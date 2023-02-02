Caring for Teeth, Gums May Safeguard Aging Brains

THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Taking good care of your teeth -- brushing, flossing, regular dental checkups -- is, of course, important for good health. Now researchers say it's also vital for brain health.
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
(BPT) - If keeping your heart in tip-top shape is top of mind for you, taking steps to maintain healthy cholesterol levels should be first on your to-do list. According to the American Heart Association, cholesterol is one of the major risk factors for heart disease that's controllable, making it crucial to talk to your doctor about ways to keep your cholesterol levels in balance. This is even more important as you age.
Another hair hack goes viral on TikTok, and it is none other than the legendary, consistently used, and praised rosemary oil. For decades, people have used rosemary in shampoo and conditioners for its properties to benefit hair.
I.C.O.N. Salon Founder and Hair Expert Chiara Scudieri shared with
HOLA!...
Brenda Workman spent most of her life trying to control her weight — losing some pounds with discipline, but then gaining them all back the moment she could no longer resist eating foods high in fat and sugar. She even worked for a weight-loss organization, leading classes for 27...
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Higher consumption of ultra-processed food (UPF) is associated with increased cancer burden and cancer-related mortality, especially ovarian cancer, according to a study published online Jan. 31 in eClinicalMedicine.
TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Good heart health promotes better brain health and can help reduce the risk for stroke and dementia. But is it ever too late to make a difference? New research suggests the…
Signs of nutrient deficiencies usually take weeks or months to appear, but this isn't the case for water. Dehydration symptoms like a dry mouth, increased thirst, headache and decreased urination can come on within a few hours if you're not keeping tabs on your daily water and fluid intake. But mild dehydration is easily remedied with water or a water-electrolyte beverage.
Congenital myasthenic syndrome (CMS) is a group of rare, congenital (at or near birth onset) hereditary conditions characterized by muscle weakness and fatigue (myasthenia) that worsen with physical exertion. The weakness typically begins in early childhood but can appear in adolescence or adulthood as well. CMS results from a neuromuscular junction defect.
Increasingly, the consumption of chemically-altered vegetable oils is being linked to disease due to their high levels of omega-6 fatty acids. To combat this health risk, experts recommend getting more omega-3s through daily diet choices that can balance out these potentially dangerous fat sources.
If you missed the chance to join the popular "Dry January" challenge, it's not too late to take a break from wine, beer or liquor. If you completed the challenge, congratulations and keep going. "Although one month doesn't sound like a big deal, research suggests that decreasing alcohol use for...
TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Kidney disease patients on dialysis are 100 times more likely to contract a dangerous blood infection than people not receiving the treatment -- and that risk is borne primarily by Hispanic and Black…
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- In highly developed countries, Indigenous populations may have a higher rate of stroke, according to new research that highlights a dire need for more data and well-designed studies.
TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Abuse in childhood and young adulthood is associated with an increased risk for long-term welfare receipt, according to a study published online Feb. 7 in Pediatrics.
During the course of our lifetime, It’s normal to experience a temporary funk of melancholic sadness. However, a chronically low mood marked with diminishing functioning over a significant amount of time may be pointing to depression. The DSM-5 classifies depression as a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling...
TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly half of older adults report at least one symptom of addiction to highly processed food, according to the results of the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging released on Jan.…
Some common bone cancer symptoms include pain in the affected bone, swelling or tenderness, a bone that breaks with little or no trauma, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss. , is a type of cancer that forms in the cells of the bones. This article looks at the most common symptoms...
Collagen supplements are often hyped up as the fountain of youth. But while we're still learning the ins and outs of collagen's benefits, promising research shows collagen supplements can likely improve skin, bone, and muscular health.Collagen is a naturally occurring protein in your body that forms flexible fibers. These various fibers help support your cells and tissues. You’ll find most collagen in connective tissues in your body, such as tendons, bones, skin, ligaments, and muscles. Mainly, collagen provides structural support and elasticity to bones, tendons, skin, cartilage, and joints. But as you age, collagen production slows, and it’s harder for your...
