ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

Lois Cwirko, 91

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vKfD_0kaRtNKm00

Lois (King) Cwirko, 91, of Camillus, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Sprenger Health Care of Port Royal in South Carolina. Born in Rochester, she was raised in Pittsford and settled in Camillus in 1966. Lois was a graduate of Pittsford High School and SUNY Brockport. She was employed by the Camillus Advocate for over 15 years as an office manager. A communicant of St. Joseph’s Church, Lois enjoyed reading, traveling and completing crossword puzzles. She was a former avid bowler, bridge player, golfer, sewer and crocheter. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Lois was predeceased in 2022 by her husband of 67 years, Stanley; parents, Harry and Arlene King; and brother, Donnie King.

Surviving are her children, Anne Marie (Joseph) Conroy of Beaufort, SC, Kathleen (Gary) Cwirko of Green Pond, NJ, Michael (Brenda) of E. Syracuse, and Mark of Novato, CA; grandchildren, Matthew, Meghan, Daniel, Cooper, Chloe, Kristen, Jon, Jeff and Alex; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Sandy Holmes.

Relatives and friends may call Friday, February 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Church, Camillus.

A private burial will be in Onondaga County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Syracuse.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Church Food Pantry, 5600 W. Genesee St., Camillus, NY 13031.

Share condolences at buranichfh.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Karen Price, 61

Karen Maria Ossenfort Price, of Skaneateles, died on Jan. 22, 2023, at home. She was born Feb. 12, 1961, in Deer Park, Long Island, to Ernst and Patricia Ossenfort. She moved to Central New York to attend Syracuse University, and never left. She married David Price, the love of her...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

WWII Navy vet Matt Rybinski honored with birthday salute

VILLAGE OF MINOA – Local World War II veteran Matt Rybinski was honored for his service and congratulated on reaching 100 years of age this past weekend with a celebration orchestrated by Honor Flight Syracuse. The afternoon began with a drive-by salute in front of Rybinski’s home that featured...
MINOA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

‘He was kindness personified’

VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – Frank Sofia was much more than a good teacher. For more than a half century at Liverpool High School, he was an icon. He was an inspiration. “Frank was all about school spirit,” said his former LHS colleague Joe Riposo who taught music there for three decades. “The classroom was only one aspect, and he taught social studies.”
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Half-million dollars requested

VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – At the monthly meeting of the Village of Liverpool Board of Trustees on Monday, Jan. 30, Mayor Gary White reported that the village’s application for funding from Village Main Street Program was delivered Jan. 23 to Onondaga County Community Development. If awarded, some $500,000...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia College opens final faculty exhibition

CAZENOVIA — From Feb. 2 through March 17, the faculty of the Cazenovia College Division of Art and Design will present their personal works for the final time in the Art Gallery in Reisman Hall at 6 Sullivan St. On Dec. 7, 2022, Cazenovia’s nearly 200-year-old college announced its...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CNY Snow Golf Tourney returns

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Lyndon Golf Course was once again the site of the CNY Snolf Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 5. The annual tournament, which sees people from the surrounding area partake in a nine-hole round of golf in the snow, had been postponed this year because of a shortage of snow on the original date of Jan. 22.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

North Syracuse plans to demolish dilapidated home

VILLAGE OF NORTH SYRACUSE – For the second time, the village of North Syracuse has initiated demolition proceedings for a dilapidated home on Grove Street. The home, at 118 Grove St., has no roof and has gone from being an eyesore to a safety issue, Mayor Gary Butterfield said at the village board of trustees meeting on Jan. 26. A building permit that was issued for repairs on the property expired at the end of 2022.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Student artwork published in 2023 Three Lakes Sampler

Jordan-Elbridge students are being recognized in the 2023 Three Lakes Sampler. The art and writing publication is put together by the Talented and “Kisses to Venus” by Navaeh Foster Gifted Committee of the Cayuga Onondaga BOCES. It highlights the creative talents of students in the component districts. This...
AUBURN, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Margaret Kelly, 73

Margaret (Peg) Kelly, 73, of Skaneateles, passed away following a brave battle with cancer on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Peg was born on Dec. 25, 1949, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., to Louis and Kathleen West. She graduated from Madonna High School in 1968 and earned a bachelor’s degree in social...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Hugh B. Williams, 89

Hugh B. Williams, 89, of North Syracuse, died on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Hugh was a former resident of Kirkville, N.Y. for 31 years. Born in New Castle, PA, he was the son of Reverend Rees T. and Jemima Williams. He attended Lafayette College and did graduate work at SUNY Oswego. He taught English in the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District for 38 1/2 years before retiring in 1994. He coached high school track at F-M and East Syracuse–Minoa School Districts. Hugh was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Music, generosity link two bands hundreds of miles apart

Just before the holiday recess, a special delivery arrived at Liverpool High School addressed to the LHS Marching Band. Along with a number of marching band uniforms, the delivery included two large thank you cards, two hand-made ornaments, a band photo and a glass plaque from the Waukesha South High School Marching Band.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Theckla Ledyard

Theckla Constable Ledyard was born in Syracuse, on Oct. 2, 1928 to Robert D. and Theckla Constable. She attended Edward Smith School until her parents moved the family to Cazenovia, where she entered the sixth grade in the Cazenovia Central School. Very early, a professor at the Syracuse University of Art used her in an article for Scholastic Magazine, where she discussed the effectiveness of paint by number as a teaching aid for children. In eighth grade Theckla was fortunate to have Merrill Bailey as her art teacher. Thus began her short interest in wild bird landscapes and her longer interest in copying, in oil, the various 14th century paintings with their fascinating treatment of fabrics. In the mid-forties she was a member of the Army Air Force Aircraft Warning Service, earning her wings spotting planes from the school roof. She was also a member of the Cazenovia Little Theatre group, taking part in several plays.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

National Honor Society inducts new members

The Skaneateles Central School District inducted 61 new members into its National Honor Society Monday evening. Superintendent Eric Knuth welcomed the assembled friends and family, and Nathan Dinello gave the opening address at the high school auditorium. The candles for Scholarship, Leadership, Character and Service were lit by NHS officers...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy