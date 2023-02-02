Latest round of school safety grants announced; How the money breaks down across the Miami Valley

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is unveiling the list of more than 900 additional schools that will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades.

The funding announced Thursday was the fourth round of Ohio’s K-15 School Safety Grant Program. Between the fourth and upcoming fifth round of funding, a total of $112 million was allocated from the grants by the Ohio General Assembly as part of House Bill 45, which was signed last month.

“When we created the K-12 School Safety Grant Program, we expected that the need for funding would far exceed the amount of money available, but I vowed to go back to the legislature and ask for more,” DeWine said. “Now, with the generous support of the Ohio General Assembly, I’m proud to announce that every single qualifying school that applied for a grant will receive funding.”

So far, $173 million has been awarded to more than 2,300 schools across the state. The money helps help pay for physical security expenses such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems, and exterior lighting, according a spokesperson for DeWine’s office.

Eligible schools could receive as much as $100,000 per building.

Here is how awarded money breaks down by county across the Miami Valley:

Auglaize County: $694,200

Butler County: $3,569,744

Champaign County: $400,000

Clark County: $100,000

Darke County: $1,300,000

Greene County: $1,480,472

Logan County: $282,993

Mercer County: $875,000

Miami County: $2,070,913

Montgomery County: $1,721,723

Preble County: $1,222,008

Shelby County: $168,019

Warren County: $1,167,163

For a full list of schools receiving funding, click here.