ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Police chase in Broadway ends in crash

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway Police Department (BPD) have released more information about the chase and wreck that happened on February 7 in Broadway. According to the BPD, just after 4:00 a.m. on Feb. 7, authorities received reports of a reckless driver coming from Shenandoah County, and the BPD say the vehicle was a white Dodge Charger that they say was traveling over 100 mph.
BROADWAY, VA
WSET

Most Wanted: Nelson Co. deputies looking for Afton man

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a wanted Afton man. The Sheriff's Office said they are looking for John Wesley Mitchell in their Most Wanted Monday post. Mitchell has been wanted since August 2022 for the following...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

TBI, Greene County, Authorities Investigating Discovery Of Body

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, along with multiple other agencies are investigating the discovery of a body found in a cornfield in Greene County early Tuesday morning. A press release from the Greeneville Police Department says sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of Doughty’s Chapel Road in reference to a body that was found lying in the middle of a cornfield. An autopsy is being performed to determine the identification. No other details are known at this time. We’ll keep you updated as we gather additional information from authorities.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
cbs19news

Small Town, Big Crime: Jay Shifflett

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It has now been more than seven years since a Charlottesville man was shot to death in his home on Carlton Avenue, and police officers had to notify his mother. In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2015, officers from the Charlottesville Police Department...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

No injuries following car into Pantops clinic, police say

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A urology clinic in Albemarle County had to close early Monday, February 6, after a car drove through it. Police say there were no injuries from the accident at Urological Associates, though there is significant damage to the building from a couple accidentally driving into it.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Additional charges are filed against a Shenandoah Co. felon

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announce additional charges being filed against a Shenandoah County felon. On Feb. 1 a Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Main Street Mount Jackson. Identification of an occupant of the vehicle revealed he was...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man arrested on multiple alleged charges

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested a man on multiple alleged felonies and a misdemeanor warrant. This information comes from a release sent out by the WPD on Friday, Feb. 2. According to the WPD, on Jan. 30, they executed a search warrant in the...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Stolen guns reportedly found at Riverheads High School during event, ACSO says

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On January 31, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) took a report of two reportedly stolen firearms from Waynesboro. Later that same evening, there was a high school sporting event at Riverheads High School, and during the game, according to the ACSO, the School Resource Officer was alerted that there was a possibility of students allegedly at the event with firearms.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Deputies respond to alleged armed robbery in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A man was reportedly robbed on Old Greenville Avenue in Staunton on Feb. 2, by three men according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) The ACSO says that Augusta County Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and State Route 262. The man activated 911 and reported that three black males driving a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting RT 262. The man reported that the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded cash.
STAUNTON, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Man killed, another injured after train strikes truck in Haymarket

A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed and a Manassas Park man injured when a train struck a pickup truck Monday evening on U.S. 15 in Haymarket. The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way just after 6:30 p.m. and "disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
HAYMARKET, VA
FOX8 News

Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy