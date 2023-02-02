ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight

A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKR

Don’t Miss This Popular KY Dairy Barn, Its Amazing Ice Cream, or the Nearby Giant Fork

There are two types of day trips, in my opinion. On one type of excursion, you just hop in the car and go. Whatever you see that looks interesting, pull over and check it out. The other type has a pre-planned destination, but it's a last-minute call. You see, I get this from my dad. He was always one to announce, "We're going for a drive," and then we'd all get our shoes on and pile into the van. Sometimes he didn't have a destination in mind, and sometimes he did. But if it was the latter, he wouldn't tell us. And that's the key.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Russell remains ‘green’; Clinton, Cumberland now ‘red’ with COVID

The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 map and Russell County remains in the green category, or low level of community spread. However, neighboring Clinton and Cumberland counties have reached the red category this week, indicating a high level of COVID transmission. Neighboring Casey County continues...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho. The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor...
IDAHO STATE
wkms.org

Ky. GOP lawmakers call for more coal power after winter storm failures

Freezing temperatures knocked a portion of Kentucky’s coal and gas power offline amid Winter Storm Elliott last December, leading to rolling blackouts. The storm swept across the country ahead of Christmas with strong winds and freezing temperatures that killed two people in Kentucky and dozens more across the U.S. An estimated 1.6 million people lost electricity across the East Coast during the event and dozens of people died.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Second Wave of Wintry Weather Moving Into Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 31, 2023) – A second wave of wintry weather with the potential for ice accumulation, creating slick roadways, is moving into Kentucky. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy.
KENTUCKY STATE
OnlyInYourState

Enjoy A Scenic Train Ride And Spend The Night In A Renovated Train Station At This Little-Known Kentucky Railroad

All aboard! Today we’re taking a trip back in time — literally — with an overnight adventure sure to stoke any locomotive lover’s wanderlust. From a ride along the Bluegrass Scenic Railroad to an overnight stay at a renovated train station VRBO, this train-themed trip in Kentucky is as unique as it is fun — and educational, too!
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Gas prices continue to fluctuate in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices are continuing to fluctuate in Kentucky. While prices are up from where they were a month ago, they’re down from one week ago. In June 2022, Kentuckians were paying an average of $4.798 for a gallon of gas. That’s an all-time high, according to AAA.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The woman who had been missing in Southern Kentucky was found early Monday afternoon. Police say Daisy Buchanan was located in another state and is okay. They did not say which state, but said they have been in contact with another law enforcement agency who have talked to her.
SOMERSET, KY
OnlyInYourState

Paddling Through The Hidden Grotto At Grayson Lake Is A Magical Kentucky Adventure That Will Light Up Your Soul

There’s no shortage of outdoor adventures to be had in the Bluegrass State, with our numerous lakes and rivers providing the very best playground all year round. Boating, canoeing, stand-up paddle boarding, fishing, and tubing… we’re never shy about spending a day on the water here in the Bluegrass. For paddling enthusiasts in Kentucky, Grayson Lake offers a day on the water filled with a enchanting alcoves, trickling waterfalls, and a magical hidden grotto sure to capture your imagination.
KENTUCKY STATE
garrardcentralrecord.com

Kentucky Crafted Market returns to Kentucky Horse Park March 11-12

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 6, 2023) — The Kentucky Crafted Market, the Kentucky Arts Council’s showcase event, featuring the best visual art and craft in the commonwealth, will return March 11-12 to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena in Lexington. This year’s event marks the 40th anniversary of...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Commercial driving restrictions lifted to help with supply chain issues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray announced Friday that he has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry. While places like Texas and Tennessee have seen an end to the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
TENNESSEE STATE
WLWT 5

Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why

Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
OHIO STATE

