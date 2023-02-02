ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Latest round of school safety grants announced; How the money breaks down across the Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOEH5_0kaRu4c100

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is unveiling the list of more than 900 additional schools that will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades.

The funding announced Thursday was the fourth round of Ohio’s K-15 School Safety Grant Program. Between the fourth and upcoming fifth round of funding, a total of $112 million was allocated from the grants by the Ohio General Assembly as part of House Bill 45, which was signed last month.

>> 20 attorneys general send letters warning Walgreens, CVS against mailing abortion pills

“When we created the K-12 School Safety Grant Program, we expected that the need for funding would far exceed the amount of money available, but I vowed to go back to the legislature and ask for more,” DeWine said. “Now, with the generous support of the Ohio General Assembly, I’m proud to announce that every single qualifying school that applied for a grant will receive funding.”

So far, $173 million has been awarded to more than 2,300 schools across the state. The money helps help pay for physical security expenses such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems, and exterior lighting, according a spokesperson for DeWine’s office.

Eligible schools could receive as much as $100,000 per building.

>> Court orders competency evaluation of former Fairborn ROTC coordinator facing sex, drugs crimes

Here is how awarded money breaks down by county across the Miami Valley:

  • Auglaize County: $694,200
  • Butler County: $3,569,744
  • Champaign County: $400,000
  • Clark County: $100,000
  • Darke County: $1,300,000
  • Greene County: $1,480,472
  • Logan County: $282,993
  • Mercer County: $875,000
  • Miami County: $2,070,913
  • Montgomery County: $1,721,723
  • Preble County: $1,222,008
  • Shelby County: $168,019
  • Warren County: $1,167,163

For a full list of schools receiving funding, click here.

