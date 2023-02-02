Bergen County Approves $300K Grant to Reconstruct Garretson Forge and Farm Roof

FAIR LAWN, NJ – Garretson Forge and Farm, a historical landmark on River Road, has been awarded more than $300K in county grant monies to replace its roof, according to the Bergen County Board of Commissioners.

Bergen County officials voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a grant from the Bergen County Open Space Trust Fund that will help to preserve the farm by supporting the construction of a new historically accurate roof made with cedar shake, a shingle that is made from cedar trees and would be of the same style from when the building was constructed in 1720.

The total amount of the grant is $327,500.

Garretson Forge and Farm is one of the oldest historical sites in Bergen County and is known to have been the discovery site of multiple Lenape Indian tribe artifacts. The farm was added to the National Register of Historic places in 1974. Today, the property serves as a museum, as well as a garden, where local community members can use the outdoor picnic and recreation area to hold gatherings.



