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Bergen County Approves $300K Grant to Reconstruct Garretson Forge and Farm Roof

By Rebecca Greene
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

FAIR LAWN, NJ – Garretson Forge and Farm, a historical landmark on River Road, has been awarded more than $300K in county grant monies to replace its roof, according to the Bergen County Board of Commissioners.

Bergen County officials voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a grant from the Bergen County Open Space Trust Fund that will help to preserve the farm by supporting the construction of a new historically accurate roof made with cedar shake, a shingle that is made from cedar trees and would be of the same style from when the building was constructed in 1720.

The total amount of the grant is $327,500.

Garretson Forge and Farm is one of the oldest historical sites in Bergen County and is known to have been the discovery site of multiple Lenape Indian tribe artifacts. The farm was added to the National Register of Historic places in 1974. Today, the property serves as a museum, as well as a garden, where local community members can use the outdoor picnic and recreation area to hold gatherings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dcDD1_0kaRucLM00

TAPinto.net

Grants Awarded for Restoration Work at Historic Somerville Borough Hall

SOMERVILLE, NJ - The ongoing restoration of Borough Hall, a Gothic-Revival structure built as a private home in 1888 will continue as the Borough Council has authorized bidding for architectural design and work on the front portico and other exterior improvements to the brick and brownstone facade. The borough will combine two grants to pay for the project: $124,031 received from Somerset County, and $218,907 received from the state of New Jersey, according to Borough Clerk/Administrator Kevin Sluka. MMR Architects, a firm that has drawn specifications for other work on the 19th-century building at 25 West End Ave., will submit plans to the...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Belmar Housing Authority Discusses Elevator Solutions

BELMAR, NJ — The Belmar Housing Authority Commission recently discussed potential solutions to the building’s elevator, which has had some issues in the past. The discussions come months after the elevator short-circuited after a power outage, leaving dozens of elderly residents stranded in the lobby for hours.  According to officials, repairing the decades-old elevator will be “more expensive” than what was originally expected. The authority’s elevator consultant, Christine Workman, said that the price is due to additional improvements that need to be made when upgrading the elevator.  “When you get into upgrading the (elevator’s) controller, certain things in the building now have...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Township of Bloomfield Encourages Residents to Make Use of Utility Assistance Programs

BLOOMFIELD, NJ –  The Township of Bloomfield wants its residents to be aware of a variety of assistance programs that are available in times of need and could help them prevent a utility shut-off.  “These programs are there for a reason and could result in thousands of dollars for our community, so we want to ensure our residents take full advantage of them,” said Mayor Venezia. “If anyone requires assistance applying for these programs, please don’t hesitate to contact our wonderful staff at the Bloomfield Department of Human Services.” The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has a variety of programs...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tap Water in Central Jersey May have Slight Taste and Smell of Chlorine in Upcoming Weeks

CAMDEN, NJ - Tap water in central New Jersey may have a slight taste and smell of chlorine during the upcoming weeks as New Jersey American Water temporarily changes its water treatment process for maintenance. The company says that this is normal and will only be temporary until the system maintenance is complete, according to a press release. As part of its annual maintenance, New Jersey American Water will change its treatment process from a chloramine residual to free chlorine residual at the company’s Raritan-Millstone and Canal Road Water Treatment plants. The company has been routinely using these chemicals since the...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cranford Planning Board Hears Expert Testimony on 201 Walnut Development

CRANFORD, NJ – The Cranford Planning Board continued to hear expert testimony regarding the 201 area of the South and Chestnut Redevelopment project. 201 Walnut Ave LLC is seeking final approval for a three-story, multifamily apartment building with 39 units including two affordable housing units and three special needs units, two of which are independent living and one of which is a group home. On Feb. 1, Civil engineering expert William Masol, testifying for the applicant, used a sectional rendering of the proposed building to explain to the board how the proposed plan will reduce flooding and runoff issues using semipermeable concrete that...
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Westfield Planning Board OKs Controversial Redevelopment, Sends to Council

WESTFIELD, NJ — A controversial redevelopment plan for Westfield's Lord & Taylor site and train station parking lots heads to the Town Council for a public hearing and final vote on Valentine’s Day, following its Planning Board approval this week. The plan got no love from the audience at Monday's meeting, where board members agreed that the One Westfield Place project's guiding document is consistent with Westfield's master plan — a guide for development. “This is the heart of our community. It’s been facing some serious challenges,” said board Vice Chairperson Michael LaPlace. “The businesses need more foot traffic. We need more people living and working...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Middletown Social Services Accepting Donations for Family Impacted by Devastating House Fire

MIDDLETOWN, NJ: Middletown Social Services has organized a donation drive for a family who recently lost everything in a house fire. Social Services will be accepting gift cards weekdays between 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the office located at 180 Main Street in Port Monmouth. You will receive a tax-deductible receipt. Social Services will also be collecting food for the family in the main hall at East Keansburg Fire Company (214 Thompson Avenue) on Wednesday, February 8th between 5:00-7:00 PM.  READ MORE HERE ABOUT THE LOCAL HEROES: Young Middletown Heroes: Gianna Santilli and Ja'mera Carter Saved Family Member's Lives as House Fire Spread. Both young girls credited information they learned at Fire Prevention Week in their schools.  
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Red Bank Eastside Park Upgrade (and Suggestions), Presented

Red Bank, NJ: The proposed upgrades for East Side Park were presented on Wednesday at borough hall and led by Michael Reiser, Senior Design Engineer with CME Associates. This was an informative meeting to obtain the public’s views on the recommendations where Resier first described the improvements to the basketball courts, that included resurfacing for leveling. This was a Pickleball audience, with at least half a dozen in the room. “We’re going to keep the same layout with two tennis courts, and add in a hybrid court system that will include lines for Pickleball as well. Only one can be used at the same time;...
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hoboken Begins Second Phase of Weehawken Cove Restoration Project

HOBOKEN, NJ - Hoboken has begun the second phase of the Weehawken Cove Restoration project to rehabilitate the cove’s ecosystem following the removal of 14 derelict and abandoned boats last year. During Phase II, the city will repair the 16th Street bulkhead, upgrade the surrounding waterfront walkway, install new drainage, and replace existing lighting and seating.   “Making substantial upgrades along our waterfront continues to be a priority for my administration, and this project is the latest example of that,” said Bhalla. “Thanks to our federal and local partnerships, we will be able to repair this critical piece of our waterfront walkway that has been...
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Save The Date: Annual Nutley Rotary Car Show Returns Sept. 17

NUTLEY, NJ - The Township of Nutley Board of Commissioners approved an event application for the annual Rotary Club of Nutley car show. The Rotary Club of Nutley has submitted an event application for their Annual Car Show for Sunday, September 17, 2023, with a rain date of October 1, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Franklin Ave between Chestnut and Centre Street. The BOC approved the application. 
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Groundbreaking at the Future Site of Hunter Lofts

ROSELLE PARK, NJ – Town and construction officials gathered on February 3 to participate in a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of the Hunter Lofts. The new project will be located on Webster Ave at the former site of H&H Building Supply and C&M Pools. This mixed-use structure will consist of 57 residential units and a minimum of 4,000 square feet of commercial and retail space. Of the 57 residential units, 51 will be market rate units and six will be affordable units, with half being marketed with a preference to United States military veterans.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze

PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking." Mutual aid from Springfield, Fanwood, Westfield, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Elizabeth, Roselle Park and Union County were noted at the scene, in addition to a New Jersey State fire marshal. Westfield Police were seen operating a drone for reconnaissance. A 9:49 p.m. BNN alert notes three aerial units are in service, with fire showing from the roof, and at 10:14 p.m., heavy fire through the roof of the one-story commercial building was threatening a three-story exposure building. This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris Township Looking to Hire Police Officer

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - The Morris Township Police Department is accepting applications for the position of Police Officer.  Applicants at the time of appointment must possess, a valid New Jersey Driver’s License and meet all qualifications of N.J.S.A. 40A:14-118 et. seq. Education requirements: Shall possess a minimum of sixty (60) credits from an accredited college or university. In lieu of the minimum of sixty (60) college credit requirement, an applicant: shall have completed four (4) years of active military service with an honorable discharge and be a high school graduate or equivalent. Interested applicants may mail, email or drop off the Resume to: MORRIS TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT,49 Woodland Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey 07960 Attn: Chief Robert Shearer Email option: koshea@mtpd1422.com All resumes will be reviewed and all interested individuals will be notified via email as to their progress in the Selection Process. Resumes must be received by 3:00 PM, Wednesday, March 1st, 2023.  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two Ways to Help the Ott Family Who Lost Their East Hanover Home in a Fire

EAST HANOVER, NJ - The fire that destroyed an East Hanover home over the weekend belonged to a Hanover Park teacher's home.  Jamie Ott, a teacher at Hanover Park high school, and his family suffered a devastating loss when the fire ravaged their house. The East Hanover community is rallying for the Ott family.  There are two ways to help. There is a gift card drop being conducted at the high school.  Gift card donations can be dropped off at the high school. There is also a Go Fund Me site started by the family's niece. Anyone interested in donating to the family can access that site by clicking here. 
EAST HANOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson's Own 'Renaissance Man' and Creator of the City's Public Access Channel to Receive Key to the City

PATERSON, NJ – In celebration of Black History Month, Mayor Andre Sayegh presented the Key to the City to longtime Paterson resident, City of Paterson employee, and African-American trailblazer, John Ming on Monday. Mr. Ming, as he is known throughout the community, is retiring after 17 years of service as the City’s AV Specialist.  “Mr. Ming has strived to restore Paterson to its glory,” Sayegh said. “We became close during the pandemic, early on when there were so much uncertainty, where there was so much anxiety and despair, the two of us would be in my office recording daily messages, reassuring residents...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Final Public Hearing on $60.5 Million for Ridgewood Water Scheduled for Wednesday

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - One of the largest expenditures in the local water utility’s history is scheduled for final public hearing at Wednesday evening’s council meeting. The $60.5 million in funding is intended to permanently treat per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in all Ridgewood Water wells. Exposure to PFAS is linked to a wide range of health problems and has been identified as a public health concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. PFAS are the result of industrial pollution over decades, with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection working through a backlog of cases to hold polluters accountable. In addition to the spending ordinances, the council will begin the meeting with a number of proclamations recognizing Read Across America Day, Jamboree Days, Super Science Saturday in the village and Dad’s Night Days. Read More Ridgewood Government News: Reynolds Questions Process that Led to Ridgewood Manager's Resignation Ridgewood Water Hiring Business Manager Looking Back at Ridgewood's First Consolidated Municipal Election
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Public Library Closing, Residents Directed to Other BCCLS Libraries During Construction

NUTLEY, NJ - The Nutley Public Library will be closed to the public for about four weeks starting February 27 for construction. Nutley Public Library Director Michelle Albert provided the following timeline regarding access to resources and services: ● February 11: Last day to request Bergen County Cooperative Library System (BCCLS) consortium materials for pick-up at the Nutley Public Library. ● February 13 - 25: In-house, Nutley materials may continue to be borrowed. Hold requests can be delivered to and picked up at any of the other seventy-six (76) libraries in the BCCLS consortium (BCCLS Locations) of your choice. Please don’t forget to bring your library card...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Orange Planning Board Meets

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The South Orange Planning Board meeting for February was brief with no new business introduced and no speakers making presentations. Lillian Harris was sworn in as a full-time member of the Board and Susan Adamson as an Alternate Member. The ordinance regarding the Proposed ADU (Auxiliary Dwelling Unit) permit approval was approved as being in compliance with the new Master Plan. Chairman Colton-Max noted that this resolution provides for more affordable housing for Seniors.  Village Trustee, Steve Schnall added that information will be available regarding implementation. Nicole Dory representing Seton Hall presented an application for a new scoreboard to replace the...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Scotch Plains Swears In New Police Chief

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- There's a new chief in town. Mayor Josh Losardo swore in veteran officer Jeff Briel as the new chief of the Scotch Plains police department Tuesday evening at the Scotch Plains Township Council meeting. On hand to celebrate the promotion were Briel's family, numerous members of the Scotch Plains police department, Fanwood police director Michael Bramhall, Chief Frank Mazzarella of Winfield Park, Chief Fred Soos of Kenilworth, and Union County Sheriff Peter Corvelli. Brief thanked his wife and family and the members of the Scotch Plains police department during his remarks. "I have a very good team around me.We have a good watch commanders and our frontline supervisors are solid. I asked you to acknowledge these guys because it's them in the middle of the night 24/7. You don't see some of these guys, but they're out there," Chief Briel said. "I look forward to a handful more years with you guys."
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Something to Bark About: K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors this Saturday morning at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare?  Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home. "I used to think that 'being in the dog house' was a bad...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

