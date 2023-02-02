Lois Cwirko, 91

Lois (King) Cwirko, 91, of Camillus, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Sprenger Health Care of Port Royal in South Carolina. Born in Rochester, she was raised in Pittsford and settled in Camillus in 1966. Lois was a graduate of Pittsford High School and SUNY Brockport. She was employed by the Camillus Advocate for over 15 years as an office manager. A communicant of St. Joseph’s Church, Lois enjoyed reading, traveling and completing crossword puzzles. She was a former avid bowler, bridge player, golfer, sewer and crocheter. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Lois was predeceased in 2022 by her husband of 67 years, Stanley; parents, Harry and Arlene King; and brother, Donnie King.

Surviving are her children, Anne Marie (Joseph) Conroy of Beaufort, SC, Kathleen (Gary) Cwirko of Green Pond, NJ, Michael (Brenda) of E. Syracuse, and Mark of Novato, CA; grandchildren, Matthew, Meghan, Daniel, Cooper, Chloe, Kristen, Jon, Jeff and Alex; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Sandy Holmes.

Relatives and friends may call Friday, February 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Church, Camillus.

A private burial will be in Onondaga County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Syracuse.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Church Food Pantry, 5600 W. Genesee St., Camillus, NY 13031.

