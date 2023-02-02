Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Kentucky weekend weather: Dry, cloudy, breezy Sunday with warm up ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Overall, it’s been a nice but breezy day across the area. Expect those windy conditions to continue overnight tonight and into Sunday. Clouds have been on the increase across the state today and those cloudy skies will stick around the rest of the weekend.
Everybody talks weather; yes, it’s been cold — but early February 1998 was a whopper of a snowstorn
While record cold happened in parts of the Northern and Northeast U.S. this weekend, it also marks the 25th anniversary of the snowstorm that dumped up to two feet of snow in Kentucky between Feb. 3-6, 1998. The National Weather Service Louisville (NWS) office says it was caused by a...
Forecasters Agree: Spring 2023 Forecast Not Great For Tennessee
Groundhog Day has come and gone and if you believe the furry fuzzball there will be 6 more weeks of winter. Next week’s forecast disagrees, but, it’s an animal, not a forecaster. A look at the Spring 2023 forecast, by both Accuweather and The Old Farmer’s Almanac, seems...
The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population
Tens of thousands of the migratory sandhill cranes are expected to pass through Kentucky over the next few weeks. Officials with Fish and Wildlife Resources say the birds have been thriving in recent years, climbing to their highest population ever.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight
A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
Don’t Miss This Popular KY Dairy Barn, Its Amazing Ice Cream, or the Nearby Giant Fork
There are two types of day trips, in my opinion. On one type of excursion, you just hop in the car and go. Whatever you see that looks interesting, pull over and check it out. The other type has a pre-planned destination, but it's a last-minute call. You see, I get this from my dad. He was always one to announce, "We're going for a drive," and then we'd all get our shoes on and pile into the van. Sometimes he didn't have a destination in mind, and sometimes he did. But if it was the latter, he wouldn't tell us. And that's the key.
lakercountry.com
Russell remains ‘green’; Clinton, Cumberland now ‘red’ with COVID
The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 map and Russell County remains in the green category, or low level of community spread. However, neighboring Clinton and Cumberland counties have reached the red category this week, indicating a high level of COVID transmission. Neighboring Casey County continues...
Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho. The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor...
wkms.org
Ky. GOP lawmakers call for more coal power after winter storm failures
Freezing temperatures knocked a portion of Kentucky’s coal and gas power offline amid Winter Storm Elliott last December, leading to rolling blackouts. The storm swept across the country ahead of Christmas with strong winds and freezing temperatures that killed two people in Kentucky and dozens more across the U.S. An estimated 1.6 million people lost electricity across the East Coast during the event and dozens of people died.
thelevisalazer.com
Second Wave of Wintry Weather Moving Into Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 31, 2023) – A second wave of wintry weather with the potential for ice accumulation, creating slick roadways, is moving into Kentucky. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy.
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy A Scenic Train Ride And Spend The Night In A Renovated Train Station At This Little-Known Kentucky Railroad
All aboard! Today we’re taking a trip back in time — literally — with an overnight adventure sure to stoke any locomotive lover’s wanderlust. From a ride along the Bluegrass Scenic Railroad to an overnight stay at a renovated train station VRBO, this train-themed trip in Kentucky is as unique as it is fun — and educational, too!
WKYT 27
Gas prices continue to fluctuate in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices are continuing to fluctuate in Kentucky. While prices are up from where they were a month ago, they’re down from one week ago. In June 2022, Kentuckians were paying an average of $4.798 for a gallon of gas. That’s an all-time high, according to AAA.
wymt.com
Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The woman who had been missing in Southern Kentucky was found early Monday afternoon. Police say Daisy Buchanan was located in another state and is okay. They did not say which state, but said they have been in contact with another law enforcement agency who have talked to her.
OnlyInYourState
Paddling Through The Hidden Grotto At Grayson Lake Is A Magical Kentucky Adventure That Will Light Up Your Soul
There’s no shortage of outdoor adventures to be had in the Bluegrass State, with our numerous lakes and rivers providing the very best playground all year round. Boating, canoeing, stand-up paddle boarding, fishing, and tubing… we’re never shy about spending a day on the water here in the Bluegrass. For paddling enthusiasts in Kentucky, Grayson Lake offers a day on the water filled with a enchanting alcoves, trickling waterfalls, and a magical hidden grotto sure to capture your imagination.
garrardcentralrecord.com
Kentucky Crafted Market returns to Kentucky Horse Park March 11-12
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 6, 2023) — The Kentucky Crafted Market, the Kentucky Arts Council’s showcase event, featuring the best visual art and craft in the commonwealth, will return March 11-12 to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena in Lexington. This year’s event marks the 40th anniversary of...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why isn’t bell hooks’ name capitalized in our coverage?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Recent discussions on African American literature have included a well-known Kentucky author. That’s also led to some questions about how her name is written. Today’s Good Question is one several viewers have asked us: Why isn’t bell hooks’ name capitalized in your coverage on air...
kentuckytoday.com
Commercial driving restrictions lifted to help with supply chain issues
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray announced Friday that he has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry. While places like Texas and Tennessee have seen an end to the...
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why
Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
This Is Kentucky's Most Romantic Hotel
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most romantic hotels in each state.
