WHSV
Police chase in Broadway ends in crash
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway Police Department (BPD) have released more information about the chase and wreck that happened on February 7 in Broadway. According to the BPD, just after 4:00 a.m. on Feb. 7, authorities received reports of a reckless driver coming from Shenandoah County, and the BPD say the vehicle was a white Dodge Charger that they say was traveling over 100 mph.
Man charged with stabbing in Loudoun County, victim in ‘serious condition’
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, at around midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies responded to a 7-Eleven on the 21800 block of Towncenter Plaza in the Sterling area for a report of a male suffering from stab wounds.
WSET
Most Wanted: Nelson Co. deputies looking for Afton man
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a wanted Afton man. The Sheriff's Office said they are looking for John Wesley Mitchell in their Most Wanted Monday post. Mitchell has been wanted since August 2022 for the following...
supertalk929.com
TBI, Greene County, Authorities Investigating Discovery Of Body
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, along with multiple other agencies are investigating the discovery of a body found in a cornfield in Greene County early Tuesday morning. A press release from the Greeneville Police Department says sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of Doughty’s Chapel Road in reference to a body that was found lying in the middle of a cornfield. An autopsy is being performed to determine the identification. No other details are known at this time. We’ll keep you updated as we gather additional information from authorities.
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
cbs19news
Small Town, Big Crime: Jay Shifflett
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It has now been more than seven years since a Charlottesville man was shot to death in his home on Carlton Avenue, and police officers had to notify his mother. In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2015, officers from the Charlottesville Police Department...
wfmd.com
Trial Of Va. Man Charged With Murder In Frederick County, Md. To Begin In Circuit Court
Jury selection was completed on Monday. Frederick, Md (KM) Jury selection was completed on Monday in the trial of Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34. . The Winchester, Virginia man is charged with 1st-degree murder in Frederick County for the death of his ex-wife more than three years ago. The body of...
Serial Teenage Ride-Share Armed Robber In Prince William County Caught By Police K9
The third time wasn't the charm for a Prince William County teenager who is in custody following a recent rash of private ride robberies in Manassas.A 17-year-old Manassas resident is facing multiple charges following a string of armed robberies in the region that were specifically targeting ride-s…
Manassas Police looking for wanted fugitive
According to police, 54-year-old Miguel Angel Anaribe is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding. He stands about 5'7", weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
NBC 29 News
No injuries following car into Pantops clinic, police say
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A urology clinic in Albemarle County had to close early Monday, February 6, after a car drove through it. Police say there were no injuries from the accident at Urological Associates, though there is significant damage to the building from a couple accidentally driving into it.
theriver953.com
Additional charges are filed against a Shenandoah Co. felon
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announce additional charges being filed against a Shenandoah County felon. On Feb. 1 a Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Main Street Mount Jackson. Identification of an occupant of the vehicle revealed he was...
WHSV
Waynesboro man arrested on multiple alleged charges
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested a man on multiple alleged felonies and a misdemeanor warrant. This information comes from a release sent out by the WPD on Friday, Feb. 2. According to the WPD, on Jan. 30, they executed a search warrant in the...
WBTM
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department Asking for help to Locate Runaway Teen
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager. 17-year-old Gavin Blayne Johnston was reported as a runaway two days ago. Johnston is 5’9″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He was Last seen wearing white jogging suit and black...
WHSV
Stolen guns reportedly found at Riverheads High School during event, ACSO says
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On January 31, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) took a report of two reportedly stolen firearms from Waynesboro. Later that same evening, there was a high school sporting event at Riverheads High School, and during the game, according to the ACSO, the School Resource Officer was alerted that there was a possibility of students allegedly at the event with firearms.
Virginia State Police says driver was going 140 mph; troopers seem to be Eagles fans in callout
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a driver was going twice the speed limit on an interstate in Northern Virginia, and in calling out the driver, VSP seemed to give a shout-out to the Philadelphia Eagles. First, about the speeding… VSP said someone was going 140 mph in a 70 […]
Crash between truck, train leaves 1 dead in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after the car he was riding in was hit by a passing cargo train in Haymarket Monday night, according to police. According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the crash happened in the area of James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way.
WHSV
Deputies respond to alleged armed robbery in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A man was reportedly robbed on Old Greenville Avenue in Staunton on Feb. 2, by three men according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) The ACSO says that Augusta County Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and State Route 262. The man activated 911 and reported that three black males driving a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting RT 262. The man reported that the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded cash.
cbs19news
Police respond to AHS following report of social media post indicating threat
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police officers are at Albemarle High School following a report of a social media post indicating a threat to the school. At this time, the school says it is not in a lockdown, but students are being kept in their current classrooms, with instruction continuing, until this situation has been resolved.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Man killed, another injured after train strikes truck in Haymarket
A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed and a Manassas Park man injured when a train struck a pickup truck Monday evening on U.S. 15 in Haymarket. The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way just after 6:30 p.m. and "disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
